FALCONER — The Salamanca wrestling team fell behind before it started, surrendering six forfeits out of 13 weight classes.
The final result was a 66-12 loss to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley in both its CCAA Division I and season-opener Wednesday.
Hunter Paulisick (126), Patrick Braley (138), Austin Chase (145) and Hunter Caldwell (189) all recorded wins by fall for Falconer/CV. Ian Breazeale and Konner Spring picked up the lone two wins for Salamanca, both by win.
In the heavyweight (285) match, Breazeale topped Chaz Sundquist in 5:03 while Spring, at 132 pounds, beat Riley Best in 1:01. The Warriors will return to action in the Southtown Dual meet tournament this weekend at St. Francis High School.
CCAA DIVISION IOlean/Allegany-Limestone 54, Fredonia/Brocton/Silver Creek/Forestville 24FREDONIA — Chris Bargy won a marquee matchup and Olean, with a new-look team, managed to down Fredonia in its season-opener.
Bargy, a state qualifier from last year, took on Dawson Russo, who finished third at sectionals, in the 189-pound match. Bargy won by a first-period pin in 31 seconds. Grady Smucinski (102 pounds) and Blake Kinnard (132) also picked up pins for the Huskies, who added five forfeit triumphs and a win by injury default. Smuckinski pinned Cannon LeGrano in three minutes while Kinnard won by fall over Julian Ocasio in 2:21.
“Thanks to coaches Ike Simon and Gavin Kulp for recruiting a bunch of athletic, coachable young men,” Olean head coach Clar Anderson said. “With eight first-year wrestlers, we were able to beat Fredonia.”
Cameron Ingram (138 pounds, pin) picked up the lone win on the mat for Fredonia.
TUESDAYBOYS SWIMMINGOlean 84, Panama 63PANAMA — Sean Howard won two events, taking the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, to lead Olean to a season-opening win.
Dominic Breton (200 IM), Nicholas Hillman (50 freestyle), Gavin Weseman (100 butterfly) and Landon Johnson (100 freestyle) each claimed an individual win for the Huskies. Zach Clayson, Breton, Weseman and Johnson won the 200 medley relay.
SWIMMING
AT PANAMA
Olean 84, Panama 63
200 medley relay:
Olean (Clayson, Breton, Weseman, Johnson) 1:58.19
200 freestyle:
Howard (O) 2:15.88
200 IM:
Breton (O) 2:31.88
50 freestyle:
Hillman (O) :26.25
Diving:
none
100 butterfly:
Weseman (O) 1:04.74
100 freestyle:
Johnson (O) :57.02
500 freestyle:
Howard (O) 6:40.58
200 freestyle relay:
Panama (Benson, Kerling, Moore, Howard) 2:21.82
100 backstroke:
Smith (P) 1:48.21
100 breaststroke:
Pattison (P) 1:51.90
400 freestyle relay:
Panama (Bimber, Benson, Kerling, Howard) 4:42.72
WRESTLING AT FREDONIA Olean 54, Fredonia/B/SC/F 24
102: Smucinski (O) 3:00 LeGrano, 110: Tidd (O) forfeit, 118: Hirliman (O) forfeit, 126: Hoffman (F) forfeit, 132: Kinnard (O) 2:21 Ocasio, 138: Ingram (F) 1:43 Gallo, 145: DeGolier (O) forfeit, 152: Herner (O) forfeit, 160: O’Dell (O) med. fft., 172: Kahm (O) forfeit, 189: Bargy (O) :31 Russo, 215: Collazo (F) forfeit, 285: Wray (F) forfeit.
AT FALCONER Falconer/CV 66, Salamanca 12
102: Newman (F/CV) forfeit: Lundgren (F/CV) forfeit, 118: Lundmark (F/CV) forfeit, 126: Paulisick (F/CV) Seeley, 132: Spring (S) 1:01 Best, 138: Braley (F/CV) 1:33 Jimerson, 145: Chase (F/CV) 1:57 George, 152: Clark (F/CV) forfeit, 160: Little (F/CV) forfeit, 172: D. Caldwell (F/CV) forfeit, 189: H. Caldwell (F/CV) fall Wilson, 215: Vanguilder (F/CV) forfeit, 285: Breazeale (S) 5:03 Sundquist.