ALFRED — They were among the first recognizable names to make the trek east.
Nick Schmidt, the former Olean High star, joined the Alfred men’s basketball program in 2014-15. Schmidt’s brother Derek and same-year Wellsville standout Liam Ebert chose the Saxons two years later. Former Ellicottville star Elliot Bowen donned the purple and gold two years after that.
Those players have been part of a growing pipeline between the Big 30 and the McLane Center. In that way, each has played his part in raising the profile of a program that’s produced as many winning seasons in that stretch (three) as Alfred managed in the previous 14 (since 2000) combined.
Now, that connection is even stronger.
In the six years before current coach Russell Phillips’ arrival in 2014, Alfred rosters included exactly zero Big 30 players between them. In the six since, however, that number is nine, including four on this year’s team alone: Casey Curran (Allegany-Limestone), Adam Enders (Belfast), Sam Erickson (Franklinville) and Mike Schmidt (Olean), the youngest of St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt’s three sons.
That penchant for recruiting locally is a cross between two components, Phillips said: a concerted effort on AU’s part to “take care of our backyard” and the fact that there simply have been more collegiate-caliber players in the area.
“I know there have been teams in our league that have gotten kids maybe not in the Big 30, but among Southern Tier smaller schools that had done really well with that type of player,” Phillips said by phone Thursday. “So we thought kids in this area, they know what Alfred is, they’re not going to be scared about the location and they’re going to embrace that … and we don’t want them to go anywhere else.
“That, and the timing just happened to work out that there’s been a lot of really talented players over the last five years (in the area). There’s some luck in there that we were looking and they were there. It made sense for us to target them; there were players there that make a difference in our program.”
THE DIFFERENCE is apparent.
In many cases, these players haven’t just appeared on the AU roster, they’ve been among the top contributors … and for a handful of quality (and one historically good) Alfred teams.
Nick Schmidt was the leading scorer (13 points, 77 3-pointers) and an Empire 8 all-conference selection for a Saxons group that went 18-9 and reached the E8 Tournament semifinals in 2018. Bowen was the E8 Rookie of the Year the following year, when Alfred went 24-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Mike Schmidt started as a freshman last winter, averaging eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes per game.
That path was forged by the joint arrival of the eldest Schmidt brother and the then-27-year-old Phillips in 2014.
“They’ve been huge, and Nick really set the tone,” Phillips said of his Big 30 contingent. “He got progressively better as he went on, but he brought more value just in how he approached practice; his senior class was really big and kind of helping get our culture on the right track.
“He just worked his tail off, he never questioned anything. (He’s a) coach’s son, so he knew what was going on, and he brought the level up around him. He obviously put up big numbers, was an all-league player and had all that going for him, but his value went much, much further.”
THE SCHMIDT connection itself, and the Saxons’ newfound relationship with Bona, is a special one.
Phillips has had at least one Schmidt brother in six of his now seven seasons. Alfred has served as the Bonnies’ exhibition opponent since 2016, allowing Mark Schmidt an opportunity to see, and coach against, his sons. Bona, in turn, has opened its practices to the Saxons, who have used those opportunities to better themselves at the D-III level.
For Phillips, it’s been fun getting to know the brothers, who then helped AU land A-L’s Curran, the son of Bona assistant Steve Curran.
“They have some similarities, but they’re wired a little bit different,” Phillips said. “It’s kind of cool now getting to know Mike, getting to coach him and see that he’s got some of the qualities in Nick, some qualities in Derek in there, too. It’s been a lot of fun for us to see them kind of grow and know them well.
“Coach Schmidt has been great to us … we’re able to come down and pick his brain and just see how he operates; beg, borrow and steal some stuff that makes us better.”
Of the addition of Curran, he added: “I think that (the Schmidt/Bona relationship) kind of gave us a little name recognition. Knowing that Nick, Mike and Derek all came here, I think that helped with getting our foot in the door with Casey, too.”
SIX YEARS later, that standard for Big 30 products is still being met.
Phillips has high hopes for both Schmidt, whose production was evident, and Enders, who (after appearing 18 games, with three starts, and averaging three points), “had a really good freshman year, too” when considering the kind of jump he made from Class D to Division III
“We’re really excited about all the upside right now,” Phillips said.
He’s also looking forward to having Erickson, a former Panthers star and sophomore transfer from Daemen, and Curran, who last March was named a First Team Big 30 All-Star after leading the Gators to the Section 6 Class B-2 championship. (Bowen, after a year-and-a-half with the team, has pursued other opportunities due to personal reasons, with AU’s blessing).
As with a number of D-III programs around the country, Alfred is currently amid a standstill as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopeful that the Empire 8 will be able hold something of a season beginning March 1.
But when it does resume in full, its goals will remain the same: to work toward both an E8 title and NCAA appearance …
With the help of some local household names, of course.
“We’re excited about (those guys),” said Phillips, who’s guided the Saxons to a mark of 92-66, with three trips to at least the conference semis and one E8 Tournament title (2019) in six years. “They’ve kind of set the tone. We had an interesting fall with what we were able to do … and they really kind of rose to the challenge.
“Adam is constantly working on his game; it’s a noticeable effort how hard he’s trying to work at becoming a good defender. Mike’s a point guard and has taken more responsibility on his back even though he’s a sophomore.”
Of the new additions, he added: “Sam has been great, everything’s coming together for him. He’s doing a really good job in the classroom, he’s a leader, a high-energy, positive guy. And Casey has worked his tail off from Day 1.”
That quartet has even been expected to fill some of the leadership void left by the Saxons’ graduating seniors.
“We’ve had some good upperclassmen in terms of leadership, but they’re definitely guys that … they don’t expect anything,” Phillips said. “They’re just working hard right now, so we’re hoping to kind of build off that and be able to see it (down the road), to see truly where everybody’s at.
“But so far, everything they’ve done has given us a lot of optimism heading into this year and next year.”