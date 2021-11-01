Richard A. Scicchitano Loving companion
OLEAN — Richard A. “Rick” Scicchitano, of 218 Roland Ave., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021) in Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Rick was born on June 28, 1955, in Olean, the son of Ray and Rhea E. Hoffman Scicchitano. He is survived by his loving companion of over 40 years, Shirley A. Nitsche.
Rick was a 1973 graduate of Olean High School. He worked as a contractor his whole life in Olean and worked with his brother Robert.
Rick and Shirley lived in Florida for almost 15 years starting in the late 1990s. He retired in the early 2000s.
When Rick was younger, he loved to fish in the Forness Pond. He also enjoyed socializing, shooting pool and playing darts.
Rick is survived by his loving companion, Shirley A. Nitsche and her children; two brothers, Ralph (Sue) Scicchitano of Piffard and Robert Scicchitano of Allegany, and their families.
Rick was predeceased by his parents.
Friends are invited to graveside services to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 5, 2021) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. Rev. F. Patrick Melfi will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcInstoshSpink FuneralHome.com.