BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg high school wrestling team had no problems on the mats Thursday, toppling Campbell-Savona/Bradford 54-12 in an Allegany/Steuben County league dual.
The Wolverines (6-1) won nine weight classes highlighted by four pins in under two minutes. Trey Bucholz (126) beat Noah Brooks in 1:34, Kadin Tompkins (152) topped Blake Brooks in 1:39, Caden Allen (189) pinned Jay Thomas in 1:41 and Trent Sibble (215) pinned Ben Wilcox in 1:01 to win the matches only wrestled weight classes. Bolivar-Richburg also picked up five wins by forfeit.
Campbell-Savona/Bradford (0-2) took two weight classes via forfeit.
AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 54, Campbell-Savona/Bradford 12
102: McDowell (BR) forfeit, 110: Te. Sibble (BR) forfeit, 118: Hand (CS/B) forfeit, 126: Bucholz (BR) 1:34 Brooks, 132: Hargraves (CS/B) forfeit, 138: Coleman (BR) forfeit, 145: MacDonell (BR) forfeit, 152: Tompkins (BR) 1:39 Brooks, 160: double forfeit, 172: double forfeit, 189: Allen (BR) 1:41 Thomas, 215: Tr. Sibble (BR) 1:01 Wilcox, 285: Kinnicutt (BR) forfeit.