ALLEGANY — In a tale of two halves, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team got hot and took control early in a pivotal CCAA 1 West matchup with Southwestern, enroute to a 53-43 victory.
Allegany-Limestone standout Tyler Curran led the way with 21 points (four 3-pointers), five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“He knows what he needs to do,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said of Curran. “He’s the coach on the floor.”
A-L’s Andrew Giardini scored six of his team’s first 13 points.
“He’s the same guy every night,” Anderson said of Giardini, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. “He’s one of the hardest working guys on the floor.”
The Gators (10-5) got off to a tremendous start, holding the Trojans to just four first-quarter points and nine for the half. Two of those nine came via technical free throws.
After dominating the first two stanzas, A-L went to the break leading 29-9.
To start the third quarter, the roles were reversed. Aaron Emley’s Trojan’s picked it up on both sides, outscoring the Gators 19-12.
“I didn’t think anything really changed for us in the second half,’’ Anderson said. (“Southwestern is) a really good basketball team, and I think they played with a little desperation.”
The Trojans made it a 41-28 bout to start the fourth quarter. Fueled by a balanced shooting effort paired with a valiant effort defensively, their comeback fell short.
Aiden Kennedy and Matthew Pannes led Southwestern (5-10) with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Anthony DeCapua and Huddy Kwiatkowski also grabbed four rebounds for the Gators, who have won a season-high four consecutive games.
CCAA CENTRAL
Maple Grove 64, Portville 51
BEMUS POINT — Portville held a double-digit first-half lead, but Maple Grove used a big second and third quarter to seize control.
Tucker Fenton racked up 25 points and Matthew Welsh had 12 to lead the Red Dragons (7-4), which outscored Portville 37-22 over the middle two frames to turn a 14-9 deficit into a 46-36 lead. Maxx Yehl posted 15 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and Luke Petruzzi had 13 points and four assists for the Panthers (5-9). Luke Petryszak chipped in 10 points.
“We jumped out to a 20-10 lead early in the second quarter,” Portville coach Josh Brooks noted. “Turnovers, poor defense, missed layups and free throws fueled their comeback.”
CCAA EAST
North Collins 55, Franklinville 51
FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville (8-4) kept the lead to single-digits throughout but Matt Sweet’s quick first step and red-hot outside shooting carried North Collins (7-4) to the final buzzer.
Sweet finished with 34 points on 13 field goals, with three 3-pointers. The Panthers tried different defensive combinations but couldn’t cool him.
“We first went zone and that did not stop him and then we switched between different types of man but he played really well,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said.
Blake Frank scored 21 points, snatched seven steals and Noah Shenk scored 16 points to guide the Panthers. Franklinville remained within striking distance throughout, trailing by no more than six.
Pine Valley 76, Ellicottville 59
SOUTH DAYTON — Ellicottville played Pine Valley evenly in the first half, but couldn’t quite slow the hot-shooting Panthers.
Three PV players had head-turning efforts in the win. Wayne Libby racked up 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Kordell Oakes had a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, plus five steals. Bryce Sercu, meanwhile, had 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Up 32-30 at halftime, the Panthers (11-1) exploded for a 27-18 third quarter to take control.
Logan Grinols recorded 17 points while Gavin Deitrich had 14 and Lucas Marsh 12 for Ellicottville (3-9).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 65, Forestville 26
CATTARAUGUS — Dakota Allen and John Visnesky each scored 14 points to pace Cattaraugus-Little Valley (9-4).
Visnesky added eight rebounds and five steals while Gage Furl contributed three assists and four steals. From the tip, the game was no contest. C-LV outscored Forestville 26-3 in the first quarter and Visnesky and Allen combined for 16 points in the period.
Aiden Wilmore cracked double-digits for Forestville (0-9) scoring 10 points, seven in the second half.