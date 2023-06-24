(Editor’s note: Following is the second in a three-part series on the great 1967-68 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, about which members of that team reminisced in an on-campus panel discussion last week. Today: How Bona continued an unbeaten run to the NCAA Tournament.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — It had overcome the turbulent and, at times, prejudiced nature of the south to win the Tampa Invitational.
It hammered one rival, Niagara, at the Reilly Center and edged another, Canisius, in its first visit that season to Buffalo’s Memorial Auditorium. It also won in a city where doing so was always difficult, taking down Villanova in Philadelphia.
But the real turning point in this iconic 1967-68 St. Bonaventure basketball season actually came 10 days after that Villanova contest, in a home game against Providence, on Feb. 10, 1968.
As members of that team recalled during an on-campus panel discussion last week, Bona, then 16-0, was trailing the inferior Friars at halftime, and coach Larry Weise was less-than-pleased with the Bonnies’ performance.
“Larry’s mad, he stomps in and starts to get on us about what to do,” Jim Satalin, a junior guard on that squad, recalled. “I said, ‘Coach, they won’t let us run the offense, they’re double-teaming on the sides.’ He said, ‘Ahh, you don’t want to run the offense, I’ll find someone else.’ Billy (Kalbaugh) stands up and says the same thing. Coach says, ‘ahh, I’ll find someone else …
“All of a sudden, Larry stomps out. Bob (Lanier) stands up and says, ‘Just give me the f-in’ ball,’ and we did, and we won by 14 in the second half (70-56) and that was the end of it.”
BONA, BY this point, was every bit the powerhouse Weise thought it could be in the preseason. His Bonnies ranked No. 4 in the country and would remain there until bumping up one more spot with an NCAA Tournament win. It was averaging better than 86 points per game, eclipsing 90 points on five occasions and hitting the century mark twice (in wins over Niagara and Detroit).
Opponents were giving them their best shot and still the Bonnies could not be beaten.
And yet, all was not perfect within the walls of the University Center.
Bona, despite having a healthy, and one of the nation’s most formidable starting fives, had still been bitten by the injury bug, with Mike Kull, a sophomore contributor from the year before, being sidelined for the entire season and Vinny Martin missing time on and off with a broken foot.
Weise never intended for his starters to become the original “Iron Man 5,” the moniker that would become romanticized over time for their need to play nearly every minute of every game. That was born out of necessity, he said, and it was a factor that may have actually cost it down the road.
“Vinny got hurt and Mike was hurt,” Weise noted. “With them, we would have had seven guys, and I could have rotated a lot better. I think in the end, (not having) the two hurt us because North Carolina (against whom Bona fell 91-72 in the regional semifinal) was so much stronger than we were.
“I realized it then, we were tired and they just overwhelmed us physically. And that’s because you need 7-8 guys.”
Beyond that, and a result of that lack of depth, the Bonnies were displaying signs of vulnerability.
IN A FEB. 14 game at Seton Hall, both Lanier and Satalin fouled out late, causing Bona to sputter down the stretch and need a last-second bucket from Kalbaugh just to force overtime. Without two of his top players, Weise had to turn to his already-thin bench.
“Uncle Larry called my name,” remembered Martin, who’d already missed much of the year due to foot issues and had been in a cast until just the game before. “I walked up to him and said, ‘Coach, I can’t run.’ He said, ‘you don’t want to play? I’ll find somebody who can run.’ So I went in the game …
“Quite frankly, until about a month ago, I’d never read anything about that game, and I found out things that happened over 50 years ago that I didn’t know. There was an article by Cy Kritzer of the Buffalo News that said if Martin hadn’t made those four great defensive plays, maybe Bona wouldn’t have won.”
Yes, Martin, late in regulation, made two steals and grabbed two loose balls. He also scored his only basket of the season.
“The basket heard ‘round the world,” he joked.
John Hayes tallied the first seven points in OT and Bona beat the Pirates 81-71.
Bona was now 18-0, and with three more double-digit victories it would move to 21-0. As its win total mounted, however, so did the pressure to continue its roll. Never was that clearer than in its regular season finale at Fairfield.
BONA, NOW in early-March, had already secured its place in the NCAA Tournament, reaching a goal that had been in the making since 1966-67. It was now looking to complete an undefeated season against a Stags team with whom it was a heavy favorite. Admittedly, its collective mind was elsewhere.
“I think we thought we would blow Fairfield out,” Satalin said, “and we did not. We didn’t play particularly well, but we were very fortunate. Bob fouled out late, but Billy took over in the second half and we ended up winning by one (70-69).
“But there was a story in that game … the big kid that played for Fairfield, Art Kenney, misses a shot midway through the second half, and Bob gets the defensive rebound. Bob hadn’t been playing well, he’s falling out of bounds and instead of throwing it off Kenney’s leg, he throws it square off his nose. Blood starts bursting everywhere. Kenney says, ‘you tell that big guy that if he does that again …’ I said, ‘he’s standing two feet away from you, you can tell him yourself.’”
Said Bill Butler of that game, “That was the only time I felt, ‘man, I want this season over. I just want to go to the tournament.’”
Bona had survived, taking its place at 22-0 in what had always seemed predestined that winter, the Big Dance, while turning its attention to a first-round matchup with fellow Catholic power Boston College.
But there was concern, still carrying the burden of being unbeaten and knowing how badly BC, which viewed itself as higher on the college hoops totem pole, wanted to knock Weise’s team off.
“I was worried about that game,” Weise acknowledged. “I really didn’t want to lose because it meant an undefeated season, and that’s kind of a signature year, and it would have taken away from our efforts throughout the year.
“I think there was a little bit of destiny there too. We lost a lot of close games (in years prior) that we could have won but didn’t. We had injuries, we had this, we had that. All sorts of things happened that were bad luck. I felt, I’m entitled to some good luck now. And thankfully, we had it in that game.”
The Bonnies might have been pressing a bit, but their confidence, and talent, was never stronger.
“I think we were ready for Boston College,” Butler said. “In my mind, they were part of the Catholic league, and so they were in trouble. They just didn’t know it.”
