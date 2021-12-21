BOLIVAR — Even with a slightly short-handed, and reshuffled, lineup, the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team had little issue.
Lloyd Kinnicutt highlighted three athletes with falls, pinning James Stephens in 1:30 in the heavyweight bout to lead B-R to a 45-6 triumph over Avoca/Hammondsport in an Allegany/Steuben County matchup on Tuesday night.
Gary McDowell (118) had a pin in 54 seconds and Ethan Coleman won by fall at 145 pounds for the Wolverines. Tavyn MacDonell (152, 15-0) and Caden Allen (172, 10-4) added wins by decision for B-R (12-1), which added three wins via forfeit.
“We’re looking to get back to being 100 percent healthy, having kids back from quarantine,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said. “The rest of the guys have really been stepping up doing their role. We’ve been bumping kids around just to take points away from the other team.”
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYWellsville 60, Arkport/Canaseraga 12WELLSVILLE — Cole Hadfield (145) pinned Sage Butcher in 29 seconds and Xander Outman (152) also had a win by fall to lead Wellsville.
The Lions’ remaining eight victories, accounting for 48 points, came via forfeit. John Stauring had a pin while Rayhan Sayeed and Ramsey Dean-Prince won by decision for Arkport/Canaseraga.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLCuba-Rushford 3, Fillmore 0CUBA — Max Hinckley collected six kills and seven aces to guide Cuba-Rushford to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-21 sweep.
Allen Fuller (2 kills, 2 aces) handed out 11 assists for the Rebels.
AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 45, Avoca/Prattsburgh 6
102: T. Sibble (B-R) forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: McDowell (B-R) :54 Young, 126: Buchholz (B-R) forfeit, 132*: double forfeit, 138: double forfeit, 145: Coleman (B-R) 2:39 Davis, 152: T. MacDonell (B-R) 15-0 Drake, 160: double forfeit, 172: Allen (B-R) 10-4 N. Davis, 189: Palmer (A/P) 2:54 P. MacDonell, 215: Tr. Sibble (B-R) forfeit, 285: Kinnicutt (B-R) 1:30 Stephens.
AT WELLSVILLE Wellsville 60, Arkport/Canaseraga 12
102: Geffers (W) forfeit, 110: Acker (W) forfeit, 118: Sayeed (A/C) 7-5 Cunningham, 126: Dean-Prince (A/C) 7-0 Cicirello, 132: J. Stauring (A/C) 1:00 Ellsworth, 138: Joslyn (W) forfeit, 145: Hadfield (W) :29 Butcher, 152: Outman (W) 1:59 P. Stauring, 160: Stamey (W) forfeit, 172: Cranmer (W) forfeit, 189: Layfield (W) forfeit, 215: Black (W) forfeit, 285: Rought (W) forfeit.