BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris registered a hat trick, with sister Madigan assisting all three, as the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team avenged a previous 4-1 loss to Cuba-Rushford by the same score in an Allegany County rematch Monday night.
Harris scored just 1:32 in to give B-R an early 1-0 lead, which it brought into halftime. Early in the second half, Sofia Riquelme tied it for Cuba-Rushford, scoring off a feed from Riley Keller. But the Wolverines tallied three unanswered, including one from Madigan with McKinlee assisting, to pull away.
Kyla Gayton stopped three shots for B-R (5-5) while Tara Duvall made four saves for the Rebels (4-5).
ALLEGANY COUNTYFillmore 9, Scio/Friendship 0FILLMORE — Hope Russell racked up another five goals, giving her 28 in 10 games, and dished out an assist to power Fillmore.
Grace Russell scored once and handed out five assists, Malory DeRock marked two goals and Madi Geertman, Cece Schmidt, Amelia Rose and Oakley Frazier all added a goal apiece for the Eagles, who remained unbeaten at 10-0.
Preslee Miller and Rachel Hatch made a combined three saves in a shutout effort for Fillmore. Grace Drumm stopped 12 shots for Scio/Friendship (3-5-2).
Genesee Valley/Belfast 2, Andover/Whitesville 0
BELMONT — Hannah Southwick-Powers tallied on either side of halftime as Genesee Valley/Belfast (7-2) topped A/W for the third time this year.
Lauren Haggstrom and Harley Proctor handed out the assists on those goals and Ashley Burrows needed just one save for the cleansheet. The JagDogs won each of those games via shutout by scores of 2-0, 1-0 and 2-0.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 0-8-2.
YORKSHIRE — Taylor Rosier scored to allow Pioneer to bring a 1-1 tie into halftime, and the Panthers exploded for four second-half goals in the win.
Brittany Bliss scored eight minutes into the period and had two goals for the frame. Blair French and Shay Edwards also added markers as the Panthers (7-2) scored in the eighth, 16th, 24th and 32nd minutes to pull away.
Jayden Leederman posted two assists while Emma Watson and Mulligan Palmerton each added helpers for the Panthers. Abby Mason had six saves in the win.
TONAWANDA — Mariah Downey netted a hat trick and Salamanca exploded for six first-half goals in securing the victory.
Downey scored just two and four minutes in and had a hat trick by halftime. Aubrey Hogan, Kelsey Rowher and Maylina Massagli (assist) also had first-half goals while Madisyn Lafferty and Alina Cook tallied in the second half for the Warriors (4-5).
Grace Hodare chipped in a pair of assists while Bella Wolfe added a helper and Shea Monahan and Keianna John combined for three saves to preserve the shutout.