Jeff Margeson saw this group coming, even through the down years.
In 2019-20, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team went 6-15 as a young core took its lumps acclimating to the varsity game. On that team, three sophomores — Landon Danaher, Wyatt Karnuth and Camdyn MacDonell — started, gaining valuable experience.
Now, two years later following a 7-5 season in 2020-21, that trio serves as co-captains of a B-R team off to a 7-2 start through this week.
“We definitely had some deep valleys that 10th grade year, only won a couple games and got beat by quite a large margin a lot of the time, so I think that helped in putting things in perspective for those guys and being able to see that climb,” Margeson, the fourth year B-R coach, said. “We won a few more games (their) junior year and now the senior year obviously we’re reaping the benefits of having played.
Margeson blended that experienced core with a new group of youngsters, including sophomore point guard Aydin Sisson.
“He’s really allowed us to get the ball out of the hands of Landon so we can use him as more of the shooting guard,” Margeson said. “But they’ve matured and they’ve grown and they’ve formed into the leadership crew, those three seniors, to help out (the younger kids), Evan Pinney’s a junior and a couple of sophomores, so hopefully not only getting the success this year but also setting the table for the next few years with a good JV team coming up.”
B-R STARTED 2-0 in Allegany County Div. I play ahead of a showdown with Fillmore (5-4, 1-0) scheduled for Thursday but postponed to Feb. 5.
Margeson largely credits his seniors, calling it “their team.”
“Wyatt’s our defensive specialist, you’ve got Landon who is at 949 points, so (closing in on) 1,000, Cam’s already been looked at by Pitt-Brad and Houghton, so we’re having scouts look at him,” Margeson said. “But the biggest thing with those three guys is that they’re such great kids. They work hard in the classroom, they work hard on the floor and if you sit down and talk to any of the three of them, they’re three of the most humble kids that you’re going to speak to.”
Last season ended in a 63-33 first-round playoff loss to Caledonia-Mumford. Margeson said the Wolverines have devoted time to preparing for a different style of physical play than they typically face in Allegany County.
“The biggest thing I’ve found is when it comes sectional time, especially those northern and the Rochester school teams, it always seems that it’s a little bit different as far as how the play goes,” he said. “Sometimes it seems we can be a little more physical down here without the fouls and I’ve noticed that up there a lot of those things that might not be called down here are (called), and other aspects of it they’ll let you play a little bit more.
“One of the biggest things in the last two years when we were knocked out of sectionals, it was the physical component of things. We weren’t on the same wave level there and a lot of the focus this year has been on trying to initiate contact and make sure that we’re getting underneath other teams and putting a body to them, because I didn’t think we were ready for (that in the past).”
B-R had just its second hiccup of the early season Tuesday night, dropping a 59-32 non-league trip to Wellsville.
— The Lions navigated their first 10 games at 6-4 through their independent schedule, with three of the four losses decided by a combined four points; the other loss, the first of two to Allegany-Limestone, was a three-point game with a minute remaining before losing 58-49.
“So every game that we’ve lost, we’ve been close in,” coach Raymie Auman said
Wellsville starts three first-year varsity players: juniors Aidan Riley and Cody Costello, who played JV last winter, and senior Eli Schmidt, who missed last season with a broken leg.
“We’re not necessarily young but we were extremely inexperienced,” Auman said. “So it would be nice to be 8-2 or 7-3 and we very easily could have been, but to be 6-4 at this point is OK and the way that we’ve been developing has kind of led me to understand these guys are very coachable, they learn, they listen. There’s a lot we’ll be able to do, we’re a lot better than we were in the beginning of the season and I’m excited to see how far we go as far as progress towards the end of the season.”
AUMAN commended the inexperienced team for “embracing the challenge” early on this year.
“You can see it game after game, each one of them gets a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more of a defined role and a growing role,” Auman said. “At the beginning of the season we had kids that were really out there just for defensive purposes, but by the end, the last few games, have been scoring a bunch. So I think that’s a good recipe for developing a kid. Defense is something that you can control, it’s a little bit of coaching but it’s a lot of effort, and your offense has to come along as you become comfortable. So I think it shows these guys are getting comfortable and we’re getting better.”
Wellsville also has won two games decided by five or fewer points. Every close game will help the Lions learn more about how to finish off victories, Auman noted.
“Where we’ve lost those games, the close ones, it’s really just how we handled it at the end,” he said. “Situational type stuff is where we still have to have a drastic improvement. What do we do at the end of the shot clock, what do we do at the end of the quarter … (or if) there’s 30 seconds on the clock can we actually hold it for one shot and get a really good look?
“Those are the things veteran teams can do; teams who are in development, they need to work on those. It’s hard to do it in practice. You can practice that all day long but there’s no way you can ever practice the urgency that exists in the game. So I’m glad that we’ve had close games, we were able to win some of them and we’ve had to learn some lessons from others, but overall we’re coming along.”
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLE
Coach: John Dougherty
League: Allegany County Div. II
2020-21 Andover record/postseason: 6-6; Scio (L, 46-36, Section 5 D2 Quarterfinal)
2020-21 Whitesville record/postseason: 3-8; Belfast (L, 57-23 Section 5 D2 Quarterfinal)
Roster: not available
BELFAST
Coach: Joe Hennessy
League: Allegany County Div. II
2020-21 record/postseason: 12-2; Whitesville (W, 57-23, Section 5 D2 Quarterfinal), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 67-39, Section 5 D2 Semifinal)
Roster: Kaiden Logue (5-9, soph., G), Justin Hill (5-9, jr., G), Max Miller (5-9, sr., G), Matt Cater (6-0, jr., F), Kyle McCumiskey (5-7, soph., G), Tony Logue (6-0, sr., F/G), Daemen Cobb (5-8, jr., F), Matt Weaver (5-9, sr., G), Garrett Miller (5-9, jr., F), Jacob Buchholz (6-1, sr., F), Connor Stork (6-3, jr., C), Jacob Borden (5-8, jr., F)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Jeff Margeson
League: Allegany County Div. I
2020-21 record/postseason: 7-5; Caledonia-Mumford (L, 63-33, Section 5 C2 Quarterfinal)
Roster: Aydin Sisson (5-8, soph., PG), Landon Danaher (6-1, sr., G), Wyat Karnuth (6-1, sr., F), Parker Worth (6-1, sr., F), Ian Unfus (5-9, jr., G), Jarod Taft (5-10, jr., PF), David Baldwin (6-2, jr., PF), Reiss Gaines (5-9, soph., G), Evan Pinney (5-11, jr., G), Camdyn MacDonell (6-3, sr., C)
From the coach: see above
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Bryce Ryan
League: Allegany County Div. I
2020-21 record/postseason: 3-6
Roster: Braeden Wight (5-5, soph.), Jacob Smith (5-8, jr.), Brayden Lavery (5-10, sr.), Jack Frank (5-10, jr.), Hunter Scott (5-11, jr.), Will Sharp (6-3, sr.), Dom Bello (6-0, jr.), Logan Ungerman (6-2, sr.), Austin Clement (6-0, sr.), Caden Murray (6-1, sr.), Kaden Bell (5-7, soph.), Luke Brooks (6-0, soph.)
FILLMORE
Coach: Randy Crouch (3rd year, 24-9)
League: Allegany County Div. I
2020-21 record/postseason: 8-4; Mount Morris (W, 69-51, Section 5 D1 Quarterfinal), Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter (L, 60-40, Section 5 D1 Semifinal)
Roster: Brandon Buck (5-10, soph., F), Luke Colombo (6-1, jr., F), Johnny Mills (6-2, sr., F/C), Will Roeske (6-7, sr., C), Eben Schilke (5-10, soph., G), Carter Sisson (5-11, sr., G), Zach Sisson (6-1, soph., G/F), Larry Walinski (6-2, sr., C), Mitchell Ward (5-10, jr., G), Damon Wood (5-10, jr., G), Brent Zubikowski (6-0, jr., F)
From the coach: “We lost 6 seniors, including 5 starters, from last year’s team. Their leadership and experience is going to be tough to replace. The returning guys are going to need to step up and fill that void quickly. The newcomers will also need to find their footing to give us the depth we need to play the tempo we want to. Sharing the county title with B-R, and earning the No. 1 seed in Class D last year was great, but we have added rigor to our already tough AC D1 schedule in the hope of making a deeper run at a Sectional title.”
GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Lintz Bliven
League: Allegany County Div. I
2020-21 record/postseason: 0-9
Roster: Morgan Torrey (sr.), Thai Norasethaporn (jr.), Max Wedge (jr.), Elden Aquila (jr.), Killian McNight (jr.), Jame Frawley (jr.), Fisher Herdman (fr.), Brayden Cooper (fr.), Ryan Daicw (fr.)
HINSDALE
Coach: Chris Blocher
League: Allegany County Div. II
2020-21 record/postseason: 1-10
Roster: Cody Barton (6-3, soph., F), Brad Bergstrom (5-10, soph., F), Noah Bowser (5-10, soph., G), Ethan Cashimere (5-10, sr., G), Sam Cashimere (5-10, sr., G), Parker Keenan (5-11, sr., G), Henry Schwartz (6-0, soph., G/F)
From the coach: “Every day the goal is to be better than we were the day before. Practice needs to become a priority and we need to understand it is the most crucial part of the process.”
HOUGHTON
Coach: Jeff Prentice
League: Allegany County Div. II
2020-21 record/postseason: no team
Roster: Hugo Huang (5-11, sr., G/F), Chris Habecker (5-10, sr., F), Malachi DeGolyer (5-10, sr., G), Levi Martino (5-8, jr., F), James Adenuga (5-11, soph., G/F), Henry Sardina (5-8, soph., G), Jack Prentice (5-7, fr., G), Gavin Martino (5-6, fr., G)
From the coach: “We basically are a brand new team with very little experience due to COVID and a new coach. I’m looking for quick improvement with the group of competitive guys.”
SCIO/FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Dillon McFall
League: Allegany County Div. II
2020-21 Scio record/postseason: 9-4; Andover (W, 46-35, Section 5 C2 Quarterfinal), Avoca/Prattsburgh (L, 86-52, Section 5 C2 Quarterfinal)
2020-21 Friendship record/postseason: 2-8
Roster: Jacob Golden (5-8, sr., G), Brenden Loucks (6-2, jr., F), Cooper Hosley (5-8, jr., G), Ethan Davenport ( 5-8, 8th, G), Nate Ford (5-9, sr., G), Taylor Moore (5-8, jr., G), Lazar Bulajic (6-2, jr., G), Gabbin Benhassine (5-10, jr., F), Hunter Hill (5-9, jr., C)
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Raymie Auman
League: Independent
2020-21 record/postseason: 9-2; Mynderse (L, 67-41, Section 5 B2 Quarterfinal)
Roster: Alex Perkins (6-1, sr., G), Kailob Phelps (6-2, sr., F), Connor Ferguson (6-4, sr., F), Cooper Brockway (5-10, soph., G), Cody Costello (5-10, jr., G), Aidan Riley (6-0, jr., G), Jacob Hoyer (5-10, jr., G), Asher Billings (5-9, jr., G), Eli Schmidt (6-1, sr., G), Logan Dunbar (6-3, jr., G/F), Dalton Ketchner (6-4, sr., G/F)
From the coach: see above