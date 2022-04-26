OLEAN — Angelina Napoleon continued to impress Tuesday night, picking up four individual victories, but she needed a full team effort to propel Allegany-Limestone to a 83-57 victory over Olean in girls track action Tuesday.
Napoleon dominated the distance events, winning the 1,500 and 3,000 before picking up victories in the 400 hurdles and high jump.
But the difference for the Gators were the points they gained from second and third place. Despite taking first in just nine of the 17 contested events, A-L took second in 10 events and third in nine to earn the win.
Ashlyn Collins won the 800 and had a hand in the 3,200 and 1,600 relay wins.
Lily Schena countered with three individual wins for Olean. Schena dominated the sprints winning the 100, 200 and long jump. Jez Fayson was a double-winner, taking the triple jump and pole vault.
Portville 99, Cattaraugus-LV 31
West Valley 63, Cattaraugus-LV 28
CATTARAUGUS — Portville withstood a quadruple-win effort from Janay Ghani to secure the win.
Ava Haynes won the 800 and high jump and led off the winning 3,200 relay team while Aryanna Hatch (100 hurdles) and Olivia Dean (pole vault) each claimed one event and ran on a winning relay for the Panthers, who won all three relays.
Ghani racked up wins in the 100 and 200 on the track and in the long jump and triple jump in the field. Olivia Harmony (1,500, 3,000) added two wins for the Wildcats while Emma Gassman (200) and Onalee Osgood (shot put) picked individual victories for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 99, Salamanca 22
SALAMANCA — Tyyetta Herman was part of four triumphs, capturing the 100, 200 and long jump and running on the winning 400 relay team to guide Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Tarryn Herman added wins in the 3,000 and discus while Anna Slavinski claimed the 400 hurdles and pole vault and also ran a leg of the first-place 400 relay team for the Titans.
F/E won 16 of the 17 events enroute to a 77-point victory.
Isabella Milks picked up the lone individual victory for Salamca in the triple jump.
Cheektowaga 81, Pioneer 59
CHEEKTOWAGA — Cheektowaga’s Laniyah Leak and Pioneer’s Brooklyn Lazarz each were triple-winners, but the Warriors got the better of Panthers by winning five of the six field events.
Leak controlled the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400 while Lazarz dominated the distance events, winning the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
But Katrina Chandler swept the shot put and discus while Kayrah Brown took the long jump and high jump to propel Cheektowaga.
Fillmore 69, Cuba-Rushford 28, Houghton 11
HOUGHTON — Hope Russell won the 200, triple jump and ran a leg of the 400 relay to guide Fillmore to a pair of victories.
Rachel Hatch won the 100 hurdles and was part of two winning relays for Fillmore, which won nine of 14 contested events, with six different individual winners.
Nicole Torraca won the 100 and 400 for Houghton. Lillie Kreamer won the high jump and Libby Drum claimed the 3,000 for Cuba-Rushford.
100: Ghani (WV) :13.1; 200: Ghani (WV) :27.6; 400: Gassman (CLV) 1:06.6; 800: Haynes (P) 2:50.8; 1,500: Harmony (WV) 5:45.5; 3,000: Harmony (WV) 12:31.0; 400 relay: Portville (Daley, Dean, Wyant, Wyant) :53.7; 1,600 relay: Portville (Daley, Hatch, Wyant, Wyant) 4:35.0; 3,200 relay: Portville (Haynes, Edwards, Isaman, Bray) 12:16.1; 100 hurdles: Hatch (P) :20.2; 400 hurdles: Maurer (P) 1:30.3; long jump: Ghani (WV) 14-2; triple jump: Ghani (WV) 27-9; high jump: Haynes (P) 4-6; shot put: Osgood (CLV) 27-3 1/2; discus: Parish (WV) 69-8 1/2; pole vault: Dean (P) 7-0.
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone 83, Olean 57
100: Schena (O) :13.6; 200: Schena (O) :29.3; 400: Borer (O) 1:09.8; 800: Collins (A) 2:44.1; 1,500: Napoleon (A) 5:36.0; 3,000: Napoleon (A) 11:08.3; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Lippert, Giardini, Honeck, Kellogg) :55.9; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Collins, Herzog, Rhodes, Weinman); 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Coulter, Collins, Porter, Straub) 11:48.4; 100 hurdles: Sheehy (A) :19.6; 400 hurdles: Napoleon (A) 1:07.0; long jump: Schena (O) 14-3 3/4; triple jump: Fayson (O) 27-11 3/4; high jump: Napoleon (A) 5-2; shot put: Benjamin (O) 26-9 1/2; discus: Williams (O) 77-0; pole vault: Fayson (O) 7-6.
AT SALAMANCA Franklinville/Ellicottville 99, Salamanca 22
100: Ty. Herman (F) :13.2; 200: Ty. Herman (F) :26.5; 400: Kaleta (F) 1:13.4; 800: Chudy (F) 2:42.2; 1,500: Williams (F) 5:33.5; 3,000: Ta. Herman (F) 13:06.0; 400 relay: F/E (Ty. Herman, Slavinski, Bush, Hurlburt) :54.7; 1,600 relay: F/E (Button, Williams, Chudy, Bush) 4:56.7; 3,200 relay: F/E (Chudy, Bush, Button, Kaleta) 11:18.3; 100 hurdles: Hurlburt (F) :17.3; 400 hurdles: Slavinski (F) 1:15.7; long jump: Ty. Herman (F) 14-6; triple jump: Milks (S) 26-3/4; high jump: Bush (F) 4-8; shot put: Price (F) 28-7; discus: Ta. Herman (F) 79-4; pole vault: Slavinski (F) 7-0.
AT CHEEKTOWAGA Cheektowaga 81, Pioneer 59
100: Leak (C) :13.1; 200: Leak (C) :29.1; 400: Leak (C) 1:07.2; 800: Lazarz (P) 3:01.2; 1,500: Lazarz (P) 6:06.2; 3,000: Lazarz (P) 13:55; 400 relay: Cheektowaga :56.4; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Ruppert, Drennan, Agen, Matuszak) 5:01; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Drennan, Agen, Gilbert, Lazarz) 12:36.9; 100 hurdles: Le (C) :18.6; 400 hurdles: Ruppert (P) 1:24.5; long jump: Brown (C) 15-10; triple jump: Phyock (P) 30-2; high jump: Brown (C) 4-8; shot put: Chandler (C) 29-8; discus: Chandler (C) 29-8; pole vault: Alvira (C) 6-0.
AT HOUGHTON Fillmore 69, Cuba-Rushford 28, Houghton 11
100: Torraca (H) :14.4; 200: H. Russell (F) :34.6; 400: Torraca (H) 1:08; 800: not contested; 1,500: Sylvester (F) 6:22.6; 3,000: Drum (C) 12:55.3; 400 relay: Fillmore (H. Russell, Engler G. Russell, Hatch) 57.8; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (G. Russell, Hatch, Engler, Sylvester) 4:59.2; 3,200 relay: not contested; 110 hurdles: Hatch (F) :20.4; 400 hurdles: not contested; long jump: Engler (F) 13-2; triple jump: H. Russell (F) 26-6; high jump: Kreamer (C) 3-9; shot put: Beardsley (F) 24-6; discus: Pastorius (F) 61-1; pole vault: not contested.