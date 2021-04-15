LEWISTON — The Little Three Golf Championship was a bit different this year. The postponement of fall schedules shifted the event from its traditional home in September or October to mid-April and the format was a single 18-hole round in the 67th edition of the battle between Western New York rivals.
At the end of the day, though, one thing didn't change: St. Bonaventure sitting atop the leaderboard.
The Bonnies captured their fifth straight Little Three crown, holding on for a three-shot win over Canisius with a winning team total of 296 Thursday afternoon at Niagara Falls Country Club. Canisius was second at 299 while Niagara was third at 304.
St. Bonaventure captured their 43rd victory in the event, keeping a hold on the title of collegiate golf dominance in the area.
Thursday brought cold, damp and generally poor playing conditions which challenged all 24 players competing. Bonnies senior Jack Geise finished third overall with a 2-over 72, one off the Canisius' Jaret Chipman and Niagara's Lincoln Cizek who each posted 1-over 71. It was the second time in his career that Geise has paced the Bonnies in the event – he won the Little Three individual title in 2018.
Another Bona senior, Danny Gianniny tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard with his 73 while juniors Erik Stauderman and Andrew Lemay were each tied for seventh at 75.
Freshman Jude Cummings and senior Christian Chapman tied for ninth with matching 76s.
Also playing for the Bonnies were Lance Sininger, who finished 12th by posting 77, along with Andrew LaCongo (79), Aidan Shaw (80) and Matt Moonan (82).
Head coach Ryan Swanson won his eighth Little Three championship, matching his four as a Bonnies player with his fourth at the helm of the program.
SBU is back in competition Sunday and Monday at the Lafayette Collegiate Invitational.