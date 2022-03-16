For the second-straight game, Kyle Lofton released a shot from about 15 feet at a critical juncture, its fate momentarily uncertain as the ball glanced gently off the front of the rim.
On Friday, that shot, a second free throw attempt, fell a couple of inches forward, bringing a somber and stunning end to the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s Atlantic 10 Tournament, and its bid for back-to-back titles, with a loss to Saint Louis in the quarterfinals. Four nights later, however, that shot, a pull-up jumper, caromed a couple of inches backwards, and fell through.
And with a shot at redemption — an opportunity to rid themselves of the specter of Saint Louis and rewrite the ending to their celebrated careers — both Lofton and the Bonnies seized it.
Lofton’s jumper turned a nerve-wracking 70-68 lead into a four-point cushion with 1:12 to play. And Bona, after rallying from a 10-point early second-half deficit, managed to finish it, coming away with a gutsy 76-68 victory over Colorado in a first-round NIT matchup late Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning, before a crowd of 3,791 at the CU Events Center.
“I’m blessed with having a short memory, and those moments … I don’t shy away from them,” said Lofton, who finished with 15 points and eight assists. “I know what happened. I missed two free throws in the clutch. But those moments, I want them. I want to be the guy taking those shots, and my team trusts me.”
IN THIS second-chance contest, “everything was against us,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged afterward.
Indeed, Bona (21-9) had to endure a long flight, a quick turnaround and the elements stemming from Colorado’s high altitude. It was coming off a debilitating loss to the Billikens and playing a good Pac-12 team, in a hostile environment, 1,543 miles from home. It wasn’t supposed to have a chance, and when it fell behind 46-36 to start the second half, it appeared as if maybe it wouldn’t.
Schmidt’s team, though, responded with a 13-2 run to retake the lead, highlighted by 3-pointers from Jalen Adaway (team-best 17 points) and Jaren Holmes (13). A close game to that stage became so again, all the way until the final two minutes, when back-to-back buckets from Osun Osunniyi and Lofton gave Bona the edge.
THE BONNIES looked like a team that didn’t want to be done. They had a far different look than the group from 2016, which allowed the sorrow of an NCAA snub to fester into a first-round NIT home loss to Wagner. And in the end, they provided an assertive answer to the question that had lingered since Sunday:
What do these guys want to do?
“It showed how special the group is,” said Lofton of his team’s commitment to rallying rather than rolling over. “Whenever we play, we want to win, no matter if it’s the NIT or the NCAA or whatever game we go into. And it just shows how tough we are, especially me. Mentally from the last game, I needed this game.
“My teammates knew that. They asked us, did we want to play, and I told them right away, ‘yeah.’ I needed another game under my belt and we all came together, ‘let’s play.’ Now we’re here, so we want to win it all.”
For much of this night, offense is what kept Bona in it.
After an anemic outing against SLU, it shot 53 percent against the fourth-seeded Buffaloes (21-12), including 10-of-20 from 3-point range, and had an answer for every Colorado run. Dominick Welch added 12 points on a 4-of-8 effort from distance.
Ultimately, however, defense — and another inspired effort from Osunniyi — is what won it.
THE BONNIES, after going shot-for-shot with CU, clamped down when they needed to, limiting the Buffaloes to just 11 points over the final 10 minutes and only a single field goal in the last 5:53. They held leading scorer Jabari Walker, who’d been averaging 15, to just six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Shoon kept Colorado’s big front line at bay, recording a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, blocking four shots and altering a handful of others.
“We got some stops,” noted Schmidt, whose team trailed 39-36 after a back-and-forth first half. “And the shots (Osunniyi) didn’t block, they were a little bit intimidated, they didn’t go up …
“We executed well offensively throughout the game, but defensively in the last 10 minutes … we were more disciplined. They love to shot fake and we were going for those shot fakes early in the game. And then Shoon, those blocks, he’s the difference.”
ON FRIDAY, Bona shot the ball poorly, couldn’t get the late stop it needed to and missed the four late free throws that would have won the game. Against the Buffaloes, under the most adverse circumstances its faced all season — while admittedly a bit fatigued by the thin mile high air — it checked each of those boxes, including going 4-for-4 at the line in the final 45 seconds to seal it.
In doing so, it collected its first NIT win since 1995, snapping a five-game losing streak in such contests, and earned its initial trip to a true postseason second round since that same year. The Bonnies will travel to top-seeded Oklahoma for the Round of 16, with the game tentatively scheduled for Sunday in Norman.
“I think we just came out and were hungrier,” Adaway said of the difference between Friday’s lackluster showing and Tuesday’s more focused performance. “We knew we left a lot on the table and we had a lot we were hoping to do in terms of the conference tournament and having hopes of winning it.
“It just fueled us not being able to do that and we just translated it into today’s game. (We) played confident and just trusted our abilities, trusted our shot, trusted each other and it showed really well.”
Said Schmidt, “I thought our guys showed a lot of maturity and really did a great job bouncing back.”