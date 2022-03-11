The Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca boys basketball teams, the last from the Big 30 still standing in the New York state playoffs, arrived at some uncharted territory this weekend.
For the Warriors, who won a Section 6 championship for the first time since 1968, this will be their first Far West Regional in program history. For the Gators, it’s also their first in post-A-L merger (since 1995) history after a Class B final overtime victory over Olean on Tuesday. The Allegany Blue Devils made back-to-back regionals in 1978 and ‘79.
But these teams aren’t so much focused on being the “first” to do anything; they just want to keep their excellent postseason runs going.
A-L learned its regional opponent Wednesday, watching familiar foe Wellsville fall to Newark in the Section 5 state qualifier. Newark (18-6) has won 10 straight through a 45-41 victory over Wellsville, the Class B2 champion.
A-L and Newark are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo State College.
Gators coach Glenn Anderson said Newark plays a similar game to A-L.
“Their defense is real solid,” Anderson said. “If you look at their numbers over the course of the year, they’re holding people in the 40s and 50s, so they’re really good, they’re big, they’re physical, they rebound very well. They’ve got a good rim protector, Isaiah Camp. They have a kid that’s a real good shooter, knock down shooter. They’re a very, very solid team. I mean, obviously every team we play here on out is gonna be a very, very good team. We’re excited for the challenge and feel pretty good about what we have and what we’ve done lately.”
Anderson scouted the Section 5 game in person on Wednesday and spoke with Wellsville coach Raymie Auman, who he called a “good friend,” on Thursday.
“We talked this morning for about an hour,” Anderson said. “That’s huge to be able to pick someone else’s brain that just had that game. He had a lot of advice for what he thought worked well, what he wished he would’ve done a little bit differently. That’s invaluable. You can’t can’t beat that. And seeing it in person is always more important to me because you don’t get a real feel for speed or size when you’re just watching on film.”
Tyler Curran, a senior guard, leads the Gators at 17.8 points per game. He’s been A-L’s leading scorer the last two years, having been named a Big 30 first-team all-star last winter.
Curran, along with classmate Maddox Delong, was part of the 2020 A-L team that won sectionals but fell to Olean in the crossover game for a second consecutive year. This year, A-L got revenge and broke through.
With that goal accomplished, A-L has a chance to make the state final four. Anderson hasn’t noticed a change in his team’s approach this week. An underdog mentality served A-L well as a No. 6 seed in sectionals before avenging No. 2 Olean.
“This has been the goal for a while, to get to a Far West Regional because this was the next step,” Anderson said. “You’re constantly thinking about taking that next step. At the same time, to me, they seemed exactly the same as they did last week. We’re still hungry, we still like that underdog role that we’re not ranked in the state, we’re not top 10 (in) Western New York … whatever, we wanna keep playing that underdog card. We like that. I think it suits us, suits our personality a little bit as a team. Our biggest thing is to stay loose and stay hungry.”
EARLIER IN the day, Salamanca is set to face Section 5’s Avon in the Class C regional at 1:45 p.m.
After winning the Class C1 title, Avon (22-3) knocked C3 champ York and C2 titleist Oakfield-Alabama in two state qualifier crossovers this week.
“They’re well-coached, they’re balanced, they have a number of guys that can score the ball,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said of the Braves. “They share the ball well and they play good defense. You know … this time of year, every team that remains is a good basketball team. The teams that defend well, that rebound, that play physical are typically the teams that have a good chance at advancing. We respect them. We respect the way that they play. They’ve had an outstanding season and we’re looking forward to lining it up and tipping it off on Saturday.”
Salamanca had a long layoff after its Section 6 Class C win over Holland last Friday, waiting eight days before the regional. The Warriors’ coaches gave the team its first weekend off of the season before refocusing on Monday.
“When we accomplished our goal of winning a sectional championship, I wanted our team to have a weekend to enjoy it and reflect on it,” Bennett said. “I personally thought I was gonna learn everything that I needed to know about what we could accomplish after the sectional championship on Monday, because when we showed up (that day) for practice, honestly, it was our best practice of the year. Our guys are hungry and they’ve had the mentality all year of just taking things a day at a time. After the weekend was over, we flipped the switch. They had an unbelievable accomplishment and we’re all proud of it, but it’s over and it’s done. And now we have an opportunity to do something even more special.”
Sophomore Lucus Brown leads the Warriors with 20.4 points per game, while senior Harley Hoag (13.5) and junior Andy Herrick (12.8) are both in double figures as well. Senior Hayden Hoag helps run the show with 6.7 assists per game.
Salamanca started the season 10-2, then lost five of its next seven during a challenging February stretch that included injuries, players out with COVID protocols and a disciplinary issue. Salamanca won its regular season finale with the full team back and won three playoff games to claim the Section 6 crown. In hindsight, the February struggles helped prepare Bennett’s team for the postseason.
“We had a number of guys step up and the challenge was when they all got back was (that) I didn’t want them to go back down to the roles that they were playing (before) we entered that stretch,” Bennett said. “I wanted them to continue to play at those elevated roles and I give a lot of credit to the guys when they returned, when we got healthy, when Lucus got back, everybody that returned did a nice job of allowing our guys that went through that stretch to continue to play those elevated roles.”