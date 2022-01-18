NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and Marcus Hammond scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds and Niagara beat Manhattan 72-63 on Tuesday night.
Jordan Cintron had 13 points and seven rebounds and Sam Iorio scored 12 for the Purple Eagles (8-8, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Jose Perez and Warren Williams scored 16 points apiece — Perez had seven rebounds and Elijah Buchanan scored 12 for the Jaspers (9-5, 2-3)
ST. PETER’S 65, CANISIUS 57JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Isiah Dasher scored 17 points to lead St. Peter’s to a 65-57 win over Canisius on Tuesday.
KC Ndefo had 12 rebounds and four blocks for St. Peter’s (6-6, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Scott Hitchon had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 1-5). Malek Green added 12 points.
DAVIDSON 63, VCU 61
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had 19 points as Davidson won its 14th consecutive game, edging past VCU 63-61 on Tuesday night.
Davidson closed on a 10-2 run, highlighted by seven points from Brajkovic, to extend the nation’s longest win streak.
Foster Loyer had 14 points for Davidson (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 1964-65 season. Michael Jones added 13 points and six rebounds.
Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (10-6, 3-2). KeShawn Curry added 10 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.
RICHMOND 83, FORDHAM 70
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob Gilyard matched his career high with a season-high 31 points and Richmond beat Fordham 83-70 on Tuesday night.
Nathan Cayo added 13 points, Grant Golden scored 11 and Andre Gustavson had 11 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (11-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) the Spiders who forced a season-high 22 turnovers.
Darius Quisenberry had 23 points and eight assists for the Rams (9-7, 2-2). Kyle Rose scored 16 and Antrell Charlton 13.