BOLIVAR — With seven different players contributing a hit and Trey Buchholz tossing another gem on the mound, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team rolled past York to earn a return to a Section 5 championship game.
B-R defeated York 8-1 in a Section 5 Class C2 semifinal on Wednesday. Buchholz struck out eight and walked one over six innings before Reiss Gaines closed the game with two walks and two strikeouts in the seventh.
Reiss Gaines had a double and run scored while Caden Gaines had a triple and two RBI.
Evan Pinney added a single, two runs and an RBI and Caden Allen had a single with two RBI for the No. 3 Wolverines (19-4).
“All around, a nice team effort tonight,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Trey pitched a very solid game for us once again, and the fielding behind him was outstanding. There were some big plays made that shut down possible big innings for them.
“And hitting, we spread things around today, seven different guys with a base hit,” Allen added. “Guys were very patient at the plate tonight and took what we were giving. York’s a very athletic team and they weren’t going to quit, but we kept fighting and Reiss came in, loaded the bases and was able to get out of the jam.”
For No. 7 York (10-7), Joseph Bauer went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ryan Brady tripled.
The Wolverines, who won C3 last spring and have won four consecutive Section 5 titles, will face Batavia Notre Dame on Saturday for the C2 championship.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 SEMIFINAL
Bath-Haverling 3, Wellsville 1
BATH — Bath-Haverling’s Zachary Musso kept Wellsville in check as the Lions didn’t score until the seventh inning, falling in their bid to reach the Section 5 Class B2 championship game.
Despite holding a 5-3 advantage in total hits, Wellsville struggled to bring runners in against Musso, who struck out 10 and walked two.
Scoreless through three innings, Bath-Haverling took a lead with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
For No. 7 Wellsville (10-12), Gavin Haggerty struck out two with four walks over the first three innings, giving way to Trenton Green, who struck out four with one walk over the rest of the night.
Wellsville’s Aidan Riley went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.
Owen Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs for No. 3 Bath-Haverling (10-9).
“It was a really competitive game, all throughout,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “We couldn’t capitalize on some of our opportunities that we had throughout the game. We had runners in scoring position and we couldn’t drive them in. The game came down to, they were able to plate some runners when they had the opportunity. It’s a disappointing loss for us.”
CLASS D1 SEMIFINALS
Fillmore 10, Arkport/Canaseraga 9, 8 innings
FILLMORE — Taken to extra innings by a three-run Arkport/Canaseraga rally in the top of the sixth to erase a 9-6 lead, Fillmore won by walking off in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Fillmore’s Aiden Wagner drove in the winning run with a double to score Brent Zubikowski all the way from first base, sending the Eagles back to the sectional championship game.
Also for the Eagles, Damon Potter hit a three-run home run in the second to open the game’s scoring. James Hillman hit a two-run triple and Nolan Krzeminski had two hits.
The Eagles used four different pitchers to get through the game: Mitchell Ward, Potter, Luke Colombo and Zubikowski, with a total of seven strikeouts and five walks.
“It was a good game, we needed it,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “Hopefully we’ll have good luck on Saturday when we play Avoca.”
No. 1 Fillmore (17-1) will face Avoca/Prattsburgh on Saturday in the Section 5 Class D1 championship in Hornell, a rematch of the Eagles’ Class D championship win last spring.
No. 4 Arkport/Canaseraga finishes the season at 10-7.
AT BATH
;R;H;E
Wellsville;000;000;1;—;1;5;0 Bath-Haverling;000;120;X;—;3;3;5 Gavin Haggerty (2 SO, 4 BB), Trenton Green (4) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Alex Green Zachary Musso (10 SO, 2 BB) and Dante Nealy
AT BOLIVAR
;R;H;E
York;001;000;0;—;1;4;3 B-R;004;013;X;—;8;7;1 Joseph Bauer (3 SO, 7 BB), Ryan Brady (6) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Broderick Hartfield Trey Buchholz (8 SO, 1 BB), Reiss Gaines (7) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Aydin Sisson
AT FILLMORE
;R;H;E
Arkport/Can.;001;233;00;—;9;10;3 Fillmore;030;330;01;—;10;12;5 Logan Hoyt (4 SO, 2 BB), Titus Marvin (5) (5 SO, 1 BB), Micah Marvin (7) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Bryer Drake Mitchell Ward (3 SO, 1 BB), Damon Potter (4) (2 SO, 3 BB), Luke Colombo (6) (1 SO, 1 BB), Brent Zubikowski (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski
HR: Damon Potter (F)