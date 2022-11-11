Loretta P. Walsh became the first of more than 12,000 women to serve in the military during the First World War. In 1917, Walsh was the first woman to officially enlist in the U.S. Navy. Opha May Johnson followed and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1918. Both were defending a country before they were even allowed to vote.
In 1944, Esther McGowin Blake first joined the U.S. Army Air Forces, and was the first woman to enlist for regular Air Force duty when service within the newly founded branch was authorized for women on July 8, 1948.
But many women had served before Walsh, Johnson, and Blake.
The U.S. Army recognizes Deborah Sampson as its first female in its ranks. Sampson was reportedly an indentured servant, when she joined the Continental Army in May 1781, disguised as a man named Robert Shurtliff. She was injured in battles and her secret almost discovered by the doctor treating her. She was honorably discharged, authorized by Gen. George Washington, in 1784.
Each of these women paved the way for the women in the armed forces today. What do they all have in common? They were brave, strong, independent, willing trailblazers for those who came after them.
GAY WENTWORTH — U.S. AIR FORCE AND ARMY NATIONAL GUARD
Gay Wentworth of Bradford joined the Air Force in 1979 at 21 years old. She chose this branch over all the others because it was the closest to flying she could get.
“At the time, I didn’t think we were allowed to fly," she said. "After getting back to the states I found out that females were starting to train as pilots, too."
Wentworth spent the first few years of her enlistment in San Vito, Italy, in top secret service in communications. She can’t talk about the job she did back then, but said it was a time and place that made her really appreciate the freedom enjoyed in the United States.
“The scariest experience I had over there was our first bomb threat; and the saddest moment was watching them burn our flag and not being able to do anything about it,” she said. “It’s not like being at home. Sure there are radicals everywhere but when I was young and far away, seeing the protests and bomb threats was really scary.”
Wentworth changed gears when she got back to the states. Her new job in airfield management kept her on her toes.
“As long as I pulled my weight, I was accepted by the men," she said. "Most of the time, the job was keeping the airfield free of debris so the planes could land. If there was debris on the strip, the plane could tip over.
Some of the debris she was referring to: bull snakes and “disgusting turtles.”
She continued, “Sometimes I wondered if the guys were testing me just to see if I would or could go out and remove them. I did. It was my job.”
She still gets chills and a nostalgic feeling at the scent of JP4 jet fuel. “It just takes me back to a time that I did something, I was part of something.”
Wentworth thought she was finished with the military after six years. But in her 40s she felt the call to serve again and joined the Army National Guard, based in Olean. She said the local unit wouldn’t take her due to her age but across the state line, it did. She served in the armory and during field training assisted loading tanks with ammunition.
“We, females, still weren’t allowed to ride in the tanks and I don’t know if that has changed yet or not," she said. "But as to all my experience in the military, as a female, I only know about the teamwork that we all gave each other. Women do have to show more strength in order to earn respect from the men. That was the way it was.”
She said she would go back in “in a heartbeat.” The lessons in leadership and exposure to so many people and places helped her get to where she is today. And, Wentworth would encourage other women to consider the military.
“It is a different place now, nukes are in dangerous hands, but the experience of the military leads to independence and maturity, you grow up faster, and you discover more about yourself than you thought possible,” she said.
CAROLYN MCCASLIN — U.S. MARINES
Carolyn McCaslin went into the Marines right after high school. She is from Smethport and said, “Honestly, I watched so many from this small town go to college and come back to work at factories, not using the degrees they earned. I wanted something different, though I didn’t know it was going to be the Marines.”
McCaslin served as a personnel clerk and later the commander’s administration, from 1986 to 1990. She said she remembers wanting to get out of study hall and the recruiter was at the school that day. He was a really good salesman, McCaslin recalls. Her friends told her she would never make it out of boot camp.
“That’s the thing, I’m the kind of girl that when you tell me that I can’t do something, then I am going to do it anyway. And I did,” she said.
During her service, one of her favorite memories was her opportunity to work through the Air Wing touch-and-go landings with helicopter pilots.
“Women were not allowed on the ship, at all," she said. "Something happened with the helicopter and we had to stay longer than expected. They had to make up a story about why I was there, something about being a reporter, I think. The men on the ship didn’t know what to do with me, they circled around me. I felt like Miss America that day.”
But she left the service feeling a little guilty.
“Desert Shield began in 1990 and my service was to end that November. There was an order extending service for all members,” she said. “I remember the moving trucks were in the driveway, and thinking that (the Marines) were not going to let me leave.”
She had a child in February 1990 with her spouse and plans for getting back into civilian life were well underway before the First Gulf War heated up.
“It worked out, and I was honorably discharged," she said. "But my coworkers had to go. I felt guilty; I still do. I would have stayed — if I were single, if my spouse and I hadn’t planned a child, I wouldn’t want someone else raising my child while I was away."
She still feels strongly about women in the military. It is a great way to gain experience, learn about life, and has always been an asset for her in obtaining a job.
One more thing McCaslin added: “All veterans should get involved with their local vet organizations. We are bigger together. The military family we had when we served does not disband once we are discharged, it gets back together through service organizations.”
MANDY COLOSIMO — U.S. ARMY
I, too, am a veteran. I entered the U.S. Army three days after graduating high school and five days before turning 18 years old. It had been my plan since I was 5 to be in the military, though back then I did not know which branch.
Growing up, my surroundings changed all the time. We rarely ever settled in one place long and as a teen I was a bit rebellious. Sometime between my sophomore year and graduation, something changed and I committed to the delayed-entry program with the Army. I knew that in one year from signing the contract I would leave for service. With that knowledge I stayed on the straight and narrow, not even getting a speeding ticket.
In June 1994 I entered basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama and did not change units for job training (advanced individual training, AIT) to become a Military Police Officer. Like McCaslin, many told me I would not make it out of training, and some days I thought the same about myself. But I learned just how tough I really am.
The military is a confidence-builder no matter what gender.
Just after training, my entire unit, except a few who went on to jump school or were National Guard, were deployed to their first duty station together — South Korea.
It’s one of my favorite memories; we were all in the airport in Missouri. I spotted "The Weasel" having coffee and had to go meet him. The Weasel, Pauly Shore, had a movie out before we had all left for training that year about going in the military, and it was hilarious. Shore autographed a napkin for me and then, seeing how many there were behind me and hearing where we were going and why, led us up and down the halls of the airport singing cadence like he had done in “In the Army Now.”
It was amazing.
Then I experienced a whole new world — really. In South Korea nothing was written in English and everything was written in the Korean alphabet. The first night in country, against orders, a small group of us went exploring in the early morning hours, still dark out. The only recognizable thing was a Coke machine, and only because of the wave.
Being a female in a majorly male career path can be difficult. I knew from training I had to be faster, stronger, and more determined than the other women in my platoon. There were only three of us. To command the same respect the guys did, I knew I had to crawl in the mud just like they did and carry my pack and weapons without complaint. I had to go on patrol without fear, just like they did.
And I did it all. I held my own — until the unit switched out our patrol cars to stick shifts. I ended up working the desk for the last couple months of my tour.
While I was working desk and dispatch there was a call for riot control. The students at the university in Seoul managed to pull together a protest against the U.S. military still being in their country. This action spanned quite a few days, maybe a week or more. Hundreds of students filled the street between the two main gates to our post and were throwing Molotov cocktails over the walls where the soldiers’ families lived.
The Korean National Police (KNP) took the front lines against the protesters. KNP do not carry guns. They were, however, scary good at hand-to-hand combat and had long staffs. The unit I was in, the 142nd Military Police Company, was set behind the KNP with riot shields, Kevlar helmets, and long wooden batons, just in case protesters got through. We stopped, and dragged, right behind the KNP. It was a show of force and unity with the Korean authorities. It was awesomely powerful.
My final duty station was Fort Myer, Virginia. Dress blues and white gloves were the uniform for guarding gates. There was patrol nearly every 15 minutes of General Row. We trained to find mines in a volleyball court. And, I responded to domestic disputes on base. I watched a severe traffic accident just off post but was not to leave my station; that was hard to watch, hard to wait for emergency vehicles and responders to get there when I could have just crossed the street. But I understood.
My first and second general orders: I will guard everything within the limits of my post and quit my post only when properly relieved; I will obey my special orders and perform all of my duties in a military manner. All Army trainees memorize three orders. The third one is sometimes the hardest: I will report violations of my special orders, emergencies, and anything not covered in my instructions to the commander of the relief.
In May of 1996, I was honorably discharged.
I have spoken to many parents over the years about their daughters going into the military, and I always encourage it, especially if they wouldn’t think twice about their son enlisting.
Gender does not matter in the ranks — determination and persistence matter, character matters, confidence and growth matter.
ELIZABETH COPPELLA HAMMER — U.S. ARMY
Sometime in Hammer's freshman year of college, her dad called me to ask about women in the military. I told him she would be fine, she is strong and capable. I think I also told him that "Lizzie" would probably do what she wanted to do anyway, but if I didn’t say it, I was thinking it — "Troy, she did great."
Many remember Elizabeth Coppella as the record-breaking pole vaulter from Bradford Area High School a few years back. She would not settle for the height she accomplished the meet before and would keep her coaches, and fans, watching for hours as she broke records time after time. That’s only one reason I knew she could handle the military.
Another, she went to Pennsylvania State Police Cop Camp with my daughter — and loved it. The structure and adventure seemed to draw her in. I don’t know if she realized that back then.
Fast forward to 2018. Coppella graduated from high school and chose Indiana University of Pennsylvania as her college, to study exercise science. She even earned a sports scholarship for pole vault. She was doing fine but before completing her freshman year she got involved with the ROTC program on campus.
By her sophomore year, she was contracted and had an ROTC scholarship in addition to the sports scholarship.
"It seemed like a good stepping stone to life and travel, and the Army seemed like it would be the most fun,” she said.
She graduated on time and with the rank of second lieutenant, an officer in the Army.
Coppella spent most of her time at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state as a medical services officer. She ran the field hospital there, one of her favorite memories, but said, “It was crazy in the field, especially when COVID hit. We were the first to touch, we called in the helicopters, did the triage, and directed where to go next.”
She said it was scary, that first year of the pandemic. "They had soldiers in guarded isolation camps with barbed wire, and they weren’t allowed to leave at all. Nobody knew what the illness was, we were testing people, and then transporting them.”
She oversaw 40 medics, a physician assistant, and a doctor. As a female officer in an infantry battalion she said she had to work harder and be stronger to earn the respect and prove she belonged, “I was one of three women in a group of 800. Though the platoon sergeant was a woman, too, she was scary and quiet.”
Coppella said she learned a lot in the military and would definitely do it again, though she also said she was always on the go and got burned out, probably because of COVID.
Now Coppella is married and her last name is Hammer. She met her spouse while in the military.
Back in the day, many thought that women entered the service to find a partner. Hammer set this straight.
"Military spouses know the hardships, the long hours, the same situations; they have witnessed the struggles and have been through them as well," she said. "Nobody goes into the military to find a mate.”