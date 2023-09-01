ALLEGANY — With only two returning starters on the field to start the 2023 season, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team faced some uncertainty going into its own Gator Cup tournament.
But the Gators posted a shutout in their season opener, denying a spirited effort from Olean to advance to the Large School tournament championship, winning 2-0.
Cooper Wilczewski scored an unassisted goal off a free kick 19 minutes into the game. Then, just before halftime, Xander Parsons beat an outside defender to attack on the baseline before dropping a pass in to Luke Griffin, who scored to make it a 2-0 game in the 39th minute.
A-L’s new goalkeeper, Joshua Nolder, made three saves in the shutout victory.
A-L will face Bradford (Pa.) at 7:15 p.m. tonight for the Large School championship.
Olean’s Braylon Torres made eight saves as the Huskies fell to 0-1. Olean faces International Prep in the consolation game today at 2:45 p.m.
“I was happy with the way the kids came out and played,” ALCS coach Jon Luce said. “With (us) only returning two starters on the field (tonight), I thought it was pretty good. We were able to possess when we needed and hopefully it’ll just get better as time comes along and these kids get more time on the field.
“I thought Olean played a strong game, I thought they moved the ball well. I thought they worked hard under their new coach.”
GATOR CUP LARGE SCHOOL
Bradford 11, International Prep 3
ALLEGANY — Bradford responded to a season-opening loss on Wednesday with an offensive explosion.
Bradford had seven different goal scorers, highlighted by Mitchell Strauss’ team-leading four tallies.
Strauss also tallied two assists in the win, while Trent Johnson scored two goals and assisted on one. Lorenzo Aiello, Ward Kennedy, Andrew Mangold, Landon Lohrman and Mason Close all scored once and combined for three assists.
Tristan Dragoone and Aiden Abbot had one save each in net for the Owls (1-1), who will face the host Gators in the championship tonight.
Thet Oo, Ulimwengu Hassani and Eh Nay Tha Shee scored for International Prep (0-1).
BELFAST TOURNAMENT
Championship: Bolivar-Richburg 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
BELFAST — Bolivar-Richburg ended last season in the Section 5 Class C2 championship game. It opened this season with the Belfast Tournament championship title.
Aydin Sisson and Reiss Gaines assisted on each other’s goals to lift B-R. After a scoreless first 60 minutes, Gaines broke the stalemate with a goal at 20:59 in the second half. Sisson added the insurance marker off a Gaines feed with 12:04 remaining.
David Abdo made six saves for the Wolverines (2-0). Genesee Valle/Belfast fell to 1-1.