ST. BONAVENTURE — We shouldn’t have been surprised,
After all, last March we saw Daryl Banks III and his 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s team become the NCAA Tournament’s Cinderella of Cinderellas as it advanced to the Elite Eight, including a stunning upset of second-seeded Kentucky in the first round and a Sweet 16 victory over Purdue.
He dropped 27 on the Wildcats and 14 on the Boilermakers.
And, thanks to the NCAA’s extra Covid year, the Somerset, N.J., native opted for a step up in class from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and signed with St. Bonaventure.
And, less than halfway into this season, the redshirt junior guard has already proven to be a steal.
It was no more obvious than last night at the Reilly Center before a crowd of 3,382, sans students, as the Bonnies outlasted a talented George Mason team, 73-69, in the second Atlantic 10 game of the season for both teams.
The dramatic victory improved Bona to 8-7 (2-0 A-10) and dropped the Patriots to 9-6, 1-1.
But, without Banks’ heroics, the outcome could well have been reversed.
When it was over he had a game-high 27 points, going 8-of-14 from the field, 6-of-11 on treys with four boards, a couple of assists and a steal.
However, it wasn’t so much the six triples, but when he nailed them … every time the Bonnies needed a shot:
First half: 16:31, Bona down 7-0; 13:33, Bona down 10-7; 3:50, Bona down 25-24
Bona had not taken a foul shot until two seconds were left in the half when Banks was fouled on a trey. He hit all three shots that produced a 33-29 lead.
Second half: 17:08, Bona up 37-34; 2:26, Bona up 65-64; 0:46, Bona up 70-67
THE LAST one, of course, was the clincher.
Afterward, coach Mark Schmidt, tongue firmly planted in his cheek, allowed, “That shot, I came up with a great play.”
Then turning serious, he added, “Daryl just made it … that’s what great players do and what you have to have at this level.
“Good players need to make those plays, you can diagram stuff, but when the play breaks down, you need somebody who can get his own stuff and Darryl can do that.”
To Banks though, it was simple.
“It’s just from putting the work in. I’ve been in the gym the past week since we’ve been back” from break.
But the 6-foot-3 shooting guard admitted, even without the students, “The crowd getting into it infuses us … that energy rubs off on all of us. Our energy went up, we knew that it was crunch time so we had to get the stop and come down with the rebound, be strong with the ball, secure the ball and go to the free throw line and finish the game off.”
That’s exactly what happened.
Of course, Banks had actually already taken care of that.
