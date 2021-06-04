BELMONT — Malayna Ayers came as close to perfection as one can get.
The Bolivar-Richburg sophomore struck out 15 on her way to no-hitting Genesee Valley on Friday, and in doing so, only walked one batter. The result was a 9-0 victory for the Wolverines softball team in an Allegany County Division I matchup Friday.
Ayers provided her own run support, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two runs batted in. McKinlee Harris added two hits, including a double, while Madigan Harris, Kelsey Pacer and Gianna Nix also had two hits for the Wolverines, who topped the Jaguars for the second time in as many days (after a 16-0, 5-inning win on Thursday).
B-R improved to 12-2; GV fell to 5-6.
CCAA I EASTNorth Collins 15, West Valley 10NORTH COLLINS — Hailey Jasinski went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and Jaylee Jimerson was 3-for-5 with a double to power North Collins.
The Eagles, who outhit the Wildcats, 14-11, plated nine first-inning runs to give themselves an early cushion before fending off WV the rest of the way.
“We scored first (in the first inning) and put pressure on them right in the beginning,” WV coach Bryan Hansen said. “We had two outs (in the bottom half) and then gave up nine runs that inning. If we go 1-2-3, we win the game 10-6.
“We’re a play away; so close. Give North Collins credit, they fought to get those runs and then keep it going.”
Lauren Frascella went 2-for-4 with a home run while Nikki Blackwell also had two hits for the Wildcats (0-8).