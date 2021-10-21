ALLEGANY — Slammed by wind, rain and the threat of lightning, the top-seeded favorites in the Section 6 Class B2 boys soccer playoffs, Allegany-Limestone, took care of Fredonia 5-1 with a potent offensive attack to advance to the semifinals.
Prior to Thursday’s matchup, Fredonia had given the unbeaten Gators their best tests, a pair of one goal losses in the regular season. In the quarterfinals Allegany-Limestone planned to leave nothing up to chance.
“They played us the best of any opponent this season so we knew we would need to work for everything and I thought we played a really complete game,” Allegany-Limestone coach Jon Luce said.
Taking to a soaked turf field, the Gators scored twice in the first half despite a lightning delay. Zach Luce scored in the 21st unassisted and in the 24th minute on a feed from Tyler Curran.
“We got them early and had some real opportunities but we knew we needed to capitalize late,” Luce said. And capitalize they did.The Gators struck for a trio of goals in the second half to cap off the victory.
Curran got a goal in the 47th minute on an assist from Eric Spring. Spring found Anthony DeCapua for a score in the 61st minute and Luce connected with eighth grader Cooper Wilczewski for a goal in the 73rd minute.
“We really played our own style and played to extend the lead,” Luce said.
Carson Cain scored for No. 8 Fredonia (7-11) in the 70th minute of the second half. Jack Conroy finished with five saves for Allegany-Limestone.
Two wins from an undefeated sectional title, No. 1 Gators (17-0) advance to play No. 5 Lackawanna on Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Amherst High School.
“We were completely soaked but are excited and looking forward to the next round. We will be prepared for anything,” Luce said.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINAL
East Aurora 7, Olean 0
EAST AURORA — Ryan Courtney picked up a hat-trick and Jack Ervin produced a shutout to guide No. 1 East Aurora (14-2-1) into Section 6 Class B1 semifinals.
In a downpour of rain, Courtney scored twenty-five seconds into the match, setting the tone. After a 30 minute lightning delay, Amar Culov and Courtney tacked on two more goals, Sam Evans added another score and Euan Reynolds converted from the penalty spot to push East Aurora over the edge.
“They scored super wick and then there was a 30 minute lightning delay and after that we just really never could pick up our play,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “They are a really good team. They were quick to the ball and we were sluggish.”
Ervin had two saves for East Aurora and Josh Gardner finished with 10 saves for the No. 8 Huskies (8-9-1).
CLASS C QUARTERFINAL
Portville 2, Frewsburg 0
PORTVILLE — With an undefeated regular season under their belts all that was left for the Portville Panther to take care of business in the playoffs. And despite some inclimate weather and stingy defense Thursday, the Panthers took one more step towards a sectional crown knocking off Frewsburg in the quarterfinal of the Section 6 Class C playoffs.
As Portville and Frewburg kicked off, the rain began to fall causing both team’s offenses to trudge through the first half. Frewsburg ran a pressure-heavy defense keeping most of their players standing tightly together in the box and at half-field line to prevent Portville from any breakaways. The defensive strategy resulted in just two real scoring opportunities in the first half.
With under ten minutes remaining in the first half, Frewsburg’s Zack Carr lined a free kick from just outside the box just past the far post of the goal. Moments later, Portville’s Brady German connected on a cross and bounced a shot off the goalkeeper’s gloves for the Panther’s near goal opportunity of the first half.
“They did a great job remaining compact and just shutting off space,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “There were just a couple of close calls but it was a really contained first half.”
The Panthers found holes in the compact defense in the second half threading long through balls into Frewsburg’s defensive third of the field. In the 60th minute, Michael Cole pushed a pass through the Frewsburg defense to German for his 5th goal of the season.
With two minutes remaining desperation began to set in on No. 7 Frewsburg (9-7-2). The squad began to show cracks in their defense allowing Cole to score his tenth goal of the season.
“We had the ball a majority of the second half and really controlled possession,” McIntosh said. “We had struggled to find the right pass in the final third in the first half but finally found it in the second half.”
Connor Murry finished with 12 saves for Frewsburg and Troy VanSickle had 3 for Portville.
The No. 2 Panthers improved to 15-0-1 and set up their first matchup of the season with No. 3 Maple Grove (13-2). The teams were set to play a regular season game this season, but Maple Grove opted to cancel to allow its players some time to heal injuries.
“I was not really sure what was going on that week but we will have our hands full with Maple Grove,” McIntosh said. “Their play seems to be ascending and they are the defending champions for a reason.”
The two squads will faceoff at Eden High School Monday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS A2 QUARTERFINAL
Pioneer 3, Kenmore East 0
YORKSHIRE — Third-seeded Pioneer (11-5-1) rolled to the Section 6 Class A2 semifinals as Kristin Morris scored two goals.
Brittany Bliss added a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Brooke Eastman earned the shutout in net.
Kenmore East fell to 4-10-2.
Pioneer plays Iroquois on Monday in the semifinals.