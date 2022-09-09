Shortly after its first-ever game in the new Section 5 8-man football league, the Bolivar-Richburg coaching staff wanted an honest assessment from its returning players.
These Wolverines competed at a high level in 11-man last year. What did they think of the 8-man version last weekend?
“To a man, they said that was fun,” B-R coach Steve Smith said.
Of course, it’s easier to have fun when you’re winning, and the Wolverines handled a Red Jacket team that went undefeated in the 8-man ranks a year ago by a 42-26 score last Saturday.
Like several other Section 5 schools in recent years, B-R made the tough call to switch to a smaller format of football due to lower numbers of experienced players this fall.
“It’s football,” Smith said. “I understand that traditionalists and people that have been around the game for a long time — and I’m one of them — kind of struggle with the idea of what’s 8-man all about? From where I sit, on the Section 5 committee, 8-man is not going away.
“I think our kids enjoyed the first week. Now, had we gotten blown out, I don’t know what their answer would have been. But I know they felt pretty darn good after that game. And I don’t think they’d ever come and complain to us, they’re a good group of kids. But this is where we’re at and I think we’ve embraced that. We’ve done our best as a staff to have our players understand this is where we are, let’s make the most of this, and so far, so good.”
Now, the Wolverines play their home opener against a fellow Allegany County school, Wellsville, which dropped to 8-man last season. The two Big 30 foes haven’t played each other since 2017.
“We try to take each week just one at a time, that old cliche, but when you factor in that it is against a team that’s close to us in Wellsville and we haven’t played them in a number of years …,” Smith said. “When the federation scheduling happened and they were a C school, we were a D, we just didn’t see one another. So this is kind of neat that we get to play a local team. And we’re happy to be at home on our new astroturf, looking forward to getting on that.”
After trading film with the Lions, who lost to Holley 30-14 last week, Smith expects a good game, but conceded the visitors have an edge in 8-man experience.
“It should be a really good matchup for both teams,” he said. “Just watching them, they have that year of experience in 8-man that certainly we don’t. The things that I think as a staff we’re going through, just becoming comfortable and familiar, they had that opportunity to do that last year. So I think if there is that advantage, just because of them having that full season of 8-man, I would certainly say they have that experience, something that we don’t have.”
OLEAN, meanwhile, will look to make it 2-0 in road league games to start the year, visiting Dunkirk tonight after winning 35-14 at East Aurora/Holland last week. A young group of Huskies immediately faced a challenge after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but scored the next five touchdowns.
Olean not only has a freshman quarterback, Joe Mest, but many youngsters in key spots, including multiple linebackers and will be without captain running back/linebacker Danny Havers, who suffered a shoulder injury last week.
“I was just really proud of the way that we came back,” Vecchio said. “It’s early in the season, early-season games, you’re always worried about them with the lack of a scrimmage these days.”
Vecchio looked back on a third-and-four conversion on Olean’s first drive after EA/Holland pulled ahead 14-0. If they hadn’t converted that, it may have been a different game.
“It’s what we try to convey to the kids all the time (than) in any game, one play can change a game and you never know when it is,” he said. “It could be a third-and-four that you don’t think about at the end of the game but you realize when you watch the film, (you’ll say) that was a huge play for us. We ended up scoring on that (drive) and we ended up rolling from there. We just got a little bit of confidence.”
In Vecchio’s first six years as Olean head coach, the Huskies have played Dunkirk five times and four were decided by one score.
“We are expecting nothing different,” Vecchio said. “They lost an overtime game in the first week that in all honesty they probably should have won. They were right down there at the end of the game and they had a bad shotgun snap that went over the kid’s head and they lost a whole bunch of yards. I expect a tight game like it always is with Dunkirk, we’re just hoping we’re able to score one more point than they are.”
IN OTHER KEY matchups this week, defending Section 6 Class D champion Randolph (1-0) plays its first league game against Clymer/Sherman/Panama (1-0). Franklinville/Ellicottville (1-0) also has its first Class D league game, visiting Wilson.
Pioneer has its home opener against Burgard/Performing Arts in both teams’ B1 opener after non-league wins last week.
Allegany-Limestone (0-1) will look to bounce back from its loss in the Portville rivalry game, but faces defending division champion Fredonia (1-0) in a C South game. Salamanca has another non-league game after its 39-20 loss to Randolph, visiting Cleveland Hill on Saturday.