BOLIVAR — It happened to the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team previously this season.
And it happened again on Tuesday.
Once more, the Wolverines claimed more of the on-mat victories, this time by a 5-3 margin, including three pins and two decisions. But due to forfeits, B-R was forced to take the loss, this one a 42-24 decision to Canisteo-Greenwood in an Allegany/Steuben matchup.
B-R standouts Caden Allen (215 pounds) and Trent Sibble (285) both made quick work of their opponents, winning by fall in just 32 (over Alikzander Yencer) and 23 seconds (over Brody Houghtaling), respectively. Additionally, Trey Buchholz (126) won by fall in 3:43 and Gary McDowell (110) and Tavyn MacDonell (160) each won by decision for the Wolverines.
For Canisteo-Greenwood, Cael Stewart (102), Braidon Woodward (172) and Dominic Dennis (189) all collected pins. But it was the four-straight forfeit victories from 132-152 pounds, and five forfeit wins in total, that pushed C-G over the top.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYFillmore/Keshequa 42, Campbell-Savona/Bradford 18KESHEQUA — Alivia Cartwright (118 pounds) and Ryan Vedder (132) each collected pins to lead Fillmore/Keshequa.
C-S/Bradford logged three pins to Fillmore’s two, but F/K (9-12) also picked up five forfeits to secure the win.
“In one respect, it was sort of an even split …,” Fillmore coach Mike Witkowski said. “Liv and Ryan wrestled real well for us, and Eli (Strickland), Kal (Beardsley) and Gavin (Bush, all of whom lost by fall) put in an incredible effort. As a team, we’re getting better and that’s what we want to be this time of year.”
NON-LEAGUE
Olean/Allegany-Limestone 42, Franklinville 30FRANKLINVILLE — Both teams had two on-mat triumphs, but Olean/A-L benefited from five forfeit victories to Franklinville’s three to earn the win.
Chris Bargy pinned Tyler Gibas in 3:56 while Caine DeGolier won by fall over Dakota Miller in 53 seconds for the Huskies.
“Caine DeGolier had a rubber match (it was 2-2 coming in) with Dakota Miller,” OHS coach Clar Anderson noted. “The match was very active with back-and-forth moves that ended in a pin by DeGolier.”
Evan Leonard pinned Lucas O’Dell in 44 seconds while Benjamin Brol pinned Jackson Kahm in 1:21 for Franklinville.
AT KESHEQUA Fillmore/Keshequa 42, C-S/Bradford 18
102: Cotton (F/K) forfeit, 110: Howe (F/K) forfeit, 118: Cartwright (F/K) 2:11 Campbell, 126: Hand (C-S) 2:24 Bush, 132: Vedder (F/K) 3:37 Warner, 138: Hargrave (C-S) 3:23 Beardsley, 145: no match, 152: Brooks (C-S) 5:49 Strickland, 160: no match, 172: no match, 189: Bower (F/K) forfeit, 215: Hartman (F/K) forfeit, 285: Green (F/K) forfeit.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Olean 42, Franklinville 30
102: Neely (O) forfeit, 110: Tingley (O) forfeit, 118: Hirliman (O) forfeit, 126: Kinnaird (O) forfeit, 132: Wozniak (F) forfeit, 138: double forfeit, 145: DeGolier (O) :53 Miller, 152: Herman (F) forfeit, 160: Leonard (F) :44 O’Dell, 172: Brol (F) 1:21 Kahm, 189: Ellman (O) forfeit, 215: Bargy (O) 3:56 Gibas, 285: Stephan (F) forfeit.
AT BOLIVAR Canisteo-Greenwood 48, Bolivar-Richburg 24
102: Stewart (CG) 1:03 Gleason, 110: McDowell (BR) 4-0 Depew-Cappadonia, 118: Hall (CG) forfeit, 126: Buchholz (BR) 3:43 Sharp, 132: White (CG) forfeit, 138: Bob (CG) forfeit, 145: Havens (CG) forfeit, 152: Zeh (BR) forfeit, 160: MacDonell (BR) 7-4 Christian, 172: Woodward (CG) 1:32 Worth, 189: Dennis (CG) 2:15 Mitchell, 215: Allen (BR) :32 Yencer, 285: Sibble (BR) :23 Houghtaling.