BOLIVAR — After returning five starters and 10 letterwinners from last year’s Section 5 Class C2 titleist, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team had one goal:
Return to the sectional championship.
From the outset, and throughout a dominant spring, that goal appeared not only attainable, but expected. After all, the Wolverines went 19-1 in the regular season, winning most of those games by 10 or more runs, captured another league title and made themselves the odds-on favorite by earning the No. 1 seed in this year’s C3 bracket.
Never, though, would they have imagined it being this easy.
Wyatt Karnuth went 5-for-5 with a double, four RBI and four runs scored and B-R was as overwhelming as it’s been all year — even in a playoff semifinal — downing No. 5 Harley-Allendale-Columbia, 23-0, in a Section 5 Class C3 semi on Friday night.
Even with firm control, the Wolverines were still in something of a game through five innings, holding an 8-0 lead. In the sixth, however, H-A-C ran out of regular pitchers and B-R took advantage, racking up 15 runs in that single frame to make for its most one-sided win in a season that’s been full of them.
Ethan Childs was 4-for-5 with two RBI while Trey Buchholz finished 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and five runs scored. Buchholz and Karnuth combined for 13 strikeouts and just one walk in a three-hit shutout. Aydin Sisson went 2-for-3 for the Wolverines (21-1), who, aside from hitting up-and-down the lineup, also benefited from seven errors and 14 walks.
Winners of three-straight sectional crowns (2018-19, ‘21), B-R will look to make it four in a row on Tuesday night at Houghton College. It will take on the winner of today’s other semifinal between No. 3 Caledonia-Mumford and No. 2 Northstar Christian.
B-R had already downed Lyndonville by 10 runs (14-4) in the quarterfinals.
“The kids came ready to play today,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said in an understatement. “Trey and Wyatt threw excellently and throughout the lineup, we had guys putting the ball in play. We had a goal coming into the season of getting back to the final, and now we’re doing that on Tuesday. We’re just pleased with the performance.”
H-A-C finished the year 11-8.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D SEMIFINAL
Fillmore 1, C.G. Finney 0
FILLMORE — Two nights earlier, Fillmore leaned on its hitting; the Eagles plated 13 runs in a quarterfinal triumph over Lima Christian.
On Friday, it relied on its pitching — more specifically, a lights-out performance from Graham Cahill. But in the end, it got the same result: another playoff victory.
Cahill came out on top in a classic pitchers’ duel, striking out 11, issuing no walks and scattering just three hits in a complete-game effort to key top-seeded Fillmore. That was enough to top C.G. Finney’s starter, who fanned eight, walked two and allowed just two hits while also tossing all seven innings.
Fillmore broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Alex Ellsworth walked, stole second and came home on a Brent Zubikowski RBI single. Aiden Wagner posted the other hit for the Eagles (15-3).
And that was enough for Cahill, who otherwise pitched Fillmore to its first sectional championship appearance since 2017.
“Both teams played very, very well,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “The defenses were good, the pitching was solid. You know the old expression, “good pitching beats good hitting,” well, it seems like it might have actually played out that way today.
“I can’t say with certainty that it’s always true, but you hear it a million times, and it was the case today. Both pitchers threw very, very well. It was just a break here and there, that was the difference in the game.”
Fillmore will take on the winner of today’s other semifinal between No. 2 Avoca/Prattsburgh and No. 3 Naples in Tuesday’s championship game. Fourth-seeded Finney finished the season 12-8.