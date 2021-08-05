Jaylen Adams said in July he might one day join the St. Bonaventure alumni team in The Basketball Tournament.
In the meantime, though, he’s continuing his pursuit of an NBA career.
Adams has seized another opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the sport, joining the Chicago Bulls’ roster for the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas. It will mark the start of the fourth professional season for the former Bona star, who has seen action with three NBA teams, including a spell in last year’s Orlando Bubble for the playoffs and a short stint with the current NBA champions.
Adams signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks last November, beginning the 2020-21 season with the eventual NBA titleist and appearing in seven games before being released in early March.
THE CIRCUMSTANCES surrounding his departure from the team were a bit unseemly.
Back on Feb. 19, after an early-morning altercation with an Uber driver and an ensuing confrontation with the police, Adams was cited for disorderly conduct and released. Less than two weeks later, the Bucks waived him, though the organization wouldn’t reveal whether the arrest played a role in their decision to cut ties.
Despite an adverse end to the most recent campaign, the 2018 Co-Atlantic 10 Player of the Year has logged a couple of notable bullet points since turning pro.
After going undrafted in ‘18, Adams signed a two-way deal (a split between the NBA team and its G-League squad) with the Atlanta Hawks — and made the most of it — appearing in 34 NBA games while starring with the G-League’s Erie Bayhawks. In 2019-20, he played with the Bucks’ minor league affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, and was one of the top players at the G-League level, averaging 22 points, six assists and five rebounds while being named to the All-NBA G-League First Team and finishing second in the league’s MVP voting before the season was shut down due to the pandemic.
That head-turning performance in the minors paved the way for another chance in the big leagues.
AS PART of the NBA’s restart in the Orlando Bubble, Adams was added to the Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff roster, with whom he saw action in three contests in a five-game first round loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. That led to another two-way contract in 2020-21 with the Bucks.
In total, Adams, now 25, has appeared in 41 regular-season NBA games, tallying 110 points (2.7 average) and 67 assists (1.6) while shooting 33 percent from the field in 10.9 minutes per game. He’s had one career double-digit outing — a 14-point effort against the Bulls in March of 2019. The 6-foot-2 guard, according to hoopshype.com, has earned around $406,723 in total professional salary, including a $236,854 payday in 2018-19 with the Hawks.
Adams’ Bulls will open the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, staged at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion at UNLV, on Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) against New Orleans. Chicago is also slated to play San Antonio (Aug. 10), Minnesota (Aug. 12) and Memphis (Aug. 15) as part of the regular schedule. The former will be aired on ESPN2 while the other three contests can be seen on NBA TV.
Adams currently sits sixth in Bona history — and tops among guards in scoring — finishing his illustrious career with 1,912 points. A three-time Atlantic 10 First Team selection, he also ranks No. 2 in career 3-pointers (270) and third in assists (590).
Adams is one of two A-10 alums on the Bulls’ roster, joining high-scoring Saint Joe’s star Ryan Daly, who missed this year’s Bona game (Jaren Holmes’ 38-point outing) with an injury and went undrafted last month.