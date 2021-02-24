BOLIVAR — In a matchup of perennial Section 5 small school wrestling powers, Canisteo-Greenwood bested Bolivar-Richburg, 48-20, in an Allegany/Steuben County matchup on Tuesday.
C-G used five pins, one technical fall, one major decision and one decision to beat B-R. In the closest match of the night, C-G’s Austin Hall edged B-R’s Gary McDowell with a 4-0 decision at 102 pounds.
For the Wolverines, Trent Sibble pinned Trevor Mochol in the first period at 215 pounds, while Kaidin Thompkins worked his way to a 16-1 technical fall victory over Lucas Mason at 152 pounds. At 110, Dominic Stone earned an 11-5 victory over Caleb Woodward.
BOYS SWIMMING
Jamestown 97, Olean 83OLEAN — Mark Brown paced two events, taking the 100 free (:54.02) and 100 back (1:03.41), as Olean fell short.
Gavin Weseman (100 fly), Parker Dornan (diving) and David Ruszkowski (200 IM) each added an individual first for the Huskies. Kyle Dean won the 50 freestyle and was part of two winning relays for Jamestown.
WRESTLING AT BOLIVAR Canisteo-Greenwood 48, Bolivar-Richburg 20
102: Hall (CG) 4-0 McDowell, 110: Stone (BR) 11-5 Woodworth, 118: deJesus-Remchuk (CG) TF 16-1 Buchholz, 126*: Bob (CG) inj. time Carr, 132: Coleman (BR) inj. time Havens, 138: Kilmer (CG) 2:52 MacDonell, 145: Woodward (CG) 13-1 Yates, 152: Tompkins (BR) TF 16-1 Mason, 160: Zeh (CG) 1:00 Allen, 172: Slayton (CG) :55 Karnuth, 189: Evingham (CG) 3:07 Day, 215: Sibble (BR) 1:12 Mochol, 285: Mullen (CG) 1:39 Kinnicutt.
BOYS SWIMMING AT OLEAN Jamestown 97, Olean 83
200 medley relay:
Jamestown (K. Dean, James, McCleery, Blakeslee) 1:55.62
200 freestyle:
Roehmholdt (J) 1:57.79
200 IM:
Ruszkowski (O) 2:33.87
50 freestyle:
K. Dean (J) :22.46
Diving:
Dornan (O) 186.08
100 butterfly:
Weseman (O) 1:05.92
100 freestyle:
Brown (O) :54.02
500 freestyle:
C. Dean (J) 5:31.83
200 freestyle relay:
Jamestown (Roehmholdt, Hudson, C. Dean, Anderson) 1:41.78
100 backstroke:
Brown (O) 1:03.41
100 breaststroke:
James (J) 1:14.40
400 freestyle: Jamestown (K. Dean, Roehmholdt, Osborne, James) 3:48.79