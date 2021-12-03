It’s not often a first-year high school coach steps in with the kind of experience Clar Anderson is bringing.
Anderson took on the Olean High wrestling job after longtime coach Mike O’Connor stepped down this year, looking to give back to the program that started him down a career road in wrestling. A two-time state champion at OHS (1979, 1980), Anderson went on to star at Auburn, then Oklahoma State as a three-time All-American (the latter two at OSU), including an NCAA Division I championship at 134 pounds in 1983.
After college, Anderson stayed involved with the sport as an assistant at Oklahoma State, North Carolina State and finally at Duke, where he took over as head coach from 1997-98 until resigning after the 2011-12 season, a 15-year span.
“I would say it’s been a huge part of my life and I’ve enjoyed every part of the process,” Anderson said of the sport.
But after stepping down from Duke, Anderson also moved away from wrestling to spend time with his family and start working with his brother’s design-build architectural firm.
“I was also spending time with my kids, going through the high school experience,” Anderson said. “Coaching at the college level just did not really allow for life that much because all my practices were always the same time their practices and matches and games were. So it became too big of a challenge. I volunteered and helped with my boys’ wrestling program in Hillsborough, North Carolina. It was a lot of fun, it’s a lot different than the college level, that’s for sure.”
IN RECENT years, however, he’s spent more time back in his hometown helping with his parents later in their lives.
Eventually, the opportunity arose to come back to his high school to help a program in need of a leader.
“I was pretty much done with coaching and all the time that it takes to do that and to do it correctly,” Anderson said. “I was in Olean, I still have a house in North Carolina but my parents were in hospice for slightly over two years and I came back to help with that and then this Olean position late in the year (opens up) … and some folks from the wrestling program reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, while you’re in town, would you like to coach?’ I said, ‘Well, I’d love to help.’
“It just turned out where they felt it important to find someone at the time. The truth is Olean and the wrestling program have been great to me. So I said yes, I’d like to coach. I’m not looking for another career, but I would like to help Olean through this process and coach some young folks.”
After coaching high-level collegiate
athletes for more than a decade, coming back to high school for a rebuilding team is an adjustment. Anderson’s Huskies lost their first dual, 57-9, to a deeper and more experienced Southwestern team on Wednesday.
“I had a very super motivated (college team) — and not that the young kids aren’t motivated — but they made a commitment, they had a lot of success and they were pretty much at the elite level of state champion or high state placer and above is who I worked with,” he said. “Now we have two or three first-year wrestlers and they wrestled in a match in the 10 days they needed (to practice); they were able to get that and it’s quite a challenge to see someone wrestling after 10 days of practice. It’s much different, and the challenges are a lot broader, wider, things I didn’t expect. But it’s been fun to work with the young people, for sure.”
ANDERSON arrived to find the Huskies, who welcome Allegany-Limestone students in a cooperative agreement, low on numbers.
“I believe the pandemic (had an impact), I don’t totally know, because Coach O’Connor did a great job and had a very successful program and for whatever reason the numbers are way down,” Anderson said. “To only have four or five from Olean and three, four or five from Allegany to make up a team, with two or three first-year wrestlers is quite the challenge.
“What we’re asking them to do is gradually get better and enjoy the process. We’re trying to get younger kids in the modified program and the younger kids through a lot of great coaches and volunteers to build back up wrestling and the interest it has, so then it’ll hopefully have the success that it used to have.”
Anderson said he’s found everyone he works with, from athletic director Steve Anastasia to the volunteer coaches, to be “incredibly accommodating,” and thinks the staff in place can help build back a strong program like the one he came up in.
“Thinking back to coach (Jim) Myers and coach (Mike) Foster, they didn’t start the wrestling program but they got here in a really early stage of it,” he said. “Having my older brothers go through it, I go through it and then my nephew and now maybe even some grand-nephews that are getting into the program, you see how beneficial the sport of wrestling is and how it really opened up a lot of doors and helped folks enjoy their high school experience and hopefully transfer some of the discipline and the work ethic that they apply to the sport and apply it to life.
“It just seems ripe to build back the numbers and train them from the younger ages on up. They’re going to have success and they’re going to have success in life. I’d like to see that, I’d like to give back a little bit and hopefully assist in the process of trying to create a great wrestling program that I’ve always remembered Olean for.”