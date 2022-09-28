CUBA — The Bolivar-Richburg girls volleyball team earned a tough league victory in Allegany County play, defeating Cuba-Rushford in four sets on Wednesday.
B-R edged C-R, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14.
For B-R (4-3, 4-0), Brena Walp had eight kills, seven aces and eight digs, while Kori Thomas had four kills, five aces and seven blocks. Haley Mascho had two aces and 18 digs and Carmen Crowley marked six kills, three aces and six digs.
For C-R (4-4, 4-2), Kendall Tompkins had one ace, five digs, two blocks and 18 assists. Lauren O’Keefe marked five kills, one ace and five digs while Brianna Green had nine kills and three blocks.
“It was a fun match, I think the two teams are pretty well matched,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “It should be a fun one when we go to their place. It was good volleyball for the most part. We just couldn’t find ways to pull it out and they did. Hat’s off to them and we’re looking forward to seeing them again.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Houghton 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
HOUGHTON — Houghton rolled to a home victory with scores of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-9.
Senior middle hitter Jess Prentice led Houghton with 14 kills, four aces and five digs while senior middle hitter Jessica Adenuga had seven kills, seven digs and seven aces. Sophomore setter Abby Reitnour marked 17 assists with two aces and two digs.
Houghton has now won five consecutive matches, which coach Katie Hisher called “a big confidence boost for the younger players on the team.”
“Our seniors are great leaders and are so encouraging to their new teammates,” Hilsher noted.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast, Madison McKenzie had two kills and six digs, Karlee Jones had three kills and two aces and Cassidy Hand marked one ace with four assists.
Wellsville 3, Fillmore 0
FILLMORE — Wellsville (7-1) cruised to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep.
Lindsay Stuck paced the Lions with five aces and three kills while Emma Dunaway had three aces and six kills. Morgaen Howe made five kills while Maddy Parks dished out 18 assists.
Zoe Hubbard had nine assists and Skylar Gadd marked two aces and three kills for Fillmore (4-5).
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Silver Creek 0
SILVER CREEK — Ellicottville (5-5, 5-3) won its second straight divisional match, sweeping Silver Creek 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.
Natalee Leiper led the Eagles with nine kills and 14 digs. Ande Northrup had 13 assists while Allison Rowland had six kills, Dalayla Alexander had four aces and eight digs and Cora Norton had four kills.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Salamanca 0
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-9, 1-7) earned its first win of the season, avenging a season-opening loss to Salamanca (2-8, 1-7).
In a 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 sweep, Joslyn Harris paced the T-Wolves with two aces, 31 digs and two kills while teammate Brynn Gabel had three aces, two kills and one block. Becca Covell chipped in with three kills, four aces and 16 digs while Kylie Unruh had three kills and nine digs.
For Salamanca, Marijah Skye had five kills and eight aces and Karina Crouse also had five kills.