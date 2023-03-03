ST. BONAVENTURE — Eight of the top athletes in St. Bonaventure history have been tapped to join the school's Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2023 is headlined by former men's basketball star Andrew Nicholson and also includes Adrian Blaszczak (2006, men's swimming), Tricia Cuti (1998, women's swimming), Jessica Jenkins (2012, women's basketball), Sam Maheu (2009, men's soccer), Brian Pellegrini (2007, baseball), Megan Van Tatenhove (2012, women's basketball) and Cody Vincent (2008, baseball). Also set for induction is former head baseball coach Larry Sudbrook, who was selected a year ago and deferred his induction to this year.
This year's class will be formally enshrined on Saturday, June 17 as part of St. Bonaventure's Alumni Reunion Weekend. The induction ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. in the Quick Center for the Arts. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
The largest induction class in Bona Athletics Hall of Fame history, this year's group makes up for lost time following the postponement of an induction class due to the pandemic.
Adrian Blaszczak
During his four-year Bona career, Blaszczak was instrumental to some of the best teams in program history.
He opened his career by being named the 2002-03 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year in his first conference championship meet as Bona placed second as a team, a finish they would repeat the next two seasons before winning it during his senior year of 2005-06 with one of five A-10 championships in Bonnies men's swim and dive history.
At the 2004 championship meet, he was crowned the A-10's Most Outstanding Performer, making him one of only four Bonnies men's swimmers to ever achieve that feat. He won three gold medals that year as an individual performer, winning the A-10 title in the 100 and 200 breaststroke as well as the 200 IM.
During his career, he captured 15 gold medals at A-10 championships, three silver and two bronze as one of the program’s most decorated swimmers. He was an eight-time individual A-10 event champion and a three-time selection to the A-10 All-Academic Team.
Tricia Cuti
Cuti was central to the best stretch in Bona women's swimming and diving history, helping it to an Atlantic 10 championship three-peat from 1996-98.
At her debut A-10 Championship meet in 1995, Cuti became the first A-10 Most Outstanding Rookie Performer in program history, an honor that today she shares only with two other Bonnies. She won gold twice that year with conference championship wins in both the 100 and 200 butterfly and was named the 1995 St. Bonaventure Female Athlete of the Year.
She also qualified for the U.S. Senior Nationals, placing 17th in the 200 butterfly, and was a member of the 800 freestyle relay that placed eighth at U.S. Senior Nationals.
A year later, she medaled in two individual events with a silver in the 200 fly and a bronze in the 100 fly as Bona won the A-10 Championship for the first time.
Cuti helped Bona repeat as champs her junior year, capturing gold in the 100 and 200 fly and silver in the 500 freestyle. Cuti and her teammates made it three straight conference crowns in 1998 as she won gold in the 200 fly and bronze in both the 100 fly and 500 free. Upon graduating, she held four school record times.
She was also a three-time selection to the A-10 All-Academic Team.
Jessica Jenkins
The most prolific 3-point shooter in Atlantic 10 history, Jenkins was one of the keys to the greatest run in the history of Bonnies women’s basketball.
Bona went 31-4, including a perfect 14-0 mark in A-10 play, during Jenkins' senior year of 2011-12 and went on a magical run leading all the way to the only Sweet 16 appearance in team history.
Jenkins was a First Team All-A-10 pick that year and a Naismith National Player of the Year finalist, scoring nearly 14 points per contest while sinking 110 treys, most in school history. In an NCAA Tournament Second Round win over Marist, she delivered 22 points and hit six threes.
In 135 career games, she posted 1,441 points, a total that remains 10th in school history. Her trademark was lights-out three-point shooting as she drained 338 career triples, good for not only first in Bona history but also an A-10 record that still stands.
During her Bona career, the Bonnies won at least 21 games every season and reached the national postseason each year with at least one win in all of those appearances. In 2009, Bona went to the third round of the WNIT. As a sophomore, she averaged 18 points in two WNIT games and she registered another 20-point postseason effort as a junior. She also earned A-10 All-Academic Team accolades.
After a pro playing career, she returned to Bona as an assistant coach, helping the Bonnies to another NCAA appearance and win in 2016-16. She then moved to Providence, where she remains on Jim Crowley’s staff.
Sam Maheu
A three-time All-Atlantic 10 performer, Maheu is one of just two St. Bonaventure athletes to be named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, taking those honors in 2009.
His senior season was one of the best in program history, as he led the A-10 in points (31) while striking for 12 goals. That year, he was key to snapping a decade-long postseason drought for the program by helping spark 10 victories and an A-10 Tournament appearance. He was crowned an All-Region selection by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America and was also selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Year, representing the nation's best players that season.
When he graduated, he did so with 60 career points, a total that stands sixth in Bonnies history. His 23 total goals over four seasons ranks seventh in program history while his 14 assists stand sixth.
Maheu also led the team in scoring during his junior season of 2008 when he was named A-10 Honorable Mention. As a freshman in 2006, he earned a spot on the A-10 All-Rookie Team. In the classroom, he was an A-10 All-Academic Team honoree.
Andrew Nicholson
Perhaps the best Bona basketball player of the modern era, Nicholson played an immense role in returning the program to national relevance.
The 6-foot-9 forward from Ontario finished his career ranking second in school history for points with 2,103. His four-year career would culminate in the program's first-ever Atlantic 10 Championship in 2012 and his selection in the first round of the NBA Draft that summer.
He made an immediate impact, earning A-10 Rookie of the Year superlatives after leading all freshmen nationwide in field goal percentage and blocks in 2008-09.
A four-time All-Conference pick, he averaged 18.5 points and 8.4 rebounds with 63 blocks on the way to A-10 Player of the Year and All-American Honorable Mention distinction as a senior. He became just the second Bona player to take home both A-10 Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year during his career.
Nicholson cemented his spot in Bona lore with his 26-point, 14-rebound, eight-block effort in the 2012 A-10 Championship Game to capture Most Outstanding Player honors in a victory over Xavier in Atlantic City.
One of five players to surpass 2,000 points in school history, he continues to rank near the top of many career categories in the program record book, including made free throws (second), field goal percentage (third) and rebounds (fifth).
He has enjoyed a pro career now spanning over a decade, including with three NBA teams. Today, his No. 44 jersey is in the Reilly Center rafters along with the greats of Bonnies Basketball history.
Brian Pellegrini
The greatest power hitter in Bonnies baseball history, Pellegrini has his name at or near the top of just about every offensive category in the program record book — and several pitching categories as well.
He is the Bonnies' all-time record-holder in hits (262), doubles (60), home runs (48), RBIs (201), and runs scored (181) with some of those totals standing far above any other player in program history.
He was in the middle of the lineup for Bona's only A-10 championship in 2004 when he was named the Tournament's Most Outstanding Player as a freshman after recording 10 RBIs along with a win and two saves in four games on the mound. He was named to the Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America Team that year. His nine saves in 2004 remain Bona's single-season standard for a closer and he's second in team history with 16 total saves for his career.
His 1.98 ERA in 2005 also slots third in single season history. A four-time A-10 All-Conference selection and two-time A-10 Player of the Year, he was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region team for the first of three straight seasons as a sophomore.
Bona reached the A-10 Championship Game again in 2006 when he captured Player of the Year accolades for the first time, becoming the first player in program history to win that award. As a senior, he swatted a program-record 17 home runs, repeated as Player of the Year and became Bona's first Louisville Slugger All-American.
Pellegrini became the highest MLB Draft pick in program history to that point when he was selected in the 12th round of the 2007 Draft by Houston.
Megan Van Tatenhove
A do-it-all star for some of the best Bonnies teams in school history, Van Tatenhove finds her name written throughout the program record books.
She became just the ninth member of the school's 1,000-point, 500-rebound club and finished her career with 1,453 points, seventh in school history. The forward also remains ninth all-time in rebounding with 624 boards, sixth in career field goal percentage (48.2 percent) as well as eighth in field goals (555), blocks (60) and double-figure scoring efforts (76).
During her career, Bona won 98 games as she and Jenkins helped lead four straight national postseason appearances, including the 2012 Sweet 16 run when the team finished with a school-record 31 wins. Van Tatenhove poured in 18 points in Bona's first-ever NCAA Tournament win, a 2012 First Round triumph over Florida Gulf Coast to start a Cinderella sprint to the only Sweet 16 appearance in program history.
Van Tatenhove received First Team All-A-10 accolades as a senior, averaging 13 points and six rebounds, a year after Second Team honors when she posted 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds. She was a two-time A-10 All-Academic Team pick.
Cody Vincent
Vincent was one of the Atlantic 10's top pitchers during a time when the Bonnies enjoyed some of their greatest success in program history.
A mainstay on the hill for Bona from 2005-08, Vincent is tied for the school record for career wins (23) and complete games (16) with fellow Hall of Fame member Kyle Johnson (2003). Along with those totals, he also checks in as the school record-holder for innings pitched (367.1), and strikeouts (227), third in starts (45) and appearances (70) as well as seventh in career ERA (4.07).
An All-Conference selection as a senior in 2008, the honor came long overdue for a do-it-all performer on the mound. He became an ace as a sophomore, keying a Bona run to the A-10 Championship Game as he had a sparkling 2.58 ERA including a 2.06 ERA in A-10 play.
His workhorse career left him ranking first, second and fourth in single-season innings pitched by a Bonnie, including two seasons where he crossed the 100-innings mark highlighted by a program record 105 2/3 innings of work as a junior in 2007. Over his four seasons, his 367 innings on the hill are 78 more frames than any other pitcher in program history.
He also worked high-leverage innings out of the bullpen when needed, standing seventh in school history for saves.