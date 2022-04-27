OLEAN — Four years ago, before it had ever thought about wins and championships and promotions, its goal was more fundamental:
It merely wanted to prove that it belonged.
Mike Martel and company had convinced the Buffalo and District Soccer League to grant entry to their startup Olean 1854 FC squad, the only club (at the time) among dozens based in the Southern Tier rather than the Buffalo area. Its hope was to demonstrate that it had the talent to compete with the bigger towns up north, that a game against Olean would be worth the hour-and-a-half drive down south.
But something interesting happened in its quest to be accepted. Olean hasn’t just competed; it’s dominated … in every year, at every level, in just about every game it’s played to date.
In three years (there was no campaign in 2020 due to COVID-19), Martel’s teams have forged an almost unfathomable mark of 32-3-5, reaching the championship game all three summers while winning one crown, in an unbeaten (11-0-3) 2019 season. In each instance, 1854 was promoted, jumping from the 2nd Division, to the 1st, to the Championship. And in each year, despite the assumption that the challenge would be stiffer at a higher level, it’s continued to roll, posting goal differentials of 45-7 (in 2018), 45-17 (2019) and 24-2 (which included two forfeits, last year).
And now, its goal is much different from the one it had set during its maiden voyage May of 2018.
THIS SUMMER, Olean wants to prove it belongs … with the best of the best.
After reaching its championship again last summer, where it suffered a somewhat surprising 4-2 loss to Wolves FC (Olean had downed the Wolves 4-1 in its season-opener), 1854 was again bumped up a division, this time to the very top: the Premier Division, on which it had first set it sights after an 11-2-1 inaugural campaign.
Of the BDSL’s seven levels, the Premier is the one comprised primarily of current and former Division I players. It’s the one that pushes upon semi-pro status in a circuit that touts itself as the top amateur soccer league in the region. And though it’s said this three times before, now Olean means it:
This time, it’s going to be different (read: more difficult) for Olean. But it’s a challenge it’s looking forward to, especially those that have been with it from the very beginning.
“We know this is definitely going to be a step up this year, for sure,” Martel, the team’s manager, said. “There’s probably three or four of the Premier level teams that have all current Division I players or players that are actually pulling double duty — they’re playing for their BDSL team and they’re also playing for FC Buffalo, an NPSL (National Premier Soccer League) team in a semi-pro league.”
He added, “I know every year we’ve said that and we’ve done well. Last year, what helped is we were just a solid, defensively-stocked team (indeed, Olean surrendered a mere two goals in 10 regular season games), and we’re hoping it will this year, too.
“We’ve had some turnover, but we have a solid, solid defensive core and maybe that will prove to help us in the long run at this level too.”
YES, SOME things are different in 2022. The Premier has gone from a 12- to 10-team division. One of its clubs, Polonia FC, has actually been taken over by former Fillmore star and Olean FC player Jordan Mullen, who’s moved the team to Houghton and taken some of 1854’s Allegany County-based players with him. This gives the BDSL another Big 30-area team for the first time since Olean’s arrival in 2018.
Then, too, Olean 1854’s roster will have a slightly contrasting look, having lost leading scorer Caleb Holmes (Cuba-Rushford) and top assist man Coty Winchell (Belfast) from last year’s team while still in the process of reloading for this. But its coach (Allegany-Limestone product Pete Coate) and Champion Division First Team goalkeeper (former A-L standout Conner Golley) remain in place, as does its championship mentality.
AND WITH that, its goals remain largely the same, albeit with a couple of smaller boxes to first attempt to check.
“Personally, I think that’s always the goal … I couldn’t imagine going into a season saying the goal isn’t to get to the championship game,” Martel said. “I think that’s always that lofty goal.
“But (now) you have short-term goals. The short-term is to get some wins in the Prem, survive the Prem, don’t get relegated after your first year; knock off some of the top four teams, maybe steal a win from one of those teams or a couple of those teams.”
No matter what, Olean has made its presence felt. In the BDSL’s “way too early” rankings for 2022 posted in February, 1854 was ranked No. 10 in the entire league — of the 77 squads across seven levels.
And that’s something it hopes to continue to build on, as Martel’s team opens the season this Sunday (4 o’clock) against some familiar faces at AC Elite and plays its first home game on May 22 against Celtic United at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex.
“As a team down here, we take a little different take to it,” Martel said. “We try to create an event out of our home games. (This year), we’ve been in touch with the Twin Tiers Soccer Club (started by Bradford native Colton Bly) about possibly hosting a bunch of their kids and walking them out before a game and letting them go out at halftime and play on the field.
“We want to … try to draw some people out to the games.”