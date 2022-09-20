ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone girls and Olean boys each captured team titles at a dual cross country meet on Tuesday in Allegany.
Angelina Napoleon took first individually with a 5K time of 18:16 and the A-L girls (15 points) claimed the top six spots in topping incomplete teams from Olean, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley and Franklinville/Ellicottville in a four-squad meet. Lilianna Peters (20:01) and Ashlyn Collins (20:40) placed second and third, respectively. Lilly Coulter (4th, 22:17), Hayden Kolb (5th, 24:40) and Lindsey Kolb (6th, 25:13) rounded out A-L’s top six.
F/E was led by Lucy Marchese, who finished seventh in 26:59. Olean’s Marrianna Young was 11th in 28:19.
On the boys’ side, the Gators’ Alex Redeye took first individually with a time of 17:58 while F/E’s Grant Cornell was second in 18:10. But Olean earned the team win with 22 points behind third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes from Lucas Peterson-Volz (18:28), Adrian Bohdanowycz (19:22) and Cavan Boutillette (20:08). Evan Johnson (20:56) added a sixth-place finish for A-L (incomplete) while Aiden Murray (8th, 22:15) and Jackson Hatch (10th, 22:15) also had top-10 finishes for the Titans, who finished second with 25 points.
Falconer/CV was third with 46 points.
CROSS COUNTRYBOYS: Maple Grove 36, Gowanda 43, C/S/P 64, West Valley 101, Salamanca inc.GIRLS: C/S/P 24, Maple Grove 56, Gowanda 70, Salamanca inc., West Valley inc.CLYMER — West Valley’s Olivia Harmon and Salamanca’s Ryanna Brady finished second and third, respectively, to highlight Big 30 finishers in a five-team meet.
Harmon finished the 5K race in 22:05 and Brady turned in a 22:45, placing behind only individual winner Tess Flikkema (21:46), of Clymer/Sherman/Panama. On the boys’ side, Sean Verbosky took first in 19:18 to key Maple Grove. West Valley’s Jack Tharnish claimed third in 19:35. Konner Spring was the top runner for Salamanca, taking 37th in 27:36.
SWIMMINGSalamanca 97, Chautauqua Lake 75MAYVILLE — Mikaela Tennity claimed two individual events (500 free, 100 breast) and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team to key Salamanca.
Charli Ross (200 free) and Camryn Quigley (100 free) both had an individual win and also swam on the top 400 relay team. Ryleigh Hutchison added a win in diving for the Warriors.
Salamanca (2-2) and Chautauqua Lake each had six first-place finishes, but the Warriors’ depth made the difference.
“Tennity is such a competitive kid and is very versatile for us,” SHS coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “Charli had a dominant win and has been one of the main point-getters for our team this season. Camryn is working hard as one of our team captains to get this team to its potential. The 400 relay team (including Makenzie Crouse) swam its best time of the season.”
Addison Luce won the 50 free and 100 butterfly and was part of two winning relays for Chautauqua Lake.
Panama 111, Allegany-Limestone 69ALLEGANY — Emery Watkins (50 free, 100 fly) and Evelyn Montagna (200 IM, 100 breast) each had two individual wins to lead Panama.
Both were also part of two winning relays, alongside Desiree Putt and Jalyn Linton.
Paige Pecorella won both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, Lauryn Ball won the 100 back and both were part of the first-place 400 freestyle relay team, along with Zoey Bush and Sammi Vecchio for Allegany-Limestone.
Courtney Marsh added a win in the 100 freestyle for the Gators.
GIRLS TENNISOlean 3, Jamestown 2JAMESTOWN — Rose Scordo won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and both doubles teams won to guide Olean.
The teams of Bryanne Cowles and Ava Smith and Elise Trudeau and Lina Chauhdry also won in straight sets for the Huskies. Hailee Zalwsky and Riti Anumalasetty each fell just short in three-set battles at Nos. 1 and 3 singles.
AT MAYVILLESalamanca 97, Chautauqua Lake 75200 medley relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Buxton, Kushmaul, Luce, Gervasio) 2:20.27
200 freestyle:
Ross (S) 2:35.48
200 IM:
Gervasio (CL) 2:56.94
50 freestyle:
Luce (CL) :28.22
Diving:
Hutchison (S) 131.85
100 butterfly:
Luce (CL) 1:18.49
100 freestyle:
Quigley (S) 1:07.65
500 freestyle:
Tennity (S) 6:57.01
200 freestyle relay:
Chautauqua Lake (Luce, Kushmaul, Buxton, Testa) 2:04.44
100 backstroke:
Gervasio (CL) 1:15.28
100 breaststroke:
Tennity (S) 1:29.72
400 freestyle relay:
Salamanca (Ross, Quigley, Crouse, Tennity) 4:50.75
AT ALLEGANYPanama 111, Allegany-Limestone 69200 medley relay:
Panama (Putt, Montagna, Watkins, Linton) 2:09.64
200 freestyle:
Pecorella (AL) 2:26.59
200 IM:
Montagna (P) 2:36.54
50 freestyle:
Watkins (P) :27.29
Diving:
Linton (P) 187.50
100 butterfly:
Watkins (P) 1:09.53
100 freestyle:
Marsh (AL) 1:12.36
500 freestyle:
Pecorella (AL) 6:30.91
200 freestyle relay:
Panama (Putt, Montagna, Linton, Watkins) 1:57.93
100 backstroke:
Ball (AL) 1:08.09
100 breaststroke:
Montagna (P) 1:19.43
400 freestyle relay:
Allegany-Limestone (Bush, Pecorella, Vecchio, Ball) 4:34.78
TENNISAT JAMESTOWNSingles:
Beardsley (J) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Zalwsky; Scordo (O) 6-3, 6-0 Monaghan; Rock (J) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 Anumalasetty
Doubles:
Cowles/Smith (O) 6-2, 6-4 Overbeck-Thompson/Strickland; Trudeau/Chauhdry (O) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 Johnson/Tonkin
CROSS COUNTRYAT ALLEGANYGIRLS:
Napoleon (AL) 18:16; Peters (AL) 20:01; Collins (AL) 20:40; Coulter (AL) 22:17; H. Kolb (AL) 24:40
BOYS: Redeye (AL) 17:58; Cornell (F/E) 18:10; Peterson-Volz (O) 18:28; Bohdanowicz (O) 19:22; Boutilette (O) 20:08