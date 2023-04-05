MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — In its second official game closing out a southbound trip, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team took Lexington Christian, a Kentucky private school, to a tie game through five innings.
The Wolverines even took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn’t find the outs they needed for their first victory. Lexington Catholic plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth, then held off B-R with a scoreless seventh to win 6-2.
The late-inning runs spoiled a strong start from B-R’s Landon Barkley, who struck out seven with no walks over 5 2/3 innings.
Evan Pinney went 2-for-3 and scored a run while Trey Buchholz was 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored for B-R (0-2). Caden Allen marked an RBI.
“Even though we’re 0-2, I think the way we played today is a nice stepping stone to how our season could go,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “That was a very, very good private school out of Kentucky and we stayed right with them until the bottom of the sixth. And Landon, that was his first varsity start, really threw an outstanding game for us. But for the whole team, it was a nice way to end our trip down south.”
For Lexington Christian (8-2), six different players marked one hit each, led by Andrew Dixon’s 1-for-3 with two runs.
NON-LEAGUE Wellsville 6, Chattanooga (Tenn.) 5MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Cooper Brockway led Wellsville from the mound and at the plate, allowing just one earned run over six innings and reaching base four times.
Brockway scored the tying run as part of a two-run seventh, taking home on a wild pitch, then one batter plater, Karson Grover — who had doubled and advanced to third — gave the Lions a walk-off win by scoring on another wild pitch.
Brockway went 2-for-2 with two runs and two walks. He struck out six and walked one, but allowed five runs as the Lions struggled with errors.
Grover (double) and Logan Dunbar (triple) had extra-base hits.
“We’re happy that we got the win today,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt said. “We made plenty of mistakes, though, behind Cooper. Cooper pitched a heck of a game and he was on base four times. But he made huge pitches and despite our errors in the field which led to a lot of unearned runs, he kept his composure and did his job and he was just a workhorse for us today.”
Wellsville, now 2-1, was scheduled to close out its Myrtle Beach trip today.
SOFTBALLNON-LEAGUE Friendship/Scio 9, Brookville (Ohio) 0MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Nevaeh Ross was dominant, striking out 15 and walking none in a complete-game three-hit shutout for Friendship/Scio.
Ross also logged a hit and two runs scored for F/S (2-1), which bounced back from Tuesday’s 12-1 loss to Trinity. Kadence Donohue reached base four times (hit, three walks, with two runs) and Morghyn Ross and Avery Lamberson (double) each posted a hit and an RBI for F/S. The winners went up 4-0 in the second and used a two-run third and three-run seventh to pull away.
Kara Gardner went 2-for-3 for Brookville.
TUESDAY Game One: Wellsville 12, Waynesboro (Va.) 0 Game Two: Wellsville 10, Waynesboro (Va.) 1WAYNESBORO, Va. — Wellsville allowed a run for the first time all season in the nightcap, but nonetheless continued its early season dominance: the Lions have now outscored opponents 75-1 in a 6-0 start.
“I was really impressed with the energy our team showed,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said of Tuesday’s wins. “We had a long day out in the heat and they really picked it up and were in each game from the first pitch to the last pitch.”
In Game 1, Makenna Dunbar threw six scoreless innings (7 strikeouts, 0 walks) and gave herself some big run support, hitting two home runs for four RBI.
Makenzie Cowburn also hit 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Emma Dunaway added three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Natalie Adams, Averee Palmatier and Hailey Lanphier added two hits each.
“Makenna did it at the plate and in the circle,” Burke said. “She hit two towering home runs and pounded the strike zone. We had a lot of hits but we also had some excellent defensive plays. It was really a complete game in game one.”
In the nightcap, after the teams traded scoreless frames through three innings, Wellsville got on the board with a squeeze bunt from Lindsay Stuck before breaking it open with a two-run Lanphier homer.
Cowburn, Dunbar, Adams and Palmatier marked two hits each and Faulkner recorded her first career varsity hit. Ordway struck out seven and walked two over five innings before Cowburn struck out five with one walk over the final two.
AT MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.
R H E
Bolivar-Rich. 001 001 0 — 2 4 3 Lexington 010 005 X — 6 6 2 Landon Barkley (7 SO, 0 BB), Reiss Gaines (6) (1 SO) and Aydin Sisson Andrew Dixon (9 SO, 0 BB), Noah Cook (3 SO, 1 BB) and Mason Byers
AT MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.
R H E