Cameron Spring knew it was the right choice immediately.
During her senior year at Allegany-Limestone, she was a member of the Section 6 New York State combined team championship girls bowling squad and had been a sectional titleist as a sophomore.
Indeed, she’s the only A-L athlete to be an NYS champion in two sports, soccer in 2017 under coach Dale MacArthur and bowling in 2019 coached by her dad, Andy.
Given that glittering resume on the lanes, Spring was heavily-recruited by Fairleigh Dickinson University, one of the country’s top schools of the 36 which offer NCAA Division I women’s bowling.
One look at FDU’s campus in Teaneck, N.J., and given a chance to meet her future teammates, her decision was a no-brainer.
And this morning, Cameron and her Knights team take on Vanderbilt in the first match of the NCAA Final Four at Wayne Webb Lanes in Columbus, Ohio.
McKendree (Lebanon, Illinois) and Stephen F. Austin (Texas) round out the field which concludes play on Saturday.
SPRING, a junior, is a three-year starter who bowls lead-off for FDU in both the traditional 10-frame games as well as the first and sixth in the Baker format (each of a team’s five bowlers rolls two frames).
She was both her school’s Freshman of the Year and Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year. A season later, Spring was Sophomore of the Year, second-team all-conference and made two All-Tournament teams. And, this year, she made an All-Tourney squad and most recently was named NEC Bowler of the Week.
Of her team’s Final Four berth, the 21-year-old biology major allowed, “I’m so proud of our team. We had a very slow start and the idea that we rallied back to make it this far is a tremendous accomplishment.
“That’s why we’re so excited, because after that bad start, we never expected this.”
Indeed the final step to get there was impressive.
Fairleigh Dickinson, in the regional final at Rochester’s Bowl-A-Roll a week ago, beat Sacred Heart (Fairfield, Connecticut) and Wilmington (North Carolina) before upsetting No. 2 seed Nebraska, 2-0, to advance to Columbus.
AFTER THAT victory, FDU coach Mike LoPresti allowed, “A little over a week ago, I felt that nothing compared to the exhilaration after being selected to the NCAA tournament with a wild card berth. (But) I was wrong. Winning the Rochester Regional and advancing to the NCAA Final Four definitely tops it.
“This group continues to accomplish extraordinary feats. Nebraska, the defending national champs and the NCAA’s most storied bowling program, was the team obstructing our climb into the Final Four. It’s always a chore to defeat the defending champs, particularly from the program that owns the most titles.”
Thus, in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 14th trip to the NCAAS, it’s bidding for a third national title.
LoPresti concluded, “Led by the exceptional performances by our trio of grad students, we did it. Our season has been extended another week. We’re one of four teams left standing in this marathon season. Extraordinary? Absolutely. Proud? You bet! Satisfied? Not a chance.”
