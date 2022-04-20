Over the last three high school baseball seasons, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team set a high standard for itself. Coach Dustin Allen’s Wolverines don’t want to let up now.
Not counting the canceled season in 2020, Bolivar-Richburg has won three consecutive Section 5 baseball championships. The latest was a season-ending 9-2 triumph over York last June to cap a 15-4 season with the Section 5 Class D2 crown.
This year, with five returning starters (among 10 total returning letterwinners), the Wolverines started the spring 4-0 with wins over Canisteo-Greenwood/Jasper-Troupsburg, Cuba-Rushford, Coudersport and Scio/Friendship.
“I’ve been very impressed with this group, just their dedication to baseball and commitment this year,” Allen said. “They’re really focused, not saying teams in the past haven’t been but this team seems focused and has some goals in mind. They push each other at practice, which is good. I’ve got some strong leaders and it’s not always the seniors. Somebody different, it seems like, every day is stepping up and helping out and being a leader for the team and they get along great, which makes it even better.”
FOR ALLEN’S program, success only motivated the Wolverines to come back hungry for more.
“They’ve seen the success and they don’t want to be the group that lowers the expectation,” Allen said. “They are focused, they know our schedule is pretty difficult at times this year. We added some non-league games that we haven’t usually had, just to get us ready come sectional time. You never know in our county, any given day anyone can beat anyone. Then we added a lot of non-league games to test us outside of our county.”
Senior Landon Danaher and sophomore Trey Buchholz are both returning Big 30 All-Stars. They along with seniors Cam MacDonell and Wyatt Karnuth and sophomore Caden Allen comprise B-R’s core of returners, who Dustin Allen considers all to be leaders.
Of how the Wolverines replaced the four graduated starters, Allen noted, “We had a nice group that also saw playing time on varsity last year and a strong group of (junior varsity) kids that moved up from a very successful J.V. season. So we’ve got a nice mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores here.”
Allen credited the work many of his players do outside of the high school season as well.
“Probably half the team plays now or has played in the past few years travel baseball throughout the summer,” he said. “We’ve got probably four or five that have been playing a lot of baseball the last four years or longer and you can tell that it’s helped, not just playing during the season but they’re putting in the extra time in the summer, the fall and we also hold winter workouts, we’ve been getting decent numbers for those as well.”
B-R and Fillmore currently sit atop the Allegany County league, both at 2-0. The league schedule should resume later this week if warmer weather allows.
Once his team starts to face a busier schedule, Allen hopes to see strong pitching and defense continue.
“We’ve got a solid pitching rotation, but we need the guys to throw strikes and our defense has to be solid behind them, which it has been through the first four games, both pitching and fielding’s been fine,” Allen said. “And you’ve got to get guys hitting up and down the lineup, it can’t just be one or two putting the ball in play. We’ve got to do it consistently game in and game out up and down the lineup and if we can do those things every day, not take anyone for granted, I feel things could go well for us.”
— Another defending sectional champion, Wellsville, is off to a 2-2 start, but the Lions’ two losses occurred against a Section 6 Class C contender, Portville. The Lions returned eight letterwinners including five starters from a B2 champion team last year. Tom Delahunt is a first-year head coach for Wellsville, replacing Marc Agnello.
Sophomore catcher Alex Green and senior pitcher/first baseman Jeremiah Havens are returning Big 30 All-Stars.
— Last year, B-R split the league title in a three-way tie with Fillmore and Cuba-Rushford. The Allegany County league comprises all county schools this year in one division, with the exception of independent Wellsville: B-R, C-R, Fillmore, Hinsdale, Scio/Friendship, Belfast/Genesee Valley and Andover/Whitesville. Scio/Friendship began its merger in baseball last season, while Belfast/GV and A/W are combined for the first time this year.
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLE
Coach: Jacob Bannerman/Scott Ellison
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: Andover 4-9; Northstar Christian/Hope Hall (L, 22-1, Section 5 D2 quarterfinal)/Whitesville 0-11; Hinsdale (L, 14-4, Section 5 D2 first round)
Roster: Dylan Acor (sr., OF), Kaiden Miller (soph., OF), Jacob Wagner (soph., 1B/OF/P), Austin VanCuren (soph., OF), Louis Simon (soph., 2B), Adein Outman (fr., OF), Landyn Ordiway (soph., 1B), Kohler Niedermaier (jr., 1B), Layton Miller (jr., SS/P), Aidan Meehan (jr., 2B), Cormac Brown (sr., OF), Ethan McRae (jr., DH), Spencer Mattison (sr., 3B), Joe Fonte (soph., P), CJ Estep (jr., C/SS/P), Luke Erdmann (sr., C/1B), Landon Cook (jr., 2B), Brody Carlin (soph., SS/P), Matthew Bull (sr., 2B), Justin Waters (sr., OF/P)
BELFAST/GENESEE VALLEY
Coach: Derek Kenyon (9th year, 68-52)/Kevin Scott (4th year)
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: Belfast 9-6; Jasper-Troupsburg (W, 11-9, Section 5 D2 quarterfinal), Avoca/Prattsburgh (L, 14-1, Section 5 D2 semifinal). Genesee Valley 3-10; Hammondsport (W, 19-7, Section 5 D1 first round), Keshequa (L, 14-0, Section 5 D1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Jacob Buchholz (sr., P), Jessie Babbit (sr., OF/DH), Matt Weaver (sr., C/P), Trenton Scott (sr., SS/P), Max Miller (sr., DH/OF), Joe Ward (sr., OF), Gavin Szalay (sr., OF), Justin Hill (jr., C/IF), Carter Stout (jr., P/1B), Thai Norasethporn (jr., C/3B), Elden Aquila (jr., 2B/OF), Max Wedge (jr., 3B/OF), Garrett Miller (jr., 2B/P), Matt Cater (soph., SS/2B), Ryan Daciw (fr., P/DH)
Dugout notes: “The newly combined team of Belfast and Genesee Valley will be looking to have a very strong year behind a veteran team including 5 senior returning starters. The Jagdogs are deep in pitching and power at the plate.”
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach: Dustin Allen (18th year, 284-111-1)
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: 15-4; Byron-Bergen (W, 5-0, Section 5 C2 first round), Letchworth (W, 8-1, Section 5 C2 quarterfinal), Campbell-Savona (W, 4-0, Section 5 C2 semifinal), York (W, 9-2, Section 5 C2 championship)
Roster: Landon Danaher (sr., IF/P), Trey Buchholz (soph., IF/P), Wyatt Karnuth (sr., IF/P), Cam MacDonell (sr., IF/P), Caden Allen (soph., OF/P/IF), Matt Mitchell (sr., OF/3B), Darien Champlin (sr., OF), Phil MacDonell (sr., OF), Ian Unfus (jr., IF/C), Reiss Gaines (soph., OF/P), Aydin Sisson (soph., C), Sawyer Johnson (jr., OF/P), Evan Pinney (jr., OF)
Dugout notes: see above
CUBA-RUSHFORD
Coach: Pat Wight (2nd year, 10-6)
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: 10-6; Letchworth (L, 12-3, Section 5 C2 first round)
Roster: Logan Lewis (sr., C), Jon White (sr., P), Benson McCumiskey (sr., P/1B), Noah Seigel (sr., OF), Austin Pinney, Austin Clement, CJ Linderman, Dylan Bassett, Mason Grasso, Jarrett Campbell, Hunter Rix, Caleb Root, Preston Bilotta, Jack Frank, Sam Grover, Finn Ricketts, Braden Wight, Eli Sleggs, Dean Frank
Dugout notes: “11 seniors on this year’s squad. Returning a good amount of mound experience in Jon White, Benson McCumiskey and Austin Pinney. Logan Lewis returns behind the plate after catching every game last season. Will look for Seigel, McCumiskey, and Lewis to carry the load offensively. Early season tournament in Allegany Limestone with Portville and Wellsville will be a good test and learning experience early in the year.”
FILLMORE
Coach: Bill Nolan (14th year)
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: 11-5; C.G. Finney (W, 8-2, Section 5 D1 quarterfinal), Keshequa (L, 15-5, Section 5 D1 semifinal)
Roster: Graham Cahill (sr., CF), Brent Zubikowski (jr., 3B), Mitch Ward (jr., SS/P), Nolan Krzeminski (jr., LF), Aidan Wagner (jr., UTIL), Zach Sisson (soph., P/1B), Luke Columbo (soph., RF), Alex Ellsworth (sr., C), Duane Bliss (sr., OF), Tyler Wilgens (jr., OF), Larry Walinski (sr., OF), Jude Beardsley (soph., 2B), Brandon Buck (soph., OF), Damon Potter (fr., 2B)
Dugout notes: “Returning 7 starters from a semifinalist team and county champ season. We hope to continue and build off that success. We have a solid offense 1-9 and depth at pitching.”
HINSDALE
Coach: Devin Kinney
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: 2-12; Whitesville (W, 14-4, Section 5 D2 first round), Avoca/Prattsburgh (L, 18-1, Section 5 D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Braedyn Kenjockety, Brandon Hayman, Caleb Elliott, Charles Tiranno, Damion Brown, Ethan Cashimere, Ethan Chapman, Henry Schwartz, Isaac Howell, Isaac Jones, Jake Elliott, Landen Wyant, Parker Cummins, Peyton Keller, Robert Childs, Sam Cashimere, Tim Ribble, Tucker Schwartz, Tyler Richards, Xander Pasccuci
SCIO/FRIENDSHIP
Coach: Kevin Mole/Brad Gertis
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: 10-4; Elba (W, 3-1, Section 5 D2 quarterfinal), Northstar Christian/Hope Hall (L, 6-1, Section 5 D2 semifinal)
Roster: Landen Arnold (soph.), Brenden Loucks (jr.), Aiden Sands (soph.), John Otero (jr.), Conner Otero (soph.), Tyler Nickerson (jr.), Joe Nickerson (jr.), Kody Marvin (fr.), Hunter Hill (jr.), Joey Bednez (jr.), Jacob Golden (sr.), Damien Gardner (soph.), Sean Dieter (fr.), Nate Demming (soph.), Ethan Davenport (8th), Lazar Byjasik (jr.), Nick Sortore (fr.)
WELLSVILLE
Coach: Tom Delahunt (1st year)
League: Independent
2021 record/postseason: 11-4; Mynderse (W, 6-5, Section 5 B2 quarterfinal), Bath-Haverling (W, 8-5, Section 5 B2 semifinal), Penn Yan (W, 10-2, Section 5 B2 championship)
Roster: Cooper Brockway (soph., 2B/P), Cody Costello (jr., SS/P), Aidan Riley (jr., OF/P), Kavan O’Grady (jr., OF), Johnny Layfield (sr., 3B/OF), Alex Green (soph., C/1B), Jeremiah Havens (sr., P/1B), Tyler Vogel (fr., P/SS), Alex Perkins (sr., OF), Dylan Culver (sr., OF), Logan Dunbar (jr., P/1B), Aiden Cowburn (fr., 3B/OF), Broderick Young (jr., 3B)