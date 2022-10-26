AMHERST — Entering Wednesday night’s contest, the Allegany-Limestone and Royalton-Hartland girls soccer teams had collectively not allowed a single goal over their last five games played.
So in a matchup with a sectional finals berth on the line, perhaps it wasn’t all too surprising that scoring would indeed be at a premium after 80 minutes of regulation and two, 15-minute overtime periods.
Indeed, with the score still knotted at 0-0 through 110 minutes of game action, it was the Gators advancing 4-3 after two rounds of penalty kicks to stun top-seeded Roy-Hart in the Section 6 Class B2 semifinals at Sweet Home High School.
“This team just never ceases to amaze me,” Allegany-Limestone head coach Dale MacArthur said. “Tonight they just showed up and they really worked hard and did everything we asked them to do.”
Roy-Hart (13-3) came into the game winners of 10 straight and had posted three consecutive shutouts. Allegany-Limestone (11-6-2), also entered the game with some momentum, defeating its two playoff opponents by a combined 10-0.
The game was a defensive battle throughout, with both teams only getting a handful of opportunities in each half. And while strong defensive efforts that carried over from previous games played a key role in that, MacArthur also noted another prevailing factor.
“The wind was huge,” he said. “Whoever had wind at their back seemed to dominate play.”
The Rams had some of their best chances towards the end of the second half, seeing back-to-back point-blank opportunities turned aside by A-L keeper Chloe Baker with just under eight minutes to go in regulation.
Things opened up a bit for each offense in the overtime periods, with the Gators particularly having several good chances in the second OT to end it only to be thwarted by Roy-Hart goalie Emma Marsillo.
MacArthur highlighted the play of his back four defenders, which included Sydney McClelland, Jillian Walsh, Jordan Buffamante, Chessa Klice and Mia Giannicchi for keeping a Roy-Hart squad — which has scored over four goals in nine contests this year — off the scoresheet.
“Over the course of the year, we have become a more and more difficult team to score on.” MacArthur. “That’s a good thing, if you’re not going to score a lot like we don’t, you’ve got to be able to keep them out.”
The Rams had the momentum to start penalties, but after scoring on their first two attempts, Baker remarkably stopped five of the next 6 penalty shots she faced to clinch the win for the Gators.
“Chloe did a fantastic job. (In regulation) she bobbled one or two but didn’t give up any rebounds and I thought her distribution was good down the field,”MacArthur said. “Really good game for her.”
Allegany-Limestone scored on four of its eight penalty attempts. With games just ending in ties after the overtime periods in the regular season, this was the first chance many of MacArthur’s Gators had to attempt a penalty in a high-pressure situation.
“We try to talk about placement over power,” he said he told his team before penalties started. “These kids get into that situation and you can’t practice penalty kicks enough to be prepared at this level. We just send them out to do their best.”
The victory sends Allegany-Limestone to its first trip to the sectional final since 2019. It’ll play Fredonia on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. back at Sweet Home. The two league foes split the regular season series, with each team winning a game 1-0.