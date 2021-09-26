ORCHARD PARK — Well, it took three games but the Bills have seemingly found their 2020 mojo.
Yeah, they won 35-0 last Sunday at Miami but there were plenty of warts in that triumph and, to be sure, quarterback Josh Allen hardly looked like his NFL MVP-candidate self.
But that all changed yesterday afternoon at Highmark Stadium as Allen put on a glittering five-touchdown performance with Buffalo (2-1) hanging a 43-21 defeat on the Washington Football Team (1-2) in a game which wasn’t that close.
The fourth-year pro went 32-of-43 through the air for 358 yards and four TDs, two going to free agent wideout Emmanuel Sanders (28 and 5 yards) and one each to tight end Dawson Knox (14) and running back Zack Moss (7).
Allen logged a gaudy 129.8 passer rating and added a 2-yard touchdown run.
And, suddenly, some of the concerns that began with the season-opening 23-16 home loss to Pittsburgh and the non-fatal mistakes versus the Dolphins have dissipated.
Here are some takes from the Bills’ emphatic victory.
— Allen is back to his 2020 self.
Even as Buffalo split its first two games, its quarterback, after an elite season, was nothing more than pedestrian.
His numbers — 47-of-87 passing (56% completions) for a modest 449 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and sub-standard 77.9 passer rating — screamed AVERAGE.
But against Washington, he was awfully good … and confident.
Oh, he missed a couple of deep throws to Stefon Diggs and Sanders, but every QB does that.
But when your quarterback accounts for five touchdowns, it exponentially increases the odds of victory.
— Good news, bad news.
Let’s talk about pass protection.
One reason Allen was so effective was that he had so much time to throw. After being sacked four times in the past two games, he never did go south against the WFT. Though the stats said he was hit six times, it’s hard to remember any of them and that was against a touted Washington front four composed of four first-round draft choices.
But there’s another side to protecting the passer.
Buffalo wasn’t very effective against WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
The Bills brought him down only once and that was on an NFL technicality as tackle Star Lotulelei dumped him for no gain on a pass play, but it’s still considered a sack.
Other than that, they hit Heinicke only twice and though they chased him out of the pocket a few times, you’d never conclude he was under any real duress.
After logging eight sacks in two games, coordinator Leslie Fraziere’s defense has to find a way to bring more pressure. It’s not going to face a QB making only his fourth career start every week.
— Keep your foot on the gas.
OK, it’s hard to criticize a three-touchdown win … but there was room for it Sunday.
The Bills took a 21-0 lead barely 19 minutes into the game. But it wasn’t over at that point and Washington showed why.
On the second play after Buffalo’s third TD, WFT running back Antonio Gibson scored on an elusive 73-yard touchdown reception … the longest scrimmage play against the Bills in four years.
Fine, poor coverage and a great individual effort.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Dustin Hopkins, the former Bill, dropped an unconventional onside effort over Buffalo’s front line and he ended up recovering his own kick at the 24-yard line.
Five snaps later, Heinicke scored on a 4-yard scramble and a 21-point lead had shrunk to a single touchdown in barely two minutes.
It’s mere speculation to suggest the Bills had gotten complacent, up three TDs, but it certainly seemed like it. In a mere 131 seconds the WFT had knocked the festive crowd into a dose of reality.
— The running game lives.
After being in the bottom third of the league in rushing last season — 108 yards per game — the Bills are being rewarded for their extra work on the ground game.
Against Washington, it produced 122 yards in addition to Allen’s impressive passing numbers, making the season average 127.
And it’s clear the Bills don’t have a single feature back. In three games, third-year pro Devin Singletary has 35 carries for 180 yards (just over five per try) and a TD plus six receptions. However, Zack Moss, in his second season, had 60 yards on 13 carries against the WFT, giving him 86 on 21 tries with two rushing scores plus that receiving touchdown yesterday among his five season catches.
Those aren’t glittering numbers, but good enough if Allen is back to playing the way he did Sunday.
