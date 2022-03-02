OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy are getting ready to host the annual St. Patrick’s Day Party.

This year, the event is back to in-person, with what organizers say is all the fun, excitement and cash prizes. Only a limited supply of tickets are available.

The party is set for 7 p.m. March 19. The annual event includes $35,000 in cash prizes available with a $20,000 grand prize cash drawing. The cost is $100 per ticket.

Every ticket purchase includes two admissions into the event at Archbishop Walsh Academy with free food, drinks and a performance by That 80s Hair Band.

Every ticket purchase includes an entry for a chance to win one of 20 prizes, from the $20,000 grand prize, single prizes of $5,000 and $2,500, two prizes of $1,000, five $500 prizes and 10 $200 prizes.

Throughout the night there will be 50/50 drawings and other games of chance to win different prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at stcswalsh.org, participating distributors or from a STCS/Walsh faculty/staff member.

All proceeds from the St. Patrick’s Day Party will help fund the sports boosters and other educational programs provided by Southern Tier Catholic and Archbishop Walsh.

