BOLIVAR — Hudson Evingham scored three touchdowns and finished with a team-high 90 rushing yards, leading Bolivar-Richburg to its third consecutive victory in a “must-win” regular season finale for playoff positioning.

B-R defeated Batavia Notre Dame, 40-0, in a non-league game Tuesday.

Braydon Day ran for 70 yards and Landon Danaher ran for 55 yards and both scored a touchdown for the Wolverines (3-2). B-R also snagged three interceptions in a shutout defensive performance.

“Overall we just played a really good game which was nice to see out of our boys,” B-R coach Steve Smith said.

The Wolverines entered the final regular season game in fifth in Section 5 Class D, with only four teams set to make the playoffs.

“We needed to take care of business to have a chance,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of different scenarios that can take place. The committee told us that (Wednesday) morning we should know how the points shake out.”

SECTION 6 CLASS D

Cattaraugus-Little Valley 38, Silver Creek/Forestville 14

CATTARAUGUS — After falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Cattaraugus-Little Valley scored the next 38 points to take control, including five touchdowns and a safety, en route to its first victory of the season.

T-Wolves quarterback Josh Halterman completed 6-of-11 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown. Christian Hines grabbed three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Gage Furl (84 total yards from scrimmage) had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

“On Friday night, we did some positive things in the second half against Franklinville/Ellicottville and were able to carry that confidence over into tonight,” said CLV coach Tim Miller. “Our kids showed up and played hard tonight. When you can do that, good things happen.”

Furl made a team-high 6.5 tackles, with Halterman and Brodie Hill each had five, the latter with two tackles for loss.

CLV was initially set to play the Black Knights in Week 2, on April 9, but the game was postponed due to a COVID pause for Silver Creek. The T-Wolves play again on Saturday against Cardinal O’Hara.

Running back Hunter Larson led Silver Creek/Forestville with 17 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.

NON-LEAGUE

Alexander 30, Cuba-Rushford 0

ATTICA — Cuba-Rushford finished its regular season with a shutout loss, falling to 0-5.

AT CATTARAUGUS

SC/F 6 0 0 8 — 14 CLV 6 10 14 8 — 38

First Quarter

Silver Creek/Forestville — Hunter Larson 2 run; kick failed, 6-0 Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Gage Furl 11 run; pass failed, 6-6

Second Quarter

Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Safety; 6-8 Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Josh Halterman 3 run; Dakota Allen pass from Halterman, 6-16

Third Quarter

Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Furl 15 pass from Halterman; run failed, 6-22 Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Clayton Frentz 6 run; Frentz run, 6-30

Fourth Quarter

Cattaraugus-Little Valley — Christian Hines 35 pass from Halterman; Allen pass from Halterman, 6-38 Silver Creek/Forestville — Sam Braidich 13 pass from Matt Woleben; Javy West pass from Woleben, 14-38

TEAM STATISTICS

SC/F CLV First Downs 16 14 Rushes-Yards 34-116 34-140 Passing Yards 90 134 Comp-Att-Int 8-24-1 6-12-1 Total Offense 206 274 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2 Penalties-Yards 3-20 0-0 Punts-Avg 2-22.5 2-27.0 Total Plays 58 46

AT BOLIVAR

Batavia-ND 0 0 0 0 — 0 Bolivar-Richburg 13 7 13 7 — 40

First Quarter

Bolivar-Richburg — Landon Danaher 12 run; Hunter Stuck kick, 7-0 Bolivar-Richburg — Hudson Evingham 1 run; kick failed, 13-0

Second Quarter

Bolivar-Richburg — Evingham 7 run; Stuck kick, 20-0

Third Quarter

Bolivar-Richburg — Braydon Day 1 run; Stuck kick, 27-0 Bolivar-Richburg — Logan Bess 2 run; kick failed, 33-0

Fourth Quarter

Bolivar-Richburg — Evingham 2 run; Stuck kick, 40-0

TEAM STATISTICS

ND B-R First Downs 4 18 Rushes-Yards 28-24 38-216 Passing Yards 32 70 Comp-Att-Int 6-17-3 4-10-1 Total Offense 56 286 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-25 10-100 Punts-Avg 2-42 2-24 Total Plays 45 48

 

