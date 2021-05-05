WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – The St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse team held a one-goal lead after an impressive first 15 minutes, but Monmouth dominated the final three quarters en route to a 12-5 victory on Wednesday afternoon in the MAAC Championship semifinals.
The Bonnies ended an impressive third season at the Division I level at 5-5 overall and one game shy of playing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Monmouth moved to 7-2 and will play in this weekend’s league title game.
After falling behind 1-0 just one minute in, Bona tied it on a Jake Emmick marker with 7:15 remaining before knotting it again at 2 and 3 and then grabbing a 4-3 lead just as the first quarter came to a close. Jake Rosa, the MAAC Offensive Player of the Year, tallied a highlight-reel goal to tie it at 3 while Sean Westley scored off a Mark Belles feed in transition to give Bona the advantage in the frame’s final seconds.
Days after riding a late-first quarter push to upset Detroit in the quarterfinals, however, Bona’s momentum essentially ended here.
At the 8:39 mark of the second, Monmouth found the equalizer, igniting what would ultimately become a game-swinging 5-0 run. Trailing 8-4 in the third quarter, Bona came close to getting one back on a power play, but a shot from man-up specialist Jackson Rose was denied by Hawks goalkeeper Noah Lode. Bona’s dry spell lasted another 20 minutes, until Rosa netted his second of the day off another Belles helper to make it 8-5.
Still trailing by that margin with seven minutes left in the third, Bona surrendered four more goals in the period, all but sealing the outcome for Monmouth. In that time, every Bonnie opportunity was snuffed out by another impressive save from Lode.
Monmouth, which entered the day No. 2 nationally in goals allowed per game, played at that level Wednesday, allowing Bona only 24 total shots (14 on goal), including just six between the second and third quarters.
Dwayne Mattushik, Cade Stratton and Zach Clemente all had two goals for Monmouth while Connor Macrae led all players with a hat trick. Westley and Rosa each had three points for the Bonnies.
Additionally, Brady Wijbrandts registered three caused turnovers and five ground balls while Brett Dobson stopped 12 shots (of 24 on goal) for Bona.