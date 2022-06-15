Both finished with a 20-plus win, two-loss season, a league title and a sectional championship. It came as no surprise then, that the top honors for Allegany County baseball and softball went to players from Bolivar-Richburg.
Senior Landon Danaher was named Most Valuable Player of the Allegany County baseball league and classmate Jessica Majot earned the same accolades for softball, it was announced earlier this month.
Danaher was one of three B-R players named to the county all-star team, alongside seniors Camdyn MacDonell and Wyatt Karnuth. Behind that trio, the Wolverines went 22-2, including a 12-0 mark in league play, and won the Section 5 Class C3 title before falling to Oakfield-Alabama in the crossover.
Fillmore, which won the Section 5 Class D championship and advanced to the Far West Regional, also had three all-stars in Alex Ellsworth (sr.), Brent Zubikowski (jr.) and Zach Sisson (so.). Also named to the 13-player squad were: Benson McCumiskey (sr., Cuba-Rushford), Noah Seigel (sr., Cuba-Rushford), Matt Weaver (sr., GV/Belfast), Trenton Scott (sr., GV/Belfast), Ethan Davenport (8th, Scio/Friendship), Layton Miller (jr., Andover/Whitesville) and Jacob Elliott (so., Hinsdale).
SOFTBALL
Majot earned MVP honors after leading the Wolverines to a 21-2 mark, including a 10-0 record in league play, and a second-straight Section 5 Class C (this time C3) title.
She was joined on the all-star team by classmates Malayna Ayers (jr.), McKinlee Harris (jr.) and Madigan Harris (jr.).
Friendship/Scio also won back-to-back sectional crowns (in Class D), and had two all-stars: Nevaeh Ross (so.) and sister Morghyn Ross (8th). Those two and all four B-R players were repeat all-star selections. Also named to the 2022 team were: Riley Keller (fr., Cuba-Rushford), Taylor Searle (jr., Cuba-Rushford), Rachel Jackson (sr., Andover/Whitesville), Kennedy Bledsoe (jr., Andover/Whitesville), Torann Wolfer (jr., Fillmore) and Harley Proctor (jr., GV/Belfast). Jackson, Wolfer and Proctor were also repeat selections.
Additionally, Nevaeh Ross was named the Section 5 Class D Player of the Year and Deb Warner was cited as the Class D Coach of the Year.
TENNIS
After reaching the finals of the Section 5 Class B4 singles tournament and leading Fillmore to the semifinals of the team event, the Eagles’ Carter Sisson and Eben Schilke shared Most Valuable Player honors.
Sisson and Schilke both went 12-0 in regular season play. All six of Fillmore’s regulars made the all-star team, with Isaiah Sisson (10-0), Layton Sanasith (11-0), Joe Derck (12-0) and Noah Strickland (10-0) also being cited.
Also making the all-star team were Nate Cole (Cuba-Rushford, 8-2), Alex Fraile (Houghton, 8-2), Caleb Hilshire (Houghton, 8-3), Sam Winkens (Houghton, 8-2) and Corey Field (Scio, 6-5).
GOLF
Hinsdale’s Caden Miller was named Most Valuable Player, and was joined as an all-star by teammate Parker Keenan.
Also cited were Haley Hall (Fillmore), Will Roeske (Fillmore), Chris Weaver (GV/Belfast), Addison Herring (GV/Belfast), Maddox Day (Bolivar-Richburg) and Sebastian Saulter (Bolivar-Richburg).
TRACK AND FIELD
After a hugely successful regular and postseason, the Bolivar-Richburg teams led the way with five all-star selections apiece.
Named to the girls’ team were: Alicia Borden (GV/Belfast), Sophie Zillgitt (GV/Belfast), Nadia Baldwin (Bolivar-Richburg), Kyla Gayton (Bolivar-Richburg), Raegan Giardini (Bolivar-Richburg), Kori Thomas (Bolivar-Richburg), Leila Knight (Bolivar-Richburg), Libby Drum (Cuba-Rushford), Sophia Riquelme (Cuba-Rushford), Hope Russell (Fillmore), Grace Russell (Fillmore), Kiera Engler (Fillmore), Rachel Hatch (Fillmore), Lexi Crossley (Friendship/Scio) and Nicole Torraca (Houghton).
Selected to the boys’ team were: Morgan Torrey (GV/Belfast), Ethan Coleman (B-R), Lloyd Kinnicutt (B-R), Rudy Polk (B-R), Hunter Stuck (B-R), Gary McDowell (B-R), Noah Seigel (Cuba-Rushford), Tristan Clayson (C-R), Matt Majoros (Fillmore), Jack Cool (Fillmore), Eli Strickland (Fillmore), Jordan White (Friendship/Scio), Henry Sardina (Houghton) and James Adenuga (Houghton).
Cuba-Rushford’s Seigel made the Allegany County all-star team in two different sports (baseball, track and field).