SALAMANCA — By any measure, it was a thrilling final two days of the regular season for the Salamanca baseball team.
On Thursday, the Warriors knocked off the league’s top dog, Portville, to earn a split of the season series and, ultimately, a share of the CCAA III championship with matching 12-2 records. It was Salamanca’s first league title “in awhile.”
Just over 24 hours later, the Warriors pulled out an exciting walk-off victory over one of the top teams in CCAA II.
Quiet for most of the game and trailing 3-0 after Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s two-run top of the sixth, Salamanca finally broke through with a two-run sixth and two-run seventh to secure a season-ending — and significant — 4-3 non-league victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
Cory Holleran had the big hit while driving in two of those runs and Jaxson Ross added a hit and an RBI for the Warriors, who finished the regular year as one of the top local Cattaraugus County teams with a 15-4 mark. Jake Herrick pitched a perfect top of the seventh to earn the win and he, Cole Urbanski and Zaron Tucker held a formidable C/S/P team to three runs on four hits.
Austin White and Bryce Hinsdale limited Salamanca to just two hits, but the Warriors were able to take advantage of four errors.
“It’s been quite the back-to-back days,” Salamanca coach Gerg Herrick said. “These are the games that we needed to prepare us for the playoffs. C/S/P is well coached; it was a well-played game. These are the types of games we’ll see in the playoffs, so it came at a good time, and we’re hitting our stride at the right time of the season.”
White finished 2-for-3 for C/S/P (13-4).
NON-LEAGUE
Pine Valley 18, Ellicottville 8
ELLICOTTVILLE — Kyle Chase reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two walks and Pine Valley used a couple of key innings to pull away from Ellicottville.
Craig Howard was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Darwin Westlund had a hit and also drove in three runs for the Panthers. Chase entered during a rough second inning for PV and struck out 12, walked none and allowed just four hits and one earned run the rest of the way.
The Eagles were up 6-4 after that second inning, but PV quickly went back up by tallies of 9-6 and 12-7 and used a six-run seventh inning to seal it.
Braylon Wyatt doubled and drove in two runs and Gian Nuzzo and Cameron Mendell each had a hit and an RBI for Ellicottville (5-13).
The Eagles were hampered by 19 walks and four errors.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
R H E
Pine Valley 134 130 6 — 18 7 3 Ellicottville 150 101 0 — 8 5 4 Jon Sheldon (3 SO, 3 BB), Kyle Chase (2) (12 SO) and Trent Ivett Gian Nuzzo (1 SO, 4 BB), Braylon Wyatt (3) (5 SO, 4 BB), Hunter Smith (2 BB), Owen Chudy (7) (4 BB), Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge (7) (3 BB), David Fruendschuh (7) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Smith, Wyatt
