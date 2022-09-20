ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone girls and Olean boys each captured team titles at a dual cross country meet on Tuesday in Allegany.

Angelina Napoleon took first individually with a 5K time of 18:16 and the A-L girls (15 points) claimed the top six spots in topping incomplete teams from Olean, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley and Franklinville/Ellicottville in a four-squad meet. Lilianna Peters (20:01) and Ashlyn Collins (20:40) placed second and third, respectively. Lilly Coulter (4th, 22:17), Hayden Kolb (5th, 24:40) and Lindsey Kolb (6th, 25:13) rounded out A-L’s top six.

