WELLSVILLE — After falling behind 7-0 to start the game and trailing by six at the start of the second quarter, Wellsville needed to settle down.
“They really got after us to begin the game, shutting us out with some awesome defense for the first couple minutes,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “We just needed to relax and try to win the next quarter.”
Initially caught off guard by Bath’s defense, Emily Costello settled in and provided a lift, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds and dealing out five assists to propel Wellsville to a 51-41 non-league win.
“Emily really provided us with that spark that we really needed to get us going,” Alvord said. “We really dug deep.”
The Lions cut the lead to three by halftime and at the start of the third quarter began to convert defense into offense. Wellsville had three players post two steals and outscored B-H 15-9 in the third.
“Our defense really started to play very solid,” Alvord said. “We started to get stops and really converted well on offense. We picked up where we left off in the second half and cruised.”
Marley Adams posted 17 points and two steals and helped lead the second-half surge. Jaelyn Knapp tacked on nine points and Kaylee Coleman had 10 rebounds. Wellsville went on a 28-15 second half run. Emma Luckenbach scored seven points to lead B-H, as Wellsville held all of the opposing players under double-digits.
With the win, Wellsville (12-2) avenged one of just two losses on the year after falling to Bath, 45-34, in a Christmas tournament.
“They are getting better as the season goes on,” Alvord said. “And it was nice to redeem ourselves from an earlier loss this year.”
NON-LEAGUEAndover/Whitesville 64, Alfred-Almond 10ANDOVER — On Andover/Whitesville’s senior night, a junior had the big headline.
Vanessa Hall scored 22 points and set Whitesville’s all-time scoring record while leading A/W. Hall needed three points to break the previous mark of 1,530 points, held by Stefany Ellison. She finished the night with 1,550 points.
Rachel Jackson added 12 points while Maria Riloba chipped in nine for A/W (10-2). Alfred-Almond fell to 0-10.
Fillmore 51, Hinsdale 16FILLMORE — Emma Cole recorded 19 points and eight rebounds and Hope Russell posted 14 points and six steals to key Fillmore.
Grace Russell added four assists for the Eagles (14-0). Jaylee Jimerson and Sarah Tuttle each had seven points for Hinsdale (0-10).
Gowanda 34, Salamanca 30SALAMANCA — Salamanca had an 18-12 halftime lead and held a big free throw disparity, but couldn’t quite finish it off.
Aailyah Stevens (18 points) and Courtney Scanlan (11) accounted for 29 of 34 points for the Panthers (7-5). Gowanda rallied with a 15-2 third quarter before staving off the Warriors in the fourth quarter.
Jillian Rea totaled 11 points and nine rebounds, Bella Wolfe also had nine boards and Makenzie Crouse grabbed five rebounds for Salamanca (4-7, 3-2), which went 11-of-26 from the line compared to 6-of-9 for Gowanda.
“Eleven of 26 from the line, that killed us,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin acknowledged, “and we came out flat in that third quarter.”
Franklinville 37, Allegany-Limestone 30
FRANKLINVILLE — Sofia Bentley registered 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, as Franklinville (8-5) downed shorthanded A-L.
Gianna ReRose (three 3s) totaled 13 points and three steals and Emily Lipper grabbed six rebounds for the Gators (3-6), who played with just five total players. Trailing 24-12 at the break, A-L pulled to within three in the fourth quarter before falling short.
“I can’t say enough of my players this game; we played with five and each one stepped up to the challenge,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “Even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted … I’m proud of these five girls who never quit and adjusted to very physical play.”
IACNew Life Christian 64, Christian Central 28WILLIAMSVILLE — Marceline Hutter racked up 28 points to key New Life Christian (5-4) to a wire-to-wire win.
Brightleen Ngunyi contributed 16 points for NLC, which jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and stretched the advantage by 36 at the end.
Audrey Zimmerman scored 19 points for Christian Central.
AT WILLIAMSVILLE New Life Christian (64)
Hutter 14 0-0 28, Ngunyi 8 0-0 16, Feldbaur 4 0-0 8, Lima 2 0-0 4, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Chase 3 0-0 6. Totals: 32 0-0 64.
Christian Central (28)
Zimmerman 8 2-3 19, Grenaci 0 1-2 1, Thumin 1 0-0 2, Perry 2 0-0 4, Baio 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-5 28. New Life Christian 18 30 52 64 Christian Central 4 7 18 28
Three-point goals: NLC 0; CC 1 (Zimmerman). Total fouls: NLC 8, CC 1. Fouled out:
None.
AT ANDOVER Alfred-Almond (10)
Bracken 2 0-0 4, McMahon 3 0-0 6, McMichael 0 0-0 0, Donlon 0 0-0 0, Badeua 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-0 10.
Andover/Whitesville (64)
G. Hall 3 0-0 6, V. Hall 9 1-2 22, Ainsworth 2 0-0 5, Jackson 5 1-4 12, Morgan 4 0-0 8, Riloba 4 1-2 9, Scholl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 3-8 64. Alfred-Almond 4 6 8 10 Andover/Whites. 16 38 57 64
Three-point goals: A-A (none); A/W 5 (V. Hall 3, Ainsworth, Jackson). Total fouls: A-A 5, A/W 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Hinsdale (16)
H. Sutton 1 0-0 2, Childs 0 0-0 0, Jimmerson 3 0-0 7, Tuttle 3 0-0 7, Jozwiak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-0 16.
Fillmore (51)
H. Russell 6 1-2 14, G. Russell 3 0-0 6, Hatch 1 0-0 2, Mucher 3 0-1 6, Cole 9 1-2 19, Geertman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 2-5 51. Hinsdale 3 3 10 16 Fillmore 22 40 48 51
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 2 (Jimmerson, Tuttle); Fillmore 1 (H. Russell). Total fouls: Hinsdale 4, Fillmore 3. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Bath-Haverling (41)
Smith 4 0-0 8, Oksinski 2 0-0 5, Burns 3 0-0 6, Czajkowski 2 0-0 4, 3 1-2 7, Krelie 3 0-02 6, Stermole 1 0-0 2, Faulkner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 1-4 41.
Wellsville (51)
Adams 6 5-6 17, Mess 1 2-4 4, Costello 6 0-1 13, Knapp 4 1-2 9, Robins 3 0-1 6, Coleman 0 0-2 0, Dunbar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-16 51. Bath-Haverling 15 26 35 41 Wellsville 9 23 38 51
Three-point goals: Bath 2 (Oksinski, Faulkner); Wellsville 1 (Costello). Total fouls: Bath 13, Wellsville 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville, 38-29.
AT SALAMANCA Gowanda (34)
C. Scanlan 4 3-4 11, Stevens 8 2-3 18, Stevens 2 1-2 5, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Lindgren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-9 34.
Salamanca (30)
K. Crouse 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 1 1-2 3, Oakes 2 1-4 5, McComber 1 0-0 2, Maybee 0 1-2 1, Rea 2 5-10 11, Monahan 0 0-2 0, M. Crouse 1 3-6 5. Totals: 8 11-26 30. Gowanda 8 12 27 34 Salamanca 3 18 20 30
Three-point goals: Gowanda (none); Sala. 3 (K. Crouse, Rea 2). Total fouls: Gowanda 21, Sala. 15. Fouled out:
Scanlan (G), Stevens (G).
AT FRANKLINVILLE Allegany-Limestone (30)
DeRose 5 0-0 13, Wolfgang 2 0-0 4, Lippert 3 1-2 7, Klice 3 0-0 6, Fisher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-2 30.
Franklinville (37)
Pfeiffer 2 0-0 6, Jackson 2 1-2 5, Tatlow 1 1-2 3, Bentley 4 1-2 12, Courtney 1 0-0 2, Slavinski 1 1-2 3, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Frank 1 2-4 4. Totals: 13 6-12 37. Allegany-Lime. 4 12 24 30 Frnaklinville 10 24 29 37
Three-point goals: A-L 3 (DeRose); FCS 5 (Pfeiffer 2, Bentley 3). Total fouls: A-L 15, FCS 8. Fouled out: None.