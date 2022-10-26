A-L

The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team is headed to the Section 6 Class B2 championship after a penalty kick shootout victory over Roy-Hart on Wednesday.

AMHERST — Entering Wednesday night’s contest, the Allegany-Limestone and Royalton-Hartland girls soccer teams had collectively not allowed a single goal over their last five games played.

So in a matchup with a sectional finals berth on the line, perhaps it wasn’t all too surprising that scoring would indeed be at a premium after 80 minutes of regulation and two, 15-minute overtime periods.

