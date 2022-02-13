BROCKPORT — Trent Sibble has dominated opponents all year.
For the undefeated senior from Bolivar-Richburg, Saturday’s Section 5 State Qualifier tournament was no different.
The top seed at 215 pounds, Sibble cruised through his first three matches before turning in another dominant performance in the finals. He and 138-pounder Ethan Coleman punched their tickets to Albany and six Wolverines placed in the top six, as B-R turned in another strong showing.
Sibble boosted his season record to 48-0, pinning each of his first three opponents in less than a minute before a finals date with second-seeded Connor Hare from Warsaw. Sibble went to work early against Hare, showing off an array of offense on his way to a 10-3 decision victory.
He scored his first takedown in 14 seconds, using an arm drag to snag a single and finish for a takedown. He then reversed Hare quickly with a switch in the second, and after letting Hare up, went back to an arm drag to take him down again.
Two more takedowns in the third sealed Sibble’s victory, and, as has been the case for most of the season, the only points he allowed were surrendered voluntarily.
“I told him he needed to go out there and show everybody why he’s here,” said B-R coach Andrew Taylor. “He stepped up to the occasion. (Sibble) took him down, and the kid didn’t really want to do anything on bottom, so let’s wrestle on our feet. Trent let him up to his feet and took him down again, and that really set the tone for the rest of the match.”
Coleman finished second at 138. He pinned his first-round opponent before earning a 12-2 major decision victory over Canisteo-Greenwood’s Lucas Mason in the quarterfinals and 8-2 decision over Midlakes’ Teddy Raes in the semis.
Coleman met South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet in the finals, a rematch of the pair’s sectional final match a week prior. The first and second periods saw back-and-forth action on the wrestlers’ feet before Sweet lifted a single in the air and tripped Coleman to his back.
Coleman then met Alexander’s Benny Merrill in a match to decide true second place and the class’ second state tournament berth. The B-R sophomore won to earn his first trip to states.
“(Coleman) wrestled really well all day,” Taylor said. “He made a mistake in that finals match, and it was a close match, but one mistake will cost you at this level. He went out against (Merrill) and showed up to do what he was there for.”
Four of B-R’s seven other wrestlers placed, powering the Wolverines to 124.5 points, which was third-most in Division II behind Honeoye Falls-Lima (164.5) and Canisteo-Greenwood (163.5). Gary McDowell finished third at 102 pounds, Trey Buchholz was fourth at 126, Kadin Thompkins was fourth at 145 and Tavyn Macdonell was third at 152.
“These kids have worked their tails off,” Taylor said. “They’re kids — they like to screw around, but they have a really good work ethic. We have small numbers, but the way they work, it works for us. They’re tough, and that’s all I can ask for.”
From a team perspective, the tournament marked the end of another successful B-R season. The Wolverines were crowned Class B champions for the third time in four years, and have now produced five state representatives in the last five seasons.
“It means a lot to the program that we can keep doing this every year,” Taylor said. “You really need to buy in to what we’re selling, and that’s hard work and dedication. That forms you as a person, and it forms you for life. That’s where we’re at with all these kids.”
Wellsville senior John Layfield punched his ticket to Albany, gutting out an overtime victory over Palmyra-Macedon’s Brett Rooks in the 189-pound final.
“A great day for our program,” said Wellsville coach Tyler Carman. “(Layfield) out-works everyone in the room. All of that preparation and mindset prepares him for those situations where, hey, it’s late in the match and things haven’t gone our way but you need to score two here. He’s just an aggressive kid who likes to score points and win matches.”
Layfield, who is 36-1 on the season, will make his first appearance at the state tournament.
“The purple singlet is something he’s talked about, but we just kind of take it each match, and each point, at a time,” Carman said. “The goal is never to win a tournament, but just wrestle your best today. I think that’s really helped him take the pressure off things and wrestle because we have fun.”
The Big 30’s three representatives from Section 5 will compete at the NYSPHSAA Tournament Feb. 26 at Albany’s Times Union Center. Each will have their eyes on the podium, and for Sibble, it’s finals or bust.
“(Sibble) has one goal in mind, and that’s being in the finals of states,” Taylor said. “It’s not out of reach for him.”