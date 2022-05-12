JAMESTOWN — Marthinus Marais, understandably, had revenge on the mind.
A year ago, Marais lost to eventual champion Ryan Wills, of Dunkirk, in the final four of the CCAA sectional qualifier. On Thursday, the two met again, this time with the championship and the top CCAA seed for the Section 6 Tournament on the line.
And in the rematch, Marais got that revenge.
The second-seeded Allegany-Limestone star, who had barely dropped a game before Thursday, downed No. 1 Wills, 6-2, 6-2, for the CCAA singles title at the Lakewood YMCA. In a 24-player field, he had beaten Maple Grove’s Trey DeMink, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals before winning the whole thing.
That was part of a hugely successful Day 2 for local teams, as Olean’s Alex Blehar and Isaac Moses claimed the doubles championship and teammates Cavan Boutillette and Alex Linderman finished fourth after already securing their place at sectionals.
“Thinus played a great tournament,” Olean coach Ben Wright said of Marais. “Just flawless, he played incredible. I can’t say enough about the kid, he’s just super nice, he had a couple of teammates there cheering him on along with the Olean guys. He had a huge support base there, not that he needed it.
“I know he’s on cloud nine right now. He really wanted to avenge that loss from last year.”
Blehar and Moses defeated a team from Southwestern in the semis, 6-0, 6-1, before topping Fredonia’s Ryan Davis and Jackson Spangler in the final, 6-2, 6-2. The Huskies duo was mostly dominant, losing just two total games before claiming the top spot in a 32-team field.
“I’m super proud of them,” Wright said. “They definitely stepped up their game. They lost seven total games for the tournament, so they played really strong. They were tough, but they have a lot of work to do before sectionals.”
Boutillette and Linderman battled Spangler and Davis before falling, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, in the other semifinal. Marais and the team of Blehar and Moses earned the top seed among CCAA qualifiers while Boutillette and Linderman will be No. 4 among doubles teams.
The sectional tournament will be held the week of May 23 at time and day to be determined.
BOYS TENNIS
Cuba-Rushford 5, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Lucas Matias-Rocha defeated Tyler Findlay, 6-0, 6-0 at first singles to lead Houghton.
The Panthers (6-2) won the four matches via forfeit. Cuba-Rushford fell to 0-9.
Fillmore 5, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Eben Schilke won in convincing fashion at No. 1 singles to key Fillmore.
Carter Sisson defeated Anthony Densmore in a competitive match at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-2) for the Eagles (13-0).
The Wolverines fell to 5-5.
BOYS GOLF
Hinsdale 32, Bolivar-Richburg 23
FRANKLINVILLE — Parker Keenan carded a 44 to earn medalist honors and guide Hinsdale to its third win of the season.
Brett Bergstrom notched a 47 for the Bobcats (3-6). Gauge Robinson led Bolivar-Richburg with a 53.
AT HOUGHTON
Cuba-Rushford 5, Houghton 0
Singles: Matias-Rocha (H) 6-0, 6-0 Findlay; Fraile (H) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; Hilshire (HO 6-0, 6-0 forfeit
Doubles: Winkens/Paschalis (H) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; Patipewe/Huang (H) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit
AT BOLIVAR
Fillmore 5, Bolivar-Richburg 0
Singles: Schilke (F) 6-0, 6-1 Canepa; C. Sisson (F) 6-4, 6-2 Densmore; Strickland (F) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit
Doubles: Wolfer/I. Sisson (F) 6-4, 6-2 A. Crawford/Kisel; Sanasith/Derck (F) 6-0, 6-0 D. Crawford/Pangburn
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CC
Hinsdale 32, Bolivar-Richburg 23
Bolivar-Richburg: Robinson 53, Day 57, Johnston 60, Greeson 61, Worth 79
Hinsdale: Keenan 44, Bre. Bergstrom 47, Miller 52, Howell 68, Brad Bergstrom 70