OLEAN — The Allegany-Limestone duo of Angelina Napoleon and Alex Redeye took what is quickly becoming their typical place atop the weekday mantle.
And though the A-L girls were again uncontested in their bid for a team title, it was Olean which, for the second consecutive week, captured the boys crown.
Napoleon traversed the 3.03-mile course in 18:34 and the A-L girls claimed eight of the top 10 spots while earning 15 points and beating incomplete teams from Olean, Franklinville/Ellicottville, West Valley and Salamanca. Teammates Ashlyn Collins (19:23) and Lilianna Peters (19:34) placed second and third, respectively. West Valley’s Olivia Harmony took fourth in 20:40 while A-L’s Lilly Coulter (21:55) rounded out the top five. Elexa Duggan came in sixth for the Gators (22:40).
Lucy Marchese led F/E by finishing 11th (24:52) and Marrianna Young took 12th for Olean in 25:00.
On the boys’ side, Redeye turned in a 16:49, taking the top spot by 46 seconds. Olean, however, had Lucas Peterson-Volz (17:35) take second, Adrian Bohdanowycz fourth (17:51) and Cavan Boutillette seventh (20:08) to win the team scoring, edging F/E, 26-29, with A-L, Salamanca, West Valley as incomplete.
Grant Cornell took third for the Titans (17:46) while Aiden Murray was ninth (20:45). Jack Tharnish led West Valley by finishing fifth (17:52), with teammates Nick Peters (20:42) and Noah Klahn (20:55) placing eighth and 10th, respectively. The Gators’ Evan Johnson was sixth (19:21).
SWIMMINGOlean 61, Salamanca 40FRANKLINVILLE — Not one or two, but three pool records fell as Olean took to the Franklinville pool to give its co-op teammates a chance to swim under their own lights.
Megan Jackson set marks in the 50 free (:26.65) and 100 free (:54.13). Additionally, she led off the 200 free relay team that also set a pool standard (1:49.16), alongside Anna Slavinski, Tyyetta Herman and Emmalie Gehm.
Gehm was also a double-winner (200 free, 500 free) while she and Jackson went 4-for-4 on the night. Slavinski claimed the 100 butterfly and was part of two winning relays while Kayci Landow (200 IM), Tyyetta Herman (50 free) and K’Lonnie Davis (diving) also had individual wins for the Huskies.
Emmalee Ground (100 breast) had the lone first-place finish for Salamanca.
GIRLS TENNISSouthwestern 3, Olean 2OLEAN — The team of Faith Schreiber and Bryanne Cowles picked up a straight sets victory (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 doubles for the Huskies.
Elise Trudeau fell in a hard-fought battle at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-3) for the Huskies. Erika Pickard and Abby Strother picked up singles victories for Southwestern.
AT OLEAN
Singles:
Zalwsky (O) def. Kane; Pickard (S) 6-2, 6-3 Scordo; Strother (S) 6-4, 6-3 Trudeau
Doubles:
Allen/Padhya (S) 6-0, 6-4 Anumalasetty/Chauhdry; Schreiber/Cowles (O) 6-0, 6-1 La/Yu AT FRANKLINVILLE
Olean 61, Salamanca 40200 medley relay:
Olean (Slavinski, Herman, Jackson, Landow) 2:06.55
200 freestyle:
Gehm (O) 2:25.57
200 IM:
Landow (O) 2:52.14
50 freestyle:
Herman (O) :26.55
Diving:
Davis (O) 149.95
100 butterfly:
Slavinski (O) 1:15.12
100 freestyle:
Jackson (O) :54.13
500 freestyle:
Gehm (O) 6:39.11
200 freestyle relay:
Olean (Jackson, Slavinski, Herman, Gehm) 1:49.16
100 backstroke:
Jackson (O) 1:03.05
100 breaststroke:
Ground (S) 1:33.01
400 freestyle relay: Olean (Herman, Slavinski, Gehm, Landow) 4:24.30