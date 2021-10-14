CUBA — Ethan Bailey scored the lone goal as Wellsville held off Cuba-Rushford in a non-league Allegany County boys soccer matchup Wednesday night.
Logan Dunbar had nine saves in a shutout for the Lions (5-9-1).
Jarrett Campbell made five saves for C-R, which closes the regular season at 6-8-1.
“I think it was a really hard-fought battle for the entire 80 minutes,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “Both teams had their fair share of chances to score but we just weren’t lucky enough to finish ours when we had them. Wellsville’s goalie made some great saves and seemed to always be in the right spot. Now (I’m) hoping we bring this hard-working mentality Into sectionals.”
SWIMMING
Southwestern 136, Salamanca 50
SALAMANCA — Camryn Quigley and Mikaela Tennity each won an event to pace Salamanca, but Southwestern won the meet.
Quigley won the 50-yard freestyle, followed by teammate Jem Yarbour in second, and Tennity won the 100 breaststroke.
Teagan Shedd (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Alexis Grijalva (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) won two events each for Southwestern and both swam on two of the Trojans’ three winning relays.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: Jamestown 26, Franklinville/Ellicottville 43, Fredonia 73, C/S/P 82
GIRLS: C/S/P 20, Jamestown 53, Fredonia 67, Franklinville/Ellicottville 20
JAMESTOWN — Maddox Bush took first place individually while leading the F/E boys to second among four teams at a soggy Martin Road Complex on Tuesday.
Bush battled Jamestown’s Maxwell Knight throughout the 5K race, before pulling away in the final mile, turning in a time of 17:49 to Knight’s 18:02. Jamestown placed five runners in the Top 10 to take first. Cornell Grant added a fourth-place (18:35) finish for the Titans.
On the girls’ side, Jamestown’s Belle Johnson took first (21:28) individually, but C/S/P boasted the second through sixth place runners, led by Hannah Schauman’s second (22:03), to claim the team tite.
AT SALAMANCA
200 medley relay: Southwestern (Faulk, Shedd, Spitz, I. Grijalva) 2:14.73
200 freestyle: A. Grijalva (SW) 2:17.49
200 IM: Spitz (SW) 2:43.29
50 freestyle: Quigley (Sal) 27.88
Diving: Maggio (SW) 268.65
100 butterfly: Shedd (SW) 1:18.61
100 freestyle: A. Grijalva (SW) 1:02.59
500 freestyle: I. Grijalva (SW) 6:05.60
200 freestyle relay: Southwestern (A. Grijalva, Hren, Hamilton, I. Grijalva) 1:55.89
100 backstroke: Shedd (SW) 1:11.79
100 breaststroke: Tennity (Sal) 1:27.26
400 freestyle relay: Southwestern (A. Grijalva, Spitz, Shedd, I. Grijalva) 4:27.19