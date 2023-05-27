ALLEGANY — To Cameryn Roulo, there was only one word to describe what was about to unfold.
His Allegany-Limestone unified basketball team had just boarded the bus to its first-ever scrimmage, many of its players with intellectual disabilities nervously, but excitedly stepping aboard a school bus for the first time.
This, in so many ways, was all new: The uniforms, the travel, the feeling of being part of a team.
“And it was the cutest thing,” A-L coach Terra LaCroix said of that late-April trip to Salamanca. “Cameryn looked at me and he goes, ‘this … is gonna be epic!’ Epic’s a word I use all the time with this, when we put it on the announcements or Facebook to promote it. And I said, ‘I know, buddy!’ They were just so excited.”
And that’s the feeling that has continued to permeate A-L’s inaugural unified campaign.
INTERESTINGLY, and somewhat surprisingly, unified basketball, a program that binds students both with and without intellectual disabilities for training and competition, has been a state-recognized varsity sport for nearly the last decade. It was in the fall of 2014 that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association partnered with the Special Olympics to make it an official offering.
A-L had long participated in St. Bonaventure’s annual Special Olympics Unified Basketball Day, which brings together a number of local schools and includes a memorial torch run. But this year, it was inspired to go a step further and sponsor a team in Section 6’s spring season.
A high school special education teacher and a former collegiate basketball player, LaCroix leapt at the opportunity to combine two of her passions and become the head coach. But there was to be one prerequisite: LaCroix wanted to create an experience that paralleled the school’s regular varsity basketball games.
Athletic director Jon Luce, who engineered the addition of unified hoops, said ‘absolutely.’
A-L hosted a White Out night and a Gator Gear-themed night. Earlier this week, it held its Senior Night, in which its three seniors, Roulo, Mason Baire and Rebecca Nagel, took the floor with their parents. Its students serve as the game announcers, keep the book and sing the national anthem.
MAKE NO mistake: this is a competitive varsity sport with officials and fouls. Under the NYSPHSAA-mandated format, a five-player lineup consists of three “athletes” (players with intellectual disabilities) and two “partners” (those without intellectual disabilities who are asked to play a more facilitative role). And the sport is growing; this spring, around 50 Section 6 schools sponsored unified basketball teams, including Big 30 programs A-L, Salamanca and Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
At the likes of A-L and Salamanca, however, these kids aren’t just getting to play basketball in an organized setting. They’re getting to feel like they’re a part of something official, something special.
“It’s really cool,” LaCroix said. “We have Hometown Bar & Grill that donates pizza for the halftime half-court shots. Kids pay a dollar to take half-court shots and that raises a little money for the program. We did 50/50s, I bought giveaways to throw little basketballs, we threw t-shirts …
“We have new uniforms. I said, it’s a varsity sport, I don’t want hand-me-down stuff, this is big, and Jon was like, ‘absolutely.’ He’s worked with me on everything. It’s truly been an amazing experience for everyone involved.”
ON THEIR Senior Night, the Gators beat Jamestown, 37-25. Jarod Kiel led the way with 15 points. That same evening, Salamanca downed Silver Creek 67-40, with John Holmes-Pierce scoring a game-high 18 points and Kaine Whitcomb and Gordon Sullivan adding 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The kids are playing and having fun. Practice began in March, with regular season games running from late April to late May. A playoff tournament will be held next Tuesday and Friday, with A-L excitedly getting to play, and host, more games.
But this has been about more than just basketball. This has been about inclusivity, camaraderie and creating what will likely become, just like for regular high school athletes, lifelong memories. And that’s become evident in the relationship that has been forged with one of the Gators’ top traditional varsity basketball players, Carson Kwiatkowski.
“He wasn’t sure how much he wanted to get involved,” LaCroix said of Kwiatkowski. “It’s new for these kids too. He didn’t really want to dress and play in games, so he’s coach CK and he’s been absolutely amazing.
“He taught every single one of the players a really cool handshake, and every game they’re announced, all 12 of them, they all have their own handshake and they come out and do it with Coach CK. They fist bump him, myself, (assistant coah) Cher Kiel, the referees, the kids on the other team. They just eat it up. It’s so cool.”
Their enthusiasm has also become apparent through their chit-chat in the classroom.
“We’ll be in class and they’ll say, ‘well, what’s the other team’s record? How good are they? How many points did I score?’ And I’ll say, ‘buddy, you gotta focus on this math or this lab, we can’t talk about it now. Or we’ll set a goal and say once we’ve finished, then we can look those things up.”
FOR A-L, an organized unified basketball program began as an idea, taking what it had done at St. Bonaventure and amplifying it to a season-long experience. But in just the last month or two, it has essentially become a community-wide event and a learning experience for students of all backgrounds.
And for LaCroix, it’s been one of the more meaningful developments of her career.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I didn’t realize that this would be one of the most rewarding experiences that I’ve ever had, but it (truly has been). These kids are amazing to work with. I can’t get over how my ‘partners’ are enjoying it. They’re getting as much out of it as the students with intellectual disabilities. They’re learning to be leaders and they just absolutely love doing this.
“This is where my heart is. I work in special education, basketball, I absolutely love it. It’s been a great partnership.”
As Roulo might excitedly say, the experience has been epic.
“The feel-good part about it is that more people want to come all the time,” LaCroix said. “Everybody in the community texts me after the games; they’re like, ‘that was amazing.’ At this point, we know this is something that’s here to stay.”