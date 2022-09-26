BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris registered a hat trick, with sister Madigan assisting all three, as the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team avenged a previous 4-1 loss to Cuba-Rushford by the same score in an Allegany County rematch Monday night.

Harris scored just 1:32 in to give B-R an early 1-0 lead, which it brought into halftime. Early in the second half, Sofia Riquelme tied it for Cuba-Rushford, scoring off a feed from Riley Keller. But the Wolverines tallied three unanswered, including one from Madigan with McKinlee assisting, to pull away.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social