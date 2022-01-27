PORTVILLE — In a Big 30 non-league matchup Thursday night, Bolivar-Richburg showed why it’s been among the top wrestling teams in the region this season.
The Wolverines improved to 28-3 overall this season by doubling up host Portville, 42-21.
B-R had 10 wrestlers available for the dual, three short of a full lineup but enough to win eight weight classes, including three pins, two forfeits and three major decisions.
How have the Wolverines remained ultra-competitive with the limited numbers on hand?
“We ask for them to put in hard work and some of them put in three extra days a week, outside of my practice, they go to extra practice,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said of his lineup. “They’re hungry, they want to be next-level competitors and that’s where they’re going to be if they keep working.”
Starting at 152 pounds, Portville (13-4, 5-0) won three of the first four weight classes to take a 15-6 lead, but B-R won seven of the last nine, the only exceptions being a forfeit and double-forfeit.
“I was really happy with how well the kids (wrestled), even the matches we lost, we were fighting,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “We weren’t just getting out there and getting beat. We were out there fighting, we were in every match. We gave up a few pins we wish we hadn’t but that happens and I can’t be disappointed in how we wrestled tonight. We fought it out and the matches we lost at least were tough, close matches.”
Portville senior Dakota Mascho won on his Senior Night at 152, decisioning Tavyn MacDonell 7-1.
“I would have liked to see him get a few more points out of it, but it was a good senior night and thank God he had a match,” Milne said. “We were worried he was going to end up with a forfeit somewhere in there. So I’m very happy he had a match, great job out of the kid that wrestled against him and Dakota is just doing a great job. Let’s see what the next round brings him.”
B-R got pins from Caden Allen (160 pounds), Gary McDowell (102) and Kadin Tompkins (145). Lloyd Kinnicutt scored a 12-3 win over Henry Chamberlain at 285, Trey Buchholz defeated Sam Zeigler 18-6 at 126 and Ethan Coleman topped Mario Pascucci 9-1 at 138.
“The kids wrestled tough,” Taylor said. “Some kids stepped up, for instance Tavyn MacDonell, he’s a ninth grader wrestling Dakota Mascho, who’s been around a while. To go out there and wrestle tough like he did and only give up three points, that’s huge. A couple of the other kids wrestled tough, they did what we asked. That’s what we hoped for. Caden Allen at 160 really stepped up, that was probably his best performance of the year so far with a tough opponent like Kaedon Holcomb.”
Portville got its other contested victory at 189, as Hayden Emley pinned Phil MacDonell.
“I was really happy with how Hayden Emley wrestled, good match for him,” Milne said. “My heavyweight (Chamberlain), we moved him up to 285, he fought well. Mario Pascucci bounced up from 132 to wrestle and was tough. But they have a good, solid lineup, all those kids are going to go on (in the postseason). Sam Ziegler wrestled a tough match. I just look at all their matches and they’re good wrestlers, for my kids to go out there and fight the way they did, I couldn’t be happier with all of them. That’s a good team, good job by Andrew and all those guys for what they’ve done.”
Taylor said he was glad to have the dual, which pits two strong programs separated by just 13 miles along Route 417, back on the schedule this year. Last season, B-R competed in the winter but Portville competed in the spring due to Section 6 moving its season due to the pandemic.
“I grew up with the assistant coach, Matt Burlingame, and the past two years with COVID now we haven’t been able to wrestle so we were like, let’s make it happen,” Taylor said. “It’s a match that, as you see, the crowd was pretty packed tonight for an away match, it’s nice to see that. We always want this match.”
AT PORTVILLE Bolivar-Richburg 42, Portville 21
102: McDowell (BR) 1:44 Muhyee, 110: Te. Sibble (BR) forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: Buchholz (BR) 18-6 Zeigler, 132: Keesler (P) forfeit, 138: Coleman (BR) 9-1 Pascucci, 145: Tompkins (BR) :58 Langdon, 152*: Mascho (P) 7-1 T. MacDonell, 160: Allen (BR) 3:26 Holcomb, 172: Manroe (P) forfeit, 189: Emley (P) 2:49 P. MacDonell, 215: Tr. Sibble (BR) forfeit, 285: Kinnicutt (BR) 12-3 Chamberlain.