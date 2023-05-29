WAYLAND — The Bolivar-Richburg baseball team had accomplished part one of its goal.
A four-time defending Section 5 champion, the Wolverines, despite losing a couple of starters, including Big 30 Pitcher of the Year Landon Danaher, made it an impressive five-straight appearances in a sectional title contest. And they did so by shaking off a 2-3 start, which began with a pair of losses to top-flight teams in Myrtle Beach, to win 17 of their next 18 games, including three-straight playoff contests in which they allowed just a single run.
In the end, however, B-R fell just short of part two of that goal: A fifth-straight crown.
And Bryceton Berry had plenty to do with it.
Berry racked up 15 strikeouts with four walks and scattered five hits in a complete-game shutout effort to lift the Fighting Irish to a 3-0 triumph in the Section 5 Class C2 championship game on Saturday at Wayland-Cohocton.
B-R’s pitching, as it had done all season, gave the Wolverines a chance. Landon Barkley allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking just two in 3-plus innings pitched. Trey Buchholz surrendered just one hit and no runs in 2 ⅔ innings of relief. But facing a team that’s as stingy as any it had seen all year, B-R coudn’t quite manufacture the offense to win it.
Indeed, Notre Dame (21-1) had allowed an average of just one run per game, giving up a total of 21 in 21 contests with 10 shutouts. And it added another to the list on Saturday while ending the Wolverines’ reign in Class C.
“They got us today,” B-R coach Dustin Allen told wellsvillesports.com. “Their pitcher threw an excellent game. He’s the real deal, and when they got into jams, he got them out. We left seven guys on base, and that also was a part of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth. We just couldn’t get the big hit that we needed.
“We didn’t quit, and we battled right to the end and gave them a great game, even though we didn’t score. I’m proud of our sportsmanship, our hard work and our attitude. Our fans were incredible, and it was amazing how many traveled up this way to support us.”
C. Cummings reached base three times, going 2-for-2 with a walk while J. Sherwood (double) and R. Fitzpatrick both had a hit and drove in a run for the Fighting Irish, who will meet C1 titleist Sodus (20-2) in Tuesday’s Class C state qualifier in Canandaigua. J. Fanara also doubled. Notre Dame managed two runs in the third and added an insurance run in the fourth while Berry kept B-R off the board throughout.
Caden Allen and Barkley each had two hits while David Baldwin had the other hit for the Wolverines (19-5), who finished the season one victory shy of another 20-win campaign. B-R loaded the bases in the fifth, but Berry got Notre Dame out of the jam. He recorded the final out in the seventh with his 15th strikeout of the game.
B-R, after dropping its first two games of the year, became the buzzsaw we’re familiar with the rest of the way, and also used strong pitching and defense to arrive at this point, giving up just 35 runs in 21-non Myrtle Beach games entering Saturday with eight shutouts. This spring, however, it came up just a game short of its ultimate goal.
“My three seniors David, Evan (Pinney) and Ian (Unfus), they will be missed greatly,” Allen said. “I wish we could have gotten this for them, but we’ll keep on working in the offseason so we can get back here again. They’ve all been great leaders. David took a year off and then came back and had a solid contribution, Ian really stepped up at second and in the outfield, and Evan had some big hits when we needed them.
“All three have been a pleasure to coach, and I wish them all the best. We responded well after an 0-2 start, and we proved the doubters out there wrong.”
CLASS D1 CHAMPIONSHIP
Avoca/Prattsburgh 9, Fillmore 5
HORNELL — The teams had staged a couple of classic heavyweight battles, including in last year’s sectional championship.
Indeed, a year ago, Fillmore edged Avoca/Prattsburgh, 4-3, for its first sectional crown in two decades and the first for Bill Nolan, in any sport, in nearly 40 years as an Eagles coach. Earlier this spring, Fillmore again took a close one with A/P, rallying from a 5-0 deficit for a big 5-3 non-league triumph.
In Round 3, however, and in a rematch of last spring’s title game, these squads didn’t quite follow the same script. This time, it was A/P which claimed the Class D1 crown, and on Saturday, the Vikings left little doubt.
Sawyer Devoe finished 3-for-3 with a triple and double and A/P built up a 9-1 lead through five innings en route to a decisive win at Maple City Park. It was Avoca/Prattsburgh’s first sectional title as a combined program, and it amounted to yet another championship for former Wellsville boss Dennie Miles, now at A/P and one of the winningest coaches in state history.
Haden Abbott and Dan Stilson each had two hits while Jamel Crowder notched a triple for the second-seeded Vikings (20-3), who recorded 13 hits as a team. Abbott, the starting and winning pitcher (6 strikeouts, 5 walks) was named tournament MVP.
After surrendering a two-run top of the second inning, the top-seeded Eagles cut the deficit in half on an RBI single from James Hillman that scored Damon Potter. But that’s as close as the Allegany County co-league champs would come as A/P responded with a four-run second and three-run third to take control.
Fillmore managed to slowly climb back in it over the later innings, loading the bases in both the fifth and seventh innings while plating four runs in that stretch, but couldn’t quite come all the way back to give themselves consecutive championships.
”That’s baseball,” Nolan told wellsvillesports.com. “Dennie has a great group of kids on that team, and we have great kids here. We’ve banged heads a couple of times over the years, and it’s been a great experience. But they came out swinging today. Our defense was a little lazy, which allowed them to find all those gaps. In a game like this, we can’t do that against a team that will make you pay off of those.”
In the fifth, Fillmore scored two runs, highlighted by a two-run triple from Zach Sisson. In the seventh, it loaded the bases with nobody out, but mustered only one run off an A/P error as the Vikings made the plays they needed to hang on.
Nolan Krzeminski, Brent Zubikowski and Luke Colombo all added hits for the Eagles, who finished with five as a team.
“Going in, we knew Fillmore was going to be tough,” said Miles, whose team will meet D2 champion Northstar Christian in Tuesday’s Class D state qualifier. “Our team goal was to look for pitches away and hit it to the opposite field. That’s something we work on all year … and did we ever? It worked to perfection, and it took the game away from them. The damage was done, but it was never over until it was over.
“Hats off to Fillmore; we never felt safe one bit, but we made some plays when they tried to stretch things out a bit. We’re very happy with our team and we’ve worked extremely hard since January to earn this.”
Potter pitched three scoreless innings to help keep Fillmore in it after entering the game in the fourth. The Eagles, who were also plagued by five errors (A/P had four of its own), finished another standout season 17-2.
“The good news was Damon came in and he settled us down,” said Nolan, who will be retiring as both a teacher and coach at Fillmore school district after the conclusion of the year. “We made it interesting at the end, and it was fun to watch. We had the bases loaded one more time in the seventh inning to give them a little push, but we couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.
“The left-on-base stat is one that often gets overlooked, and we had a ton of those today.”