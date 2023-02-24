BOLIVAR — Not much remains that Bolivar-Richburg wrestling hasn’t already accomplished.
Sectional class champions, Section 5 champions and team championships have become commonplace. B-R wrestlers on state podiums have become normal, as well, as the program continues its unprecedented run of success.
There’s just one thing left that B-R wrestling has yet to produce — a New York state champion. With their largest Albany-bound contingent to date, the Wolverines hope 2023 is the year that finally changes.
THE STATE finals were not long ago uncharted territory for B-R wrestlers.
Hudson Evingham changed that in 2020 with his runner-up finish at 195 pounds and Trent Sibble emulated it by doing the same at 220 last year. Sibble will be back at MVP Arena for another installment of the NYSPHSAA championships Friday and Saturday, and this time, he’ll be joined by four teammates.
Sibble is among the favorites at 285 pounds this weekend. But he’s not the only highly seeded Wolverine.
“It’s going to be a dog fight for six minutes — it’s not going to be like your average local dual meet where you might see a minute and a half on the mat,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said Thursday as his team departed for Albany. “We need to prepare for a solid six minutes and it’s going to be a decision at the end, and hopefully it’s with your hand being raised and not theirs. We’ve been pushing to just get the ‘W.’ That’s all that matters.”
Sibble, Tavyn MacDonnell and Caden Allen each check in among the top-five seeds at their respective weights.
Sibble is seeded 2nd at 285 behind returning state champion Tristan Hitchcock of Warrensburg/Lake George (Section 2). The 47-1 B-R senior bumped up to heavyweight this year. He’ll wrestle there at Binghamton University next year anyway — NCAA wrestling has no weight class between 197 and 285.
Sibble could see a rematch with third-seeded Noah Wazinski of North Rose-Wolcott, whom he beat, 1-0, in the Section 5 final. Sibble weighs in around 230 pounds while Wazinski clocks in at just above 260 and Hitchcock closer to 250.
That hasn’t yet bothered Sibble, however, who has yet to lose a 285-pound match.
“(Sibble) is going to need to put his speed and athleticism to work to make up for the disadvantage he has in size,” Taylor said. “We’ve been preparing for that all week. He needs to have good set-ups and good fake shots because if you take a shot on a big guy, he’s going to want to sprawl and capitalize on putting you in a bad position. We’ve been fine-tuning his making the change to being the small guy in the weight class, yet the one that’s dominant.”
MacDonnell is seeded 3rd at 160 and, if he’s to win his first two matches, could encounter another Section 5 rematch in the semifinals.
An upper-body injury prevented MacDonnell from finishing his State Qualifier finals match against Luke Dendis of South Seneca. The 43-4 sophomore is back for his first trip to Albany, however, and an upset of Dendis would likely pit him against undefeated, defending state champion Ousmane Duncanson of Tioga (Section 4) in the finals.
“We’re going to need to look at it one match at a time,” Taylor said. “(MacDonnell) is really feeling that shoulder but it’s not stopping him from putting in the hard work. We’re going to need to be careful and not try any high-risk moves to risk that chance of a rematch against (Dendis) and potentially getting into the finals.”
Caden Allen is seeded 5th at 215 pounds after capturing his first Section 5 championship. A first-round win would likely pit the 41-3 junior against fourth-seeded Trevor Barry of Iroquois (Section 6) in the quarters and, after that, Allen could meet top-seeded Sam Sorenson, the defending state champ who edged Sibble in overtime criteria last year.
Gary McDowell, Jr. and Trey Buchholz will also make their states debuts for B-R.
McDowell, Jr., a 43-2 freshman, is seeded 11th at 110 pounds and will wrestle Chase Davis of Port Jefferson (Section 11) in a preliminary match. Buchholz, a 45-1 junior, is the 17th seed at 126 and will begin with a preliminary against Cyler Baer of Governour (Section 10).
THREE OTHER Big 30-area wrestlers will compete at the NYSPHSAA tournament, including two from Pioneer.
Brady Heckathorn will make his second appearance and Xander Kirsch will make his first. Like B-R, sending wrestlers to states is nothing new for Pioneer, and the Panthers will rely on a familiar formula to prepare.
“They understand the routine because they know it’s the routine we’ve used over the course of 10-15 years,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “They know that when we’re in a practice situation like we are (Tuesday), they’re going to give it maximum output because they know tomorrow is a rest and recovery day. Because they’re experienced in the situation, there’s a lot less conversation about it because they know what to expect.”
Kirsch is the Section 6 champion at 138 pounds and Heckathorn the runner-up at 172.
Kirsch, a 37-4 senior, is seeded 9th at Albany and will wrestle Luke York of Cobleskill-Richmondville (Section 2). The winner of that match will likely see top-seeded Caden Bellis of Tioga in the quarterfinals.
Heckathorn, whose class and record match that of Kirsch, is seeded 13th and will open the tournament against Preston Biedenkapp of Port Jefferson.
“Our biggest thing is to make sure our kids are sharp and as healthy as they can be heading into the state tournament,” Edwards said. “We want a good balance between putting kids in high-impact situations at practice and also giving them enough time for recovery.”
Shane Davidson of Wellsville will be the lone Allegany County wrestler at the tournament. A 36-4 senior, Davidson is seeded 5th at 189 pounds and a victory could give him a rematch against Section 5 champion Malachi Smith of Byron-Bergen.
Wrestling begins today at 10 a.m. and, after wrestling through the first round, second round, quarterfinals and a round of consolations, will conclude at 8:30 p.m. Semifinals are slated for 10 a.m. Saturday and opening ceremonies for the finals will begin just before 6 p.m.
“Myself and my coaching staff are very proud of these boys and the team in general for the hard work and dedication they’ve put in for us the past few years, and this year especially,” Taylor said. “It seems like it’s been quite a year for us and we are very, very proud of that team.”