ALMOND — The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team used five pins and a forfeit to edge out Alfred-Almond en route to a 36-21 victory Friday night in an Allegany/Steuben County dual
Caden Allen (172), Trent Sibble (285), Gary McDowell Jr. (118), Trey Buchholz (126) and Ethan Coleman (138) each won by pinfall to lead B-R.
A-A’s Ben Lloyd (152) won a 6-1 decision over Tavyn Macdonell and Hunter Smith (189) had a pin.
BOYS SWIMMING
Olean 113, Genesee Valley/Belfast 35OLEAN — Olean took all three relays and eight different Huskies won an individual event to spark a victory.
David Ruszkowski (200 freestyle), Sean Howard (50 free), Nick Hillman (diving), Bradley Walton (100 butterfly), Billy Slavinski (100 free), Gavin Weseman (500 free), Landon Johnson (100 backstroke) and Alexander Carl (100 breaststroke) each won an event for Olean.
Gavin Szalay (200 IM) claimed the lone win for Genesee Valley/Belfast.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLFillmore 3, Scio 1FILLMORE — After dropping the second set, Fillmore responded in the last two to earn a 25-7, 24-26, 25-10, 25-19 victory
Joe Derck had three aces, Aiden Wagner had two aces, a block and a kill and Haley Hall and Henry Decker also had two aces each for Fillmore.
Jude Marion marked five kills and Joe Nickerson had three aces and two kills for Scio.
WRESTLING
AT ALMONDBolivar-Richburg 36, Alfred-Almond 21
102: Te. Sibble forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: McDowell (BR) :41 Minder, 126: Buchholz (BR) :54 Briggs, 132: double forfeit, 138: Coleman (BR) 2:44 Cumberbatch, 145: Ledbetter (AA) forfeit, 152*: Lloyd (AA) 6-1 T. Macdonell, 160: Mills (AA) forfeit, 172: Allen (BR) 3:03 Ledbetter, 189: Smith (AA) 2:39 P. Macdonell, 215: double forfeit, 285: Tr. Sibble (BR) :30 Grove.
BOYS SWIMMINGAT OLEANOlean 113, Genesee Valley/Belfast 35