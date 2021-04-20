BOLIVAR — Hudson Evingham scored three touchdowns and finished with a team-high 90 rushing yards, leading Bolivar-Richburg to its third consecutive victory in a “must-win” regular season finale for playoff positioning.
B-R defeated Batavia Notre Dame, 40-0, in a non-league game Tuesday.
Braydon Day ran for 70 yards and Landon Danaher ran for 55 yards and both scored a touchdown for the Wolverines (3-2). B-R also snagged three interceptions in a shutout defensive performance.
“Overall we just played a really good game which was nice to see out of our boys,” B-R coach Steve Smith said.
The Wolverines entered the final regular season game in fifth in Section 5 Class D, with only four teams set to make the playoffs.
“We needed to take care of business to have a chance,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of different scenarios that can take place. The committee told us that (Wednesday) morning we should know how the points shake out.”
SECTION 6 CLASS D
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 38, Silver Creek/Forestville 14
CATTARAUGUS — After falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Cattaraugus-Little Valley scored the next 38 points to take control, including five touchdowns and a safety, en route to its first victory of the season.
T-Wolves quarterback Josh Halterman completed 6-of-11 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown. Christian Hines grabbed three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Gage Furl (84 total yards from scrimmage) had a rushing and receiving touchdown.
“On Friday night, we did some positive things in the second half against Franklinville/Ellicottville and were able to carry that confidence over into tonight,” said CLV coach Tim Miller. “Our kids showed up and played hard tonight. When you can do that, good things happen.”
Furl made a team-high 6.5 tackles, with Halterman and Brodie Hill each had five, the latter with two tackles for loss.
CLV was initially set to play the Black Knights in Week 2, on April 9, but the game was postponed due to a COVID pause for Silver Creek. The T-Wolves play again on Saturday against Cardinal O’Hara.
Running back Hunter Larson led Silver Creek/Forestville with 17 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.
NON-LEAGUE
Alexander 30, Cuba-Rushford 0
ATTICA — Cuba-Rushford finished its regular season with a shutout loss, falling to 0-5.